RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks made five cuts Saturday to get their roster down to the 80-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline, releasing linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and waiving safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer, defensive tackle Matthew Gotel and cornerback Elijah Jones.

NFL transactions showed the Seahawks also hosted free agent linebacker Kenny Young, possibly interested in signing him to replace Iyiegbuniwe, who was the only surprise of the five players let go by Seattle.

