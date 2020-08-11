ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Seager hit a grand slam, Kyle Lewis and Dylan Moore also homered and the Seattle Mariners won 10-2 Monday night in their first game at the new Texas ballpark, snapping the Rangers’ three-game winning streak.
Lewis put the Mariners up 4-2 with his fourth homer, a three-run shot to center field in the fifth off Kyle Gibson (0-2). Seager cleared the bases an inning later with a high-arching drive that dropped near the first row of seats a few feet beyond the right-field wall for his fifth career slam.
Moore already had a pair of RBI singles before his solo homer to center in the seventh for Seattle, which had lost seven of nine.
“If you snake it just right down the line, you can get it,” Seager said about his homer. “But I don’t think there was a park that was going to hold either Lewis or Dylan. They hammered the ball.”
With the retractable roof opened at Globe Life Field during a game for the first time, the Mariners’ three homers were only one fewer than opponents had hit overall in the first eight games there. Everybody in their lineup had a hit and the 10 runs were the most by any team — only twice before had there been a combined 10 runs in a game. Texas has five homers at home.
“With the roof open, it was a little warmer, but it wasn’t bad at all,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It was a fun game. A lot of guys contributing, everybody feels good, you start feeling some momentum. We needed a game like this. We hadn’t had one this year.”
Rangers manager Chris Woodward didn’t think the park played any differently with the roof opened, and being 95 degrees outside at first pitch.
“Maybe it was a little bit hotter, but couldn’t really feel it,” Woodward said. “Maybe the players were sweating more, but the field was fine. I didn’t like the outcome.”
Justin Dunn (1-1) limited Texas to two runs over six innings for his first big league victory, a day after Justus Sheffield, another 24-year-old Mariners starter, won for the first time. Dunn had gone only seven innings combined his first two starts this season after pitching in four games at the end of last year in his MLB debut.
Gibson allowed four runs and nine hits in 4 innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Willie Calhoun drove in both runs for Texas, which was coming off a three-game weekend sweep at home over the Los Angeles Angels.
Calhoun had an RBI triple in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third that made it 2-1.
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 2 2 0 Choo lf 4 1 1 0
Moore rf 4 3 3 3 Solak cf 5 1 2 0
Lewis cf 5 2 3 3 Calhoun dh 4 0 2 2
Seager 3b 5 1 2 4 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0
Nola c 5 0 1 0 Frazier 1b 3 0 1 0
Long Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0 Refsnyder 1b 0 0 0 0
White 1b 5 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
Vogelbach dh 5 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0
Lopes lf 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Tejeda ss 0 0 0 0
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0
Totals 41 10 15 10 Totals 34 2 8 2
Seattle 001 035 100 — 10
Texas 101 000 000 — 2
E—Nola (1). DP—Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB—Seattle 11, Texas 10. 2B—Vogelbach (1), Long Jr. (4), Lopes (4). 3B—Calhoun (1). HR—Lewis (4), Seager (3), Moore (4). SB—Choo (1). SF—Calhoun (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dunn W,1-1 6 7 2 2 3 2
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 1 1
Texas
Gibson L,0-2 41/3 9 4 4 1 2
Hearn 1 1 2 2 1 1
Herget 2/3 3 3 3 2 0
Chavez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Gibaut 12/3 1 0 0 2 1
Goody 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Hearn pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Hearn (Lopes).
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T—3:18.