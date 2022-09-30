RENTON, Wash. — As the Seattle Seahawks have allowed an increasing amount of rushing yards the first three weeks of the NFL season, the temptation has been to give a pass to the team’s interior defensive line, a group of veterans who often were cited as a key reason they had one of the best run defenses in the NFL a year ago.

But defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said no area of the defense is without blame when it comes to a run defense that in 2021 allowed just 3.8 yards per carry, second-lowest in the NFL, and this year is allowing 4.9 yards per carry. That includes the group up front.

