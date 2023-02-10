Seahawks Chiefs Football

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith won the NFL’s comeback player of the year award Thursday.

 Associated Press

Consider Geno Smith’s comeback officially complete — even if he insisted all season he never thought he was coming back from anything.

Putting a fitting capper on a year in which he won a starting job to begin the season for the first time in eight years and led the NFL in completion percentage, Smith was named the league’s comeback player of the year Thursday during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix.