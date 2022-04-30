Seahawks take Lucas in third round

Big No. 72 was the 72nd pick in the NFL draft, and the choice was made by his hometown team.
Washington State offensive tackle Abe Lucas was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the NFL draft Friday in Las Vegas. He’ll now try to make the roster of the team that operates just south of his hometown of Everett, Wash.
“I have a lot of emotions right now,” Lucas said in a news release by the Seahawks. “I’m not really sure where to place all of them. I’m speechless, to be honest. I’m just excited to continue to learn and get better at everything.”
Jersey No. 72 has been a fixture at right tackle for the Cougar for four years (Lucas wore No. 78 as a redshirting freshman in 2017). The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder made 42 consecutive starts before sitting out the Cougs’ Sun Bowl appearance in December to prepare for the draft.
He was the eighth pick in the third round.
Lucas attended Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett and rooted for the Seahawks as a child. He said his first memory as a Hawks fan was their loss to Pittsburgh in the 2006 Super Bowl.
In the first round Thursday, the Seahawks had chosen another offensive tackle, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, with the No. 9 overall pick. He’s expected to play left tackle.
Taking Lucas means the run-oriented Seahawks now have two new tackles from pass-laden backgrounds. Cross played in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense the past two years at Mississippi State, and Lucas spent three years with Leach at WSU and another two years in the run-and-shoot installed by then-WSU coach Nick Rolovich.
Lucas allowed no sacks in 2021 and allowed just four sacks and 30 pressures in 1,446 pass-blocking snaps his final three seasons.
At the NFL combine in Indianapolis in February, Lucas was first among offensive lineman in the 20-yard shuffle and the 3-cone drill.
Lucas is the fourth Cougar offensive lineman taken in the draft in the past seven seasons, and the team’s highest pick since offensive tackle Andre Dillard went No. 22 to the Eagles in 2019. He’s the first Cougar selected by the Seahawks since cornerback Marcus Trufant was taken No. 11 overall in 2003.
Lucas made second-team All-Pac-12 three times before being voted to the first unit in 2021, when he was also named honorable mention on the Phil Steele All-America team. He was ranked the No. 3 pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus.
