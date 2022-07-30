Seahawks safety Adams has broken finger

Seattle safety Jamal Adams will be out for a period of time after breaking a finger.Associated Press

 Ted S. Warren

RENTON, Wash. — Jamal Adams broke the middle finger on his left hand during the Seahawks’ first practice of training camp Wednesday, but the star safety is expected to be back on the field in early August and plans to be ready for the start of the regular season, a source close to the team said.

“Just a freak accident,” the source said. “It’s going to be fine.”

