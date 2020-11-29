Seahawks get Carson, Pocic, Griffin back to face Eagles

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will have starting running back Chris Carson, center Ethan Pocic and cornerback Shaquill Griffin back from injuries for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Saturday all three made it through the week of practice without setbacks and will play against the Eagles. Carson (foot) and Griffin (hamstring) have missed the past four games, while Pocic (concussion) has missed the past two.
Seattle’s injury report mostly was empty with right tackle Brandon Shell the only starter ruled out for the game. Shell suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 against Arizona and Carroll said it’ll be the end of next week before they have a better idea when Shell may return.
Cedric Ogbuehi will start in place of Shell. Ogbuehi played 11 offensive snaps after Shell got hurt against the Cardinals. He hasn’t started a game since 2017 with Cincinnati.
Seattle’s only other injury concern of note is receiver David Moore, who is listed as questionable with a hip injury. Carroll said Moore felt something in his hip in practice Friday but thinks he’ll be able to play.
Lions fire coach Patricia, GM Quinn
DETROIT — Matt Patricia opened his final postgame news conference with the Detroit Lions by thanking his wife and children for their support.
Patricia probably knew what was coming.
His boss, general manager Bob Quinn, might not have expected the same fate.
The Lions fired Patricia and Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.
The moves were surprising to no one.
“It clearly wasn’t working,” Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said on a Zoom call with reporters.
Since Detroit won the 1957 NFL title, it has won only one playoff game — and that was on Jan. 5, 1992.
“We can’t hide our past, that’s for sure,” said Hamp, who succeeded her mother in June to lead the franchise her late father bought in 1963. “But I’m very dedicated to turning this ship around and really making a difference.”
Darrell Bevell, who has 14 seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator, will be the team’s interim coach for the final five games. The general manager’s duties will be handled on an interim basis by Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark, Rob Lohman and Mike Disner, all of whom worked for Quinn in the team’s front office.
The Lions are 4-7.