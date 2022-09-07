Seahawks’ depth chart indicates 3 rookies could start

According to the Seahawks’ depth chart, former Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas is on track to start Monday’s game against Denver.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Asked Monday his thoughts on possibly starting three rookies, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he wouldn’t answer because it would be a de facto confirmation the team was, in fact, starting three rookies.

“You’ll have to wait and see on who’s playing,” he said.

