Seahawks announce Hurtt as defensive coordinator, finalize coaching staff

SEATTLE — The first losing season for the Seattle Seahawks in a decade might not have resulted in the changes at the top of the organization that some might have anticipated.
But it became clear Tuesday when the Seahawks announced their 2022 coaching staff, the 7-10 record in 2021 ultimately resulted in significant change.
Many of the moves announced previously had been reported. Most notably, the Seahawks made it official that Clint Hurtt will take over for Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator. Seattle also made official the reported additions of Sean Desai as associate head coach-defense, and Karl Scott as defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.
The Seahawks also confirmed Andy Dickerson will take over as offensive line coach for the fired Mike Solari. Dickerson had been offensive running game coordinator, a job that now goes to Chad Morton, who had been running backs coach and will continue in that role, as well.
In one addition not previously reported, the Seahawks announced that Sanjay Lal is returning in a role as offensive passing game coordinator and receivers coach.
That meant that Nate Carroll, one of the two sons of coach Pete Carroll and who had been receivers coach, now will have a role as senior offensive assistant. Nate Carroll had been receivers coach the past four seasons.
Lal, who played at the University of Washington and was on the 1991 national title team, was a senior offensive assistant with the Seahawks in 2020 before spending last season as receivers coach with Jacksonville.
Of Seattle’s 22 coaches (not including the strength and conditioning staff) only eight return in the same roles as last season, with three new coaches in Desai, Lal and Scott and others shuffling responsibilities. Only three coaches hold exact same titles as they did in 2020 — Pete Carroll, Pat McPherson (tight ends) and John Glenn (linebackers).
“The fresh start feels exciting,” Carroll said in a news release. “And we’re looking forward to guys stepping up into their roles. The newness with Clint taking over on defense and working together with an old friend of his in Sean Desai gives us a really exciting outlook for the future. Being able to bring in a guy the caliber of Karl Scott to take over the secondary, we’re very fortunate to have landed him as the passing game coordinator.”
Hurtt, 43, has been with the Seahawks since 2017 as defensive line coach and since 2018 also having the role of associate head coach, jobs that now go to Desai and Carl Smith on offense. Desai, 38, was defensive coordinator for the Bears last season while Scott, 36, had been defensive backs coach of the Vikings. Scott and Desai essentially take over the role filled last year by Andre Curtis, who was defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach and was fired, along with Norton.
Dickerson came to Seattle last year along with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
The Seahawks also announced that Dave Canales will take over as quarterbacks coach to fill a vacancy created when Austin Davis left. Canales was offensive passing game coordinator last year, a spot that now goes to Lal.
The Seahawks also announced Aaron Curry has been named the assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach; Brad Idzik, previously a quality control coach on offense, is now the assistant receivers coach; Kerry Joseph, previously the assistant receivers coach, now is the assistant quarterbacks coach; DeShawn Shead, who had been a defensive assistant/defensive backs, was named assistant defensive backs coach; Damione Lewis was named assistant defensive line/defensive tackles coach; and Will Tukuafu was named quality control coach-defense. Tukuafu, who played for the Seahawks from 2014-16, served as a coaching assistant last season.