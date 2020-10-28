RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks did indeed make a move involving their defensive line Tuesday, but it wasn’t the splash fans might have been hoping for.
While those who watch the team might be hoping for an addition of some kind to try to improve the balky pass rush, Seattle’s only move was a subtraction, waiving tackle Anthony Rush.
Rush, signed to the practice squad in September and later to the 53-man roster, played in four games for the Seahawks this year and had a sack against Miami.
But he was inactive the past two games dealing with a knee injury. Seattle could be hoping he clears waivers and can return to the practice squad.
The Seahawks did not make a corresponding move, meaning that for now they have an opening on the roster.
One obvious thought is the Seahawks could fill that by promoting veteran Damon “Snacks” Harrison. Harrison has been on the practice squad the past two weeks, with the team saying he needed to get into football shape after not being with a team since last season.
But Seattle also could wait to elevate Harrison off the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Seattle at some point figures to also promote veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks, but he also could just be elevated twice before he has to go on the 53-man roster.
Or maybe the Seahawks have something else in mind for that spot.
One player whom that spot won’t go to is veteran defensive end Everson Griffen.
Griffen has long been speculated as a possible target of the Seahawks, because he played for coach Pete Carroll at USC.
Rumors swirled the past 24 hours whether Seattle might make a run at him after it was reported Dallas would entertain trade offers for him.
The Cowboys did indeed trade Griffen — but to Detroit for a conditional sixth-round pick that reportedly could become a fifth.
Detroit also will take on what could be around $3 million in cash commitments and cap as they will assume $1.75 million in Griffen’s base salary and could pay out another almost $1.6 million in per-game roster bonuses.
That might have been too much for the Seahawks to consider as Seattle has $3.3 million listed in cap space remaining — less than all but four other teams — according to OvertheCap.com (Detroit had more than $17 million before the trade).
Griffen spent the previous 10 years with the Vikings, where he had 74½ sacks, before becoming a free agent in February and eventually signing with Dallas on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Griffen had 2½ sacks in seven games with the Cowboys.
Seattle was rumored to be interested in Griffen at the time, but the Seahawks instead signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in March, also holding out hope at the time of re-signing Jadeveon Clowney.
But with the trade deadline looming next Tuesday, the Seahawks surely will continue to see if there’s something they can do to improve the defense.
“I would tell you like I always tell you guys, and this is just the facts, we’re in on everything we can know of,” Carroll said Monday.