Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran starts running after hitting a single, driving in teammate Nathaniel Lowe to score, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) looks at a pigeon on the infield during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France (23) is congratulated by Eugenio Suarez after France scored on a sacrifice fly by Suarez during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers' Charlie Culberson (11) gets a high five from manager Chris Woodward after scored on a sacrifice bunt by teammate Bubba Thompson during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by catcher Jonah Heim after the final out of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The Rangers won 7-4. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas’ Bubba Thompson, left, lays down a sacrifice bunt in front of Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh during the fourth inning of Saturday’s game.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
ARLINGTON, Texas — With a bunt, a blast and some grittiness, the Texas Rangers finally snapped a long losing streak against the surging Seattle Mariners.
Corey Seager matched a career high with his 26th homer after rookie Bubba Thompson drove in a run with a sacrifice squeeze bunt as the Rangers overcame an early three-run deficit in a 7-4 victory Saturday. The Mariners had won nine in a row against their American League West rival.
“We got a little gritty there,” manager Chris Woodward said. “It’s something we’ve been talking a lot about, finding ways to get back in games, finding a way to fight in the game ... and down 3-0, this team’s had our number.”
Eugenio Suárez homered and had a sacrifice fly for the Mariners, whose nine wins in a row against Texas were their most ever — and matched the longest in-season losing streak by the Rangers against a single opponent. Seattle has won 12 of 15 in the season series with four games to play.
The Rangers went ahead to stay with a four-run outburst in the fourth inning against Marco Gonzalez (7-12), who they faced for the fifth time this season. That was capped by Thompson’s bunt pushed to the right side as Charlie Culberson crossed home plate.
“They were on him. I mean, they got some hits, there were some balls hit hard, and some that weren’t hit hard. That’s what happens when you put a big number up there,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It happened pretty quick, and it was a matter of about 14, 15 pitches.”
Adolis Garcia stretched his hitting streak to 10 games with a one-out double and scored when Jonah Heim followed with a double. Nathaniel Lowe had an opposite-field bloop hit to shallow left, then Culberson and Ezequiel Durán had back-to-back RBI singles before Thompson’s bunt.
“His stuff was fine, they found some holes,” Servais said of Gonzales, who allowed five runs in five innings.
The Mariners lost for only the 14th time in their past 47 games overall since mid-June. They dropped a half-game behind Toronto for the American League’s top wild card.
Seager, in the first season of his $325 million, 10-year contract with Texas, went deep in the fifth with a solo shot he pulled down the right-field line that made it 5-3. He had 26 homers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, when he was the National League rookie of the year in his first full season.
Brett Martin (1-7) got the win after facing only one batter. The left-hander got an inning-ending double play grounder in the fifth after replacing Dane Dunning. Hard-throwing right-hander Jonathan Hernandez worked a perfect ninth for his third save in three chances.
Seattle opened the game with consecutive singles off Dunning, and led 2-0 after a wild pitch and a sac fly by Suárez. Cal Raleigh had a leadoff double in the second and scored on a sac fly by Sam Haggerty.
Dunning, who in his previous start snapped a 15-start winless span since April 30, walked the leadoff hitter in the fifth after being given a 4-3 lead and the chance for another victory. But he was pulled after striking out Mitch Haniger on his 101st pitch.
“Fell behind on practically everything. I just wasn’t really competitive in the zone throughout the game,” Dunning said. “Very frustrating for me. The one thing I will say that is, the team had my back, was able to put together a good rally. Just wish I could’ve done better for them.”