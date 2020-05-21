Seahawks said to be pursuing Freeman, Hyde

Rumblings have been out there for a while that the Seattle Seahawks might go after a veteran running back such as Devonta Freeman or Carlos Hyde to shore up depth at a spot that was hit hard by injuries in 2019, and where there remains some uncertainty about exactly when Rashaad Penny will return.
But in the most concrete signs something could be coming soon, reports surfaced Wednesday stating Freeman and Hyde have been in recent contract talks with the Seahawks.
A report from Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio stated the Seahawks “have made an offer” to Freeman. That was followed later in the day by another report from Michael Silver of the NFL Network stating the Seahawks not only have talked to Freeman but also have had conversations with Hyde.
Silver reported Seattle made a one-year offer to Freeman with a base value of $3 million that could be worth as much as $4 million with incentives but Freeman also has offers from the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles (although the Jets might be out of the picture now that they have Frank Gore). Caplan reported Freeman wanted more than Seattle has offered and that for now the Seahawks are not budging.
That might indicate nothing is yet close with Freeman.
But both reports indicate the Seahawks are at least attempting to make a significant move to add a veteran running back, something the team has hinted for a while could happen.
Seattle also has been in contact with the agent for Marshawn Lynch, and it has been evident for a while the Seahawks were likely to bring in another veteran at some point to bolster a running back corps that at the moment has just six players — Penny, Chris Carson, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Patrick Carr and Anthony Jones.
Of those, only three have appeared in an NFL game — Carson, Penny and Homer — and Penny likely is to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in an interview on KJR-AM (950) in April that “it’s going to be really hard” for Penny to be ready for the season given the timeline of the typical recovery for his injury.
Even before that, coach Pete Carroll said at February’s NFL combine that Seattle likely would add some veterans to fill out the position as Penny and Carson recover saying “we have to make sure we have enough depth.”
That obviously became a huge issue for Seattle at the end of 2019, when the Seahawks saw basically their entire backfield go down because of injuries in December.
Penny’s likely absence at the start of the season would leave just Carson and Homer as running backs on the roster with any NFL experience, and Carson also is rehabbing from a hip injury suffered in a game Dec. 22 against Arizona. Carson is expected to be ready for the start of training camp but would likely see little, if any, action in the preseason.
Homer played significantly down the stretch as a rookie last season finishing with 114 yards on 18 carries, and Dallas was taken in the fourth round of the draft in April, each projecting to have spots on Seattle’s 53-man roster.
But keeping a fourth running back on the 53-man would seem likely and Seattle was known hoping to bring in another veteran to compete.
The only other two running backs on the roster, Carr and Jones, are each rookie undrafted free agents.
The 28-year-old Freeman was released in a cap-cutting move by the Falcons on March 16 in the wake of Atlanta’s decision to sign Todd Gurley after suffering through what was his worst statistical season in the NFL in 2019, when he gained 656 yards on 184 carries for a 3.6 yards-per-carry average. That was the lowest of his six seasons in the NFL, all of which have been with Atlanta.
Hyde, meanwhile, became an unrestricted free agent in March when he turned down an offer of a new deal from Houston.
The 29-year-old Hyde rushed for a career-high 1,040 yards last season for the Texans in playing all 16 games He spent 2018 with Cleveland and Jacksonville after beginning his career with the 49ers in 2014 as a second-round pick out of Ohio State and then playing four seasons for San Francisco.
Hyde has also at times been used significantly as a receiver, including catching a career-high 59 passes for 350 yards with the 49ers in 2017. Hyde made $2.8 million on a one-year deal with Houston in 2019.
SMITH OFFICIALLY BACK — The Seahawks also made official that they are re-signing quarterback Geno Smith.
Seattle waived tight end Justin Johnson to make room for Smith on the 90-man roster.
Smith will compete with undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Gordon of Washington State for the backup job behind Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks will likely hope that they can use the practice squad (which this year is increased to 12) as a way to keep all three around on the roster in some manner for the 2020 season.
Smith, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, was Seattle’s backup last year after signing in, and then beating out Paxton Lynch in the preseason to earn the No. 2 spot.
But Smith did not play in a game for the Seahawks, as Wilson took every snap for the second consecutive season.