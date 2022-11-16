Seahawks ready to go ‘right back at it’

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf, right, tries to make a one-handed catch as Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean defends during the second half of Sunday’s game in Munich.

 Associated Press

As the Seattle Seahawks’ charter touched down around midnight Sunday after the longest road trip they’ve ever taken, coach Pete Carroll was left hoping the team could get right back to work.

Instead, the Seahawks now will have their bye, as is granted to all teams who ask after an international game.

Tags

Recommended for you