PHOENIX — Kyle Seager’s 33rd homer this season at 33 years old was one for the highlight reel, flying over the right-center field fence and landing in the swimming pool at Chase Field to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-5 win Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In his 11th big league season, the veteran third baseman might be playing the best baseball of his career. He’s now matched his age in homers and shows no signs of stopping with four weeks left in the regular season.
“I should probably play until I’m 60 or 70,” Seager said grinning. “I’d be on to something at that point.”
Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, J.P. Crawford added four hits and two RBI and the Mariners won for the fifth time in six games to keep pace in the American League playoff race.
“Kyle Seager just put an exclamation point on a really good season he’s been having,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
Seager’s six RBI were a season high. So were Crawford’s four hits.
It was a rare offensive outburst for the Mariners, who came into the game with the lowest batting average in the majors.
The game was tied at 5 in the sixth when Seager put the Mariners ahead for good, launching his second homer of the night to its splash landing in the pool. His 33 homers are a career high, topping his previous high of 30 in 2016.
Seattle Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 2 4 2 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 Varsho ph 1 0 1 0
Seager 3b 5 2 2 6 Marte cf 4 2 1 1
France 1b 5 0 1 0 Kelly c 5 1 1 2
Toro 2b 4 0 2 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 5 1 1 0 Young 2b 3 1 2 0
Marmolejs lf 4 1 2 0 Peralta lf 4 1 2 0
Swanson p 0 0 0 0 Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0
Misiewicz p 0 0 0 0 Fairchild rf 2 0 1 2
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Castellans p 1 0 0 0
Gonzales p 2 0 0 0 C.Smith p 1 0 1 0
Torrens ph 1 1 1 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0
Sadler p 0 0 0 0 Widener p 0 0 0 0
Moore lf 1 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0
P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Poppen p 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 8 14 8 Totals 35 5 10 5
Seattle 300 203 000 — 8
Arizona 400 100 000 — 5
DP—Seattle 1, Arizona 1. LOB—Seattle 7, Arizona 7. 2B—Crawford (29), Marmolejos (3), Peralta (24), Fairchild (1), Ahmed (29), C.Smith (1), Young 2 (6). HR—Seager 2 (33), Kelly (11), Marte (10).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,7-5 5 8 5 5 1 2
Sadler H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz H,16 1 1 0 0 1 0
Castillo S,16-21 1 1 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Castellanos 32/3 7 5 5 1 4
C.Smith L,4-9 21/3 5 3 3 1 1
Widener 1 1 0 0 0 1
Faria 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poppen 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP—Gonzales 2 (Young, Ellis).
Umpires—Home, Alex Tosi; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T—3:10. A—18,819 (48,686).