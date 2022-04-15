SEATTLE — The Seahawks took a significant — if long anticipated — step in solidifying their quarterback position for the 2022 season, reaching an agreement to re-sign Geno Smith on a one-year contract, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times on Thursday.
The contract is said to have a base value in the $3.5 million to $4 million range with incentives that could take it to as much as $7 million, but full details have yet to be revealed.
It is the fourth consecutive year Smith has signed with the Seahawks.
But unlike the past three years, when Smith signed for what essentially was the veteran minimum to back up Russell Wilson — Smith made $1.12 million last year — this time he is expected to compete with Drew Lock for the starting job with Wilson off to Denver, with a salary reflecting his change in status.
The re-signing of Smith gives Seattle three quarterbacks on its roster — Lock, Smith and Jacob Eason.
Seattle is expected to acquire at least one more quarterback either through the draft, a signing or a trade, and re-signing Smith doesn’t necessarily change how the Seahawks might approach the draft.
“We are totally in the mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us for the long haul,” coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL league meetings in March when he said the team hoped to re-sign Smith. “So we are definitely still in the quarterback business.”
Smith, 31, started three games for the Seahawks last season when Wilson was out with a middle finger injury, leading Seattle to a 1-2 record that included a 31-7 win against Jacksonville and three-point losses to the Saints and Steelers, the latter in overtime.
Smith completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and a passer rating of 103.0 that almost was the same as Wilson’s 103.1.
Those were the only three games any quarterback other than Wilson has started for Seattle since the 2011 season.
Smith, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013 out of West Virginia, has 34 career NFL starts, going 13-21.
That includes a 12-18 record as the primary starter for the Jets in his first two seasons in the league in 2013-14.
Carroll said at the league meetings if Smith re-signed he would enter the offseason atop the depth chart at quarterback, saying he would be “kind of the leader ... because he’s been with us for so many years. He knows what’s going on.”
At that time, Carroll pointed out Smith’s two losses were at home in tough weather conditions against the Saints and on the road against the Steelers and that Smith then went 20-of-24 with two touchdowns to lead the rout against Jacksonville in his final start before Wilson returned.
“Played almost a perfect game that day,” Carroll said of the Jacksonville game, adding that once Smith finally got a chance to play for Seattle, “he took advantage of it.”
Carroll then gave what sounded like something of a plea for Smith to hurry up and get a contract done. But Smith was known to want a significant raise given that this year he will enter the season with a chance to start.
“This is why it’s kind of ‘C’mon Geno, get it going (and re-sign),’” Carroll said of Smith having the chance to start. “... He’s a really tough, competitive kid, which we love. And the mentality. The players love him and he gets along with everybody, so if it all gets set up the way like it should happen it’s going to be a very competitive opportunity. ... We’ll see if Geno can pull it off.”
Getting the deal done now also assures that Smith will take part in the team’s offseason workout program, which begins next week, something the Seahawks undoubtedly wanted to happen.
Smith did not play during the 2019 season, his first with Seattle, and in 2020 played in only one game, going 4-for-5 for 33 yards in mop-up duty of a blowout against the Jets.
In fact, he made just one start since leaving the Jets in 2016 — in 2017 with the Giants — before taking over for Wilson last season.
Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Jan. 10 with a report from the Washington State Patrol stating he was traveling 96 mph on Interstate 90 before being pulled over. No charges have been filed.