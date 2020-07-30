ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kyle Seager drove in three runs and Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer as the Seattle Mariners rallied from two late deficits for a 10-7 victory Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.
Moore connected during the Mariners’ five-run sixth inning, and Seager put the Mariners ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the seventh of Seattle’s second victory of the season.
Shohei Ohtani had a three-run homer, Mike Trout got three hits and Justin Upton hit his 300th career homer for the Angels, who have lost four of six.
Brian Goodwin homered and added a two-run double that put the Angels ahead in the sixth shortly after they blew a three-run lead. Seattle surged back in front by battering Los Angeles’ bullpen, which flopped mightily in a game featuring four lead changes.
New Angels relievers Mike Mayers, Jacob Barnes and Ryan Buchter all struggled in their second home appearances. The trio yielded a combined seven runs, six hits and three walks in getting only three outs.
The Angels’ bullpen yielded eight runs — one more than it had allowed in Los Angeles’ first five games combined.
The Mariners made their decisive rally in the seventh against Barnes (0-1), who couldn’t record an out. Kyle Lewis, who had three hits, tied it with a bases-loaded groundout off Ty Buttrey, and Seager’s RBI flyout put Seattle ahead 8-7.
J.P. Crawford added a two-run single against Buchter in the eighth after a gritty 10-pitch at-bat.
Bryan Shaw (1-0) allowed five baserunners and allowed three runs in the sixth, yet still got his first win since joining the Mariners last week. Dan Altavilla pitched the ninth for his first save.
Andrew Heaney pitched five-hit ball into the sixth, but the Mariners capitalized after Angels manager Joe Maddon pulled his opening day starter rather quickly for the second consecutive outing.
Seattle quickly battered Mayers for four hits and four runs. Moore cleared the bases with his first homer of the season, putting the Mariners up 6-4.
Upton connected for his second homer of the season in the sixth, making him the ninth active player and the 149th in baseball history with 300 homers.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 2 2 2 Fletcher ss 5 0 0 0
White 1b 4 1 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 3 0
Lewis cf 5 1 3 1 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0
Seager 3b 4 1 3 3 Ohtani dh 5 1 1 3
Lopes rf 4 1 1 1 Upton lf 3 1 1 1
Hudson c 1 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0
Marmlejs dh 5 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 1 0 0
Moore lf-rf 5 1 2 3 Ward ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 3 1 1 0 Castro c 2 1 0 0
Odom c 2 0 0 0 Stassi ph-c 0 0 0 0
Long Jr. 2b 1 2 1 0 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 3
Totals 37 10 13 10 Totals 35 7 8 7
Seattle 000 105 220 — 10
Los Angeles 000 313 000 — 7
E—Crawford (1). DP—Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Gordon (1), Lopes (3), Goodwin (1), Trout (1). HR—Moore (1), Ohtani (1), Goodwin (1), Upton (2). SB—Gordon (0), Seager (1). SF—Seager (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dunn 3 1 3 2 3 2
Margevicius 2 2 1 1 0 1
Shaw, W, 1-0 1 3 3 3 1 1
Williams, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Altavilla, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Heaney 5 5 2 2 1 6
Mayers, BS, 0-1 2/3 4 4 4 0 1
Milner 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes, L, 0-1 0 1 2 2 2 0
Buttrey, BS, 0-2 12/3 0 1 1 1 1
Buchter 1/3 1 1 0 1 0
Bard 1 2 0 0 0 1
Dunn pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, Margevicius pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T—3:47.