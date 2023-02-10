Consider Geno Smith’s comeback officially complete — even if he insisted all season he never thought he was coming back from anything.
Putting a fitting capper on a year in which he won a starting job to begin the season for the first time in eight years and led the NFL in completion percentage, Smith was named the league’s comeback player of the year Thursday during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix.
Smith already had captured several other comeback player of the year awards, but this honor came from The Associated Press, which the league considers its official award.
Smith was one of three finalists in the vote of 50 AP voters, the others being San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
Smith won the award by a sizable margin, receiving 28 of the 50 first-place votes and finishing with 171 points in the new voting system in which voters picked a top three on a 5-3-1 points system (in the past, voters simply selected a winner).
McCaffrey received 12 first-place votes and 110 points to finish second and Barkley four first-place votes and 86 overall to place third.
Smith was the only Seahawk to win one of the individual awards presented and got one fifth-place vote for MVP, placing in an eight-way tie for ninth behind winner Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City (the MVP award is the only one in which voters select a top five). Smith became the first Seahawk to receive an MVP vote since Bobby Wagner in 2014. Wagner received one first-place vote that year.
Cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III were finalists for the league’s rookie of the year awards but did not win.
Walker finished second for the offensive rookie of the year award behind Jets receiver Garrett Wilson and Woolen third behind Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson.
Pete Carroll was ninth in the voting for coach of the year, which was won by Brian Daboll of the New York Giants.
Smith is the first Seahawk to win the comeback player of the year award and the first Seahawk to win one of the NFL’s official individual honors since Shaun Alexander captured the MVP and offensive player of the year awards in 2005.
Smith, who had been relegated to backup status since 2015 when he lost his starting job with the New York Jets, had to beat out Drew Lock for the starting job with the Seahawks.
He led the Seahawks to an upset of his predecessor Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in the season opener 17-16 as the Seahawks jumped out to a surprising 6-3 start en route to a wild-card playoff berth.
It was after that game Smith authored his famous quote that while he might have been written off, “I ain’t write back, though,” a comment that characterized his seasonlong stance that all he needed was a chance.
Smith, who turned 33 in October, went on to not only lead the NFL with a completion percentage of 69.8% but led the league with nine games with a completion percentage of 70% or better in setting franchise records in attempt (572), yards (4,282) and completions (399).
The award comes as Smith is in the early stages of negotiating a new contract with the Seahawks as he can become an unrestricted free agent on March 15 after playing the 2022 season on a one-year contract in which he made $7 million when including $3.5 million in incentives.
The Seahawks got another honor as the team’s 2022 fan of the year — Larry Bevans — was named for the league’s honor.
The NFL also announced the 2023 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two players who saw brief action at the end of their careers with the Seahawks — defensive end Dwight Freeney and receiver/returner Devin Hester — did not make it. Freeney played four games for the Seahawks during his final year in the NFL in 2017 and Hester two in the playoffs after the 2016 season, also his final NFL season.
One who did make it was UW alum and Seattle native Don Coryell, who was 114-89-1 as a coach in the NFL with the Cardinals and Chargers from 1973-86. Coryell, who graduated from Seattle’s Lincoln High School in 1943, was a defensive back at UW, lettering in 1949.