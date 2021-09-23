OAKLAND, Calif. — Seattle manager Scott Servais has said the Mariners might need a nice winning streak during the September stretch run to make a real postseason push.
Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run for a career-best 100 RBI, Ty France also connected and the Mariners moved up in the playoff race, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive win.
Seattle topped the A’s for the third day in row to pull within 2½ games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card. Oakland fell 3½ back of New York.
“Won the series. I said along the way we might need to get a little lucky and sweep somebody, so we have a chance to do that tomorrow,” Servais said. “We’ll see if we can get it done.”
A’s manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson each were ejected by plate umpire Greg Gibson in the top of the sixth during a strange sequence.
Melvin said he came out to inquire whether Gibson had called timeout after Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic stole second on a foul tip by Dylan Moore that was not caught. But there was no sign for a foul during the play.
Runners are permitted to steal on foul tips that are cleanly caught — in this case, the ball hit Moore’s bat and popped out of catcher Sean Murphy’s mitt and fell to the dirt.
Kelenic, likely thinking it was indeed a foul ball, then returned to first and was tagged out by Matt Olson.
Gibson, meanwhile, had signaled timeout, so Kelenic was put back at second.
Melvin became furious when Christenson was tossed first trying to communicate to Melvin he had seen a foul tip, but Gibson clearly thought Christenson was yelling at him. That meant third base coach Mark Kotsay moved into the active manager role.
“He said he did. I didn’t think he did,” Melvin said of the timeout call. “And then in the meantime, Rhino was telling me after talking to our replay that it was a foul ball and he thought he was talking to him and threw Rhino out. So I was trying to defend Rhino and tell him that he was telling me that it was a foul ball, not him, and I stayed out there too long. I shouldn’t have gotten thrown out but I was trying to defend Rhino.”
Gibson declined to discuss the ejections.
In regard to the play in question, Gibson said pitcher Deolis Guerra had requested time.
“I thought he wanted a new ball. So when the pitcher held up time, I called time, because the pitcher had requested it,” Gibson told a pool reporter. “That’s when the runner, for whatever reason, started running back to (first) base. The pitcher, he had asked for time and I granted time. The guy was at second base, so that’s why (he was allowed to stay).”
Chris Flexen (13-6) struck out eight and walked two, allowing one run on three hits in seven stellar innings.
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 2 2 1 Marte cf 4 0 1 0
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Seager 3b 5 1 3 1 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0
Torrens dh 3 0 1 1 Canha rf 4 0 1 0
Fraley ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1
Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 2 0 0 0 S.Murphy c 3 0 1 0
T.Murphy c 4 0 2 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Moore lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 30 1 4 1
Seattle 000 210 100 — 4
Oakland 000 010 000 — 1
LOB—Seattle 10, Oakland 4. 2B—Seager (27), Marte (23). HR—Seager (35), France (17), Chapman (26). SB—Kelenic (6). SF—Torrens (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen W,13-6 7 3 1 1 2 8
Castillo H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider S,11-14 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Irvin L,10-14 5 7 3 3 3 5
Guerra 11/3 0 1 1 0 1
Chafin 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Feliz 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Petit 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Irvin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP—Guerra (France). WP—Irvin.
Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T—2:58. A—4,149 (46,847).