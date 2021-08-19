ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer on the game’s third at-bat, and Marco Gonzales pitched 5⅓ shutout innings Wednesday as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1.
Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six hits and one walk, striking out three. He has a 0.67 ERA in four August starts.
Seager’s 421-foot drive midway up the first deck in right field was his team-leading 27th of the season and his 37th career homer against Texas, tying him for fourth place among Rangers opponents with Jason Giambi.
It was the 34th homer allowed this season by Mike Foltynewicz (2-12), most in the major leagues. It came after Mitch Haniger was hit by a 3-2 pitch.
Drew Steckenrider, Seattle’s fifth reliever, pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save in eight opportunities.
The Mariners have a 2.52 team ERA in August and went into the game tied with Texas for the lowest team batting average in the major leagues at .222.
“We’ve been able to win these games because of our pitching,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s not pretty, but it’s professional and very competitive.”
The Mariners (65-56) have won six of their past seven games and are a season-best nine games above .500. They pulled within three games of the American League’s final wild-card spot.
Seattle added an insurance run in the eighth when leadoff batter Jarred Kelenic was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Cal Raleigh’s double to right and scored on J.P. Crawford’s sacrifice fly.
Jose Trevino drove in the Rangers’ only run with a two-out double to right field in the seventh inning against Erik Swanson after Andy Ibanez’s ground-rule double to right-center bounced into the home bullpen.
Trevino also hit a two-out double in the fifth off Gonzales that struck the top of the fence at the deepest part of Globe Life Field, the back corner of the “S” curve at the 410-foot marker in left center, and bounced back into play. Rookie Yonny Hernandez, who singled his first two times up, then hit a sharp liner to shortstop Crawford.
The Rangers (42-78) are a major-league worst 7-23 after the All-Star break and are a season-worst 36 games under .500.
Foltynewicz also has the least run support in the AL, which plagued him again. He went into play receiving only 2.76 runs of support per nine innings. He allowed only two other hits in six innings without Texas scoring and retired 11 straight in one stretch.
SHORT HOPS — Seager almost had another RBI in the sixth inning on a double to right-center with Haniger on first base, but Haniger was thrown out at the plate. … The Mariners have won or split 14 of their past 18 series.
UP NEXT — Today’s series finale will match Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.78 ERA) against Rangers rookie right-hander Spencer Howard (0-3, 5.61). Flexen won all three of his previous starts against Texas this season, most recently on July 4. Howard will make his third start since being acquired in a July 30 trade with Philadelphia. He held Seattle scoreless on two hits through three innings Aug. 11 in a no-decision.
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 Hernandz 3b 4 0 2 0
Haniger rf 2 1 0 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 2 0
Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 1 0 Peters cf 3 0 0 0
Toro 2b 4 0 1 0 Pozo dh 4 0 0 0
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 Culbersn 1b 3 0 1 0
Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 1 1 0 0 J.Martin lf 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 Ibanez 2b 3 1 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 2 1
Totals 28 3 5 3 Totals 33 1 8 1
Seattle 200 000 010 — 3
Texas 000 000 100 — 1
DP—Seattle 1, Texas 1. LOB—Seattle 3, Texas 6. 2B—Seager (19), Raleigh (5), Trevino 2 (8), Kiner-Falefa (22), Ibanez (6). HR—Seager (27). SB—Culberson (7). SF—Crawford (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,5-5 51/3 6 0 0 1 3
Sadler H,8 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson H,4 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
Smith H,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider S,5-8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Foltynewicz L,2-12 6 3 2 2 2 5
Evans 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cotton 1 1 1 1 0 0
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Foltynewicz (Haniger), Cotton (Kelenic).
Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney ; First, D.J. Reyburn ; Second, Edwin Moscoso ; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T—3:00. A—19,119 (40,300).