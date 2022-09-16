Seahawks place Adams on injured reserve

Seattle safety Jamal Adams was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a quadriceps tendon injury in Monday’s game against Denver.

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve Thursday for the quadriceps tendon injury he suffered in the opener against Denver.

Adams is expected to have surgery soon that likely will keep him out for the season. It’s the second consecutive year Adams had his season cut short by a major injury.

