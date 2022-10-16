Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll claps his hands as his team warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith points to the bench after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, left, celebrate his touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a first down against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
AP Derick Hingle
AP Gerald Herbert
AP Derick Hingle
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury motions during the first half an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
AP Ross D. Franklin
SEATTLE — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division.
That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds more importance to what happens today when the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals, with one team guaranteed to be sitting in the division basement afterward.
“It’s been hard for teams to get up on top of the schedule here. It’s fortunate for us,” Carroll said. “The first quarter of the season is over, that’s hard to imagine. ... We are within striking distance of doing something really special, so we are going for it.”
The Seahawks and Cardinals are 2-3, one game behind San Francisco and tied with the Los Angeles Rams in the division, and each coming off painful losses last week.
Seattle’s run defense continued to get run over in a 39-32 loss Oct. 9 at New Orleans, despite another strong performance by Geno Smith, the league leader in passer rating through five weeks. Arizona had a chance to end Philadelphia’s undefeated start, but some execution issues by Kyler Murray in the final moments and a missed field goal that would have forced overtime sealed a 20-17 loss to the Eagles.
ROOKIE ROLE — Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will be stepping into a more prominent role beginning this week because starter Rashaad Penny is out for the season with a lower leg fracture. Walker had a season-high eight carries for 88 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown run last week against New Orleans. His workload is expected to increase significantly as Seattle is thin at the position. Deejay Dallas will be Walker’s primary backup and Seattle signed Tony Jones off waivers from New Orleans.
“I’m excited. I’m always excited to play,” Walker said. “I feel comfortable with it as well, just preparing for the week as we always do.”