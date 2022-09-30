Members of the Seattle defense, including from left, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive lineman Al Woods, linebacker Cody Barton, defensive lineman Poona Ford and linebacker Boye Mafean, have had issues stopping the run this season.
Associated Press
Seattle defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, left, sacks Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota during the second quarter of Sunday’s game.
RENTON, Wash. — As the Seattle Seahawks have allowed an increasing amount of rushing yards the first three weeks of the NFL season, the temptation has been to give a pass to the team’s interior defensive line, a group of veterans who often were cited as a key reason they had one of the best run defenses in the NFL a year ago.
But defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said no area of the defense is without blame when it comes to a run defense that in 2021 allowed just 3.8 yards per carry, second-lowest in the NFL, and this year is allowing 4.9 yards per carry. That includes the group up front.
Asked about the play of the team’s tackles — a group that includes defensive co-captain Al Woods and Poona Ford, whose $10.075 million salary-cap hit this year is the highest on the team — Hurtt said it’s been “inconsistent.”
“There’s been good downs, there’s been bad downs,” he said. “But it’s been inconsistent, which you cannot have, especially with that group. I hold those guys in high regard and there is a lot of trust there. Inconsistent is what I would say.”
The Seahawks re-signed Woods in the offseason to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million after he had maybe the best year of his career last season at age 34, and re-signed Bryan Mone to an extension through the 2024 season, paying him a total of just more than $11 million potentially.
Along with adding Shelby Harris in the Russell Wilson trade and bringing back veteran Quinton Jefferson, the Seahawks felt they would have one of the better interior defensive-line rotations in the NFL, a group they felt could serve as a dependable and trusted anchor for a defense shifting to a 3-4 under first-year coordinator Hurtt. They spent just more than $24 million, seventh-most in the NFL according to OvertheCap.com.
The Seahawks got just one sack from any of the players listed as ends or tackles (Jefferson against Atlanta). And the Seahawks’ per-game rushing yards allowed of 157 is 30th in the NFL.
After ranking 13th of 108 interior defensive linemen last year by Pro Football Focus, Woods is 70th of 120 so far this year.
That’s the best of any of the interior defensive linemen. Harris, who didn’t play last week and only three plays against the 49ers because of a glute injury, is 81st, Mone 88th, Ford 110th and Jefferson 112th.
Hurtt said he didn’t think the switch to a 3-4 from a 4-3 was a factor — a 3-4 more often calls for a defender to line up directly over an offensive lineman rather than shading to a side.
“It is actually easier because you are in the thicker alignment, like covering more of a player is what I mean by thicker alignment,” Hurtt said. “It’s easier to control blocks and get hands on. What I would say is that it is very tough. Generally, in those situations when you cover up … the guys that play those alignments are large humans because it is a tough deal. It is hard to be able to do. Like I said, there is a technical discipline to it, and you have to be right down after down after down. That’s why I said it’s inconsistent.
The Seahawks will need it to get better quickly with a game Sunday at Detroit, which has the third-best rushing offense in the NFL at 170.3 yards per game, but the Lions might be without leading rusher D’Andre Swift, nursing a shoulder injury.