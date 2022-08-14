ARLINGTON, Texas — With a bunt, a blast and some grittiness, the Texas Rangers finally snapped a long losing streak against the surging Seattle Mariners.

Corey Seager matched a career high with his 26th homer after rookie Bubba Thompson drove in a run with a sacrifice squeeze bunt as the Rangers overcame an early three-run deficit in a 7-4 victory Saturday. The Mariners had won nine in a row against their American League West rival.

