Seahawks’ Adams says no question he’ll play this weekend vs. Rams

RENTON, Wash. — Jamal Adams said Wednesday there’s no question he’ll play in his first career playoff game Saturday despite a shoulder injury.
Adams was emphatic he would be on the field for the Seahawks’ NFC playoff opener against the Los Angeles Rams after leaving Seattle’s Week 17 win against San Francisco in the second half with a shoulder injury.
Adams appeared angry and dejected on the sideline after being examined by Seattle’s medical staff Sunday. By Wednesday, he was jovial and excited to play.
“Look, as long as these legs are moving man, as long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I’m gonna be out there,” Adams said.
Adams missed four games earlier in the season because of a groin injury. He said he played with one arm during the first meeting with the Rams in November after injuring his right shoulder in the opening minutes of the game.
This time it’s his left shoulder. Adams declined to specify what was injured on the play when he was blocked by San Francisco’s Jerick McKinnon.
Adams led Seattle with 9½ sacks in the regular season, the most by a defensive back since sacks became an official stat in 1982. He is the first defensive back to lead his team in sacks since 2011.