Scully’s move, bar none, was the biggest on deadline day

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully poses in the pressbox of Dodger Stadium before the start of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers on Aug. 1, 2007, in Los Angeles. The Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022. He was 94. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
On the day Major League Baseball pundits questioned whether the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres was the biggest trade ever, they failed to consider a bigger deadline transaction.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose voice was as soothing as the summer breezes that it floated through, was traded to that powerhouse team in the sky.
“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”
In making the trade deadline acquisition of Scully, the general manager of that powerhouse team made amends for the earlier Steinbrenner-esque trade blunder when he sent Scully to his earthly team on Nov. 29, 1927. Scully wasted no time in making it a win for his new team. From playing stickball in the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y., to spending hours listening to his family’s four-legged radio broadcasting sports, Scully showed he had the passion and tools to become an all-time great.
The Brooklyn Dodgers called up Scully for the 1950 season. Scully spent the next 67 years in the broadcast booth calling Dodgers games in Brooklyn and later, Los Angeles. Among the myriad highlights of his career, Scully called three perfect games and 20 no-hitters. Scully’s artistic narration gifted generations of baseball fans with vivid memories of games as if they were attending the games themselves in Dodger Stadium. In calling Sandy Koufax’s perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965, Scully captured perfectly the essence of a hometown baseball fan’s rooting interest when he remarked on the booing crowd’s opinion of the umpire’s ball two call to Chris Krug: “A lot of people in the ballpark now are starting to see the pitches with their hearts.”
Scully’s heartfelt calls led to his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. Scully’s career is a trophy case of awards and commendations. But he maintained his humility and held no grudge about his original trade to his earthly team, remarking that “God has been so good to me to allow me to do what I’m doing,” Scully, a devout Catholic who attended Mass on Sundays before heading to the ballpark, said before retiring: “A childhood dream that came to pass and then giving me 67 years to enjoy every minute of it. That’s a pretty large Thanksgiving Day for me.”
It is not all that surprising when baseball pundits fall short, but they really swung and missed by hailing the Soto trade as the biggest trade ever. As Scully might have said while reporting on his own trade, “On the scoreboard in right field it is 9:46 p.m. in the City of the Angels, Los Angeles, Calif. And a crowd of 29,139 just sitting in to see the only broadcaster in baseball history to call three perfect games and 20 no-hitters. He has done it 67 straight years, and now he caps it: he made his career a perfect game. And Vin Scully, whose name will always remind you of summers gone by, did it with a flourish and wrote his name in capital letters in the record books.”
Hedberg is a corporate counsel for Jacksons Companies in Meridian, Idaho. He also is a Little League baseball coach and avid fan of baseball.