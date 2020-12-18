SEATTLE — A year ago around this time, the Seattle Seahawks were suddenly scrambling for running backs, losing Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries in a three-week span in December.
Now, as another season nears its end, the Seahawks soon will be faced with the “good problem” of trying to figure out how to divide the snaps and carries in a crowded backfield.
Carson and Carlos Hyde each have returned to full duty in recent weeks, and they could be joined by Penny as soon as Sunday’s game at Washington.
Penny, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, officially returned to practice last week after recovering from a knee injury suffered on Dec. 8, 2019, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice before the team has to activate him to the 53-player roster or put him back on IR.
But the way coaches tell it, the only question about Penny is when he’ll be back on the roster, not if.
“He looks terrific,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters via Zoom on Thursday. “He’s looking fast, he’s looking explosive. ... I think he just looks as good as you could expect him to. I think he’s getting really close to being ready to go.”
Quarterback Russell Wilson was equally as effusive about how Penny has looked when he talked after practice.
“I’m super excited for Penny just how hard he’s worked his tail off just to get back from the injury that he had and how confident he’s looking out there,” Wilson said of Penny, who had 370 yards and a team-best 5.7 yards per carry average last year before being injured.
The Seahawks could play it cautious and wait another week to bring Penny back for the Dec. 27 showdown for the NFC West title against the Rams — the team against which he was injured a year ago.
But having a game to get his feet wet some before the Rams contest might make sense too, especially if the team thinks Penny truly is ready to play again after recovering from an ACL injury.
Once Penny comes back, then the question will be how to fit him in with Carson and Hyde. But one role Penny could fill is the two-minute/third-down back position, especially with Travis Homer continuing to deal with a knee injury.
But Schottenheimer said it’s better dealing with a full backfield than the depleted group Seattle had at the end of last season, when the Seahawks had to bring back Marshawn Lynch or Robert Turbin, or even earlier this year when the Seahawks had to call up Alex Collins and Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad to see significant action.
“There was one game we were trying guys out and seeing ‘OK, hey can you run the ball? Can you do this, can you do that?’” Schottenheimer said. “So it’s a good situation to have.”
In fact, making sure the team had enough depth to avoid what happened a year ago was one reason the team signed Hyde in the spring — especially with Penny still in rehab mode.
Despite that, the midseason injuries to Carson and Hyde illustrated anew that a team never can really have enough depth at running back, something Schottenheimer said should never be taken for granted.
“For me, as the guy that’s got to call the plays, it makes it a little bit easier, knowing that you’re pretty deep there,” Schottenheimer said.
SEVEN SIT OUT PRACTICE — Among the seven Seahawks sitting out practice were two starters the team hopes will be able to play Sunday — right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and defensive end Carlos Dunlap (foot).
The Seahawks could just be giving each player as much time as possible to recover, with coach Pete Carroll saying earlier this week each would be decisions made closer to game time.
Dunlap did not play against the Jets while Shell returned after missing two games but then left shortly before halftime after re-injuring his ankle.
Others who were out were: Homer (knee), guard/tackle Jamarco Jones (groin), safety Damarious Randall (foot), left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet) and former University of Idaho standout and guard Mike Iupati (knee/neck/resting vet).
Carson (foot) and offensive lineman Phil Haynes (groin) each were limited with everyone else on the 53-player roster a full participant.