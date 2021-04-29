Seahawks officials say everything’s fine with Wilson after trade talks

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider spent Wednesday talking about their relationship with their starting quarterback after months of silence on the subject.
From the standpoint of the Seahawks’ leadership, everything is just fine with Russell Wilson despite speculation earlier in the offseason about his future in Seattle.
“When all of the conversation went about trades and all that, I knew what the truth is, and we weren’t trading Russell,” Carroll said. “So we plan on him being here for a good while. I don’t know how many years it is now, but we’re in great shape and a long future ahead of us is shared.”
Seattle’s newsy offseason had gone on without any comment from Carroll or Schneider until the eve of the draft, where the Seahawks are expected to be abnormally quiet. The Seahawks’ three draft picks are the fewest in franchise history.
Wilson’s situation became a topic of conversation after he made comments after the Super Bowl that raised questions about whether the Seahawks were doing enough to put a winning product around him. He specifically mentioned his offensive line and being tired of constantly getting hit.
The conjecture reached a boil when Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, commented to ESPN that Wilson had not requested a trade but listed the four teams for which he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause.
“There was a number of teams that called after that media blitz that happened. But no, I never actively negotiated with anybody and with any team,” Schneider said. “Now, did people call? Absolutely. But, yeah, I’m not going to get into specific teams.”
Carroll said he was disappointed by the comment from Rodgers because it rekindled the story.
“I had made a clear statement to Russ, ‘Let’s just shut down and be quiet on this stuff, we don’t need to say anything, we know the truth of what’s going on,’” Carroll said. “When that came out that kind of got over the top and it opened up some other conversations that didn’t need to happen.”
Through all the speculation, Seattle’s front office remained quiet. It would have been difficult — although not unfathomable — to trade Wilson this offseason because of his $32 million cap hit, but the silence led to increased attention on the situation.
Carroll said he remained in contact with Wilson throughout the saga and feels comfortable with where the sides stand now.
“Right from the beginning, I was talking to Russ. We spent hours on the phone over this offseason talking, and we worked at stuff and understood the topics and the subjects,” Carroll said. “So there really wasn’t a problem. There’s nothing to put the pin in, to me.”