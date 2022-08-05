Scully’s move, bar none, was the biggest on deadline day

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully poses in the pressbox of Dodger Stadium before the start of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers on Aug. 1, 2007, in Los Angeles. The Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022. He was 94. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

On the day Major League Baseball pundits questioned whether the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres was the biggest trade ever, they failed to consider a bigger deadline transaction.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose voice was as soothing as the summer breezes that it floated through, was traded to that powerhouse team in the sky.

