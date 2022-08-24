RENTON, Wash. — Drew Lock will get a significant amount of playing time in Seattle’s final preseason game and still has a chance to win the Seahawks’ starting quarterback job, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Carroll did not say whether it would be Lock or Geno Smith starting against the Cowboys on Friday. They are competing for the starting job to replace Russell Wilson following his trade to Denver in the offseason and Smith has continually been noted as the leader in the competition.

