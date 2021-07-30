This is the second in a two-part series catching up with Clarkston High School graduate Jamie Scott (nee Weisner).
When asked of the characteristics that distinguish Jamie Scott as an elite basketball player, “legendary work ethic” first came to Scott Rueck’s mind.
The veteran Oregon State coach thought back to early 2016. The Beavers, led by their senior captain and eventual Pac-12 player of the year in Scott, had just wrapped up a win at Cal, therefore clinching a second consecutive conference title.
But Scott has long been a different kind of competitor, one who’s perpetually honed in on how she could be better.
“The next morning at 6, she’s in the gym. On an off day,” Rueck said, laughing. “From her push-ups in her apartment every day, to being in the gym early on her own, she was willing to do whatever it took.
“I’ve coached some unbelievable competitors, but I can’t say I’ve coached someone who competes harder or wants to win more than Jamie.”
Scott (nee Weisner), a 2012 Clarkston High School grad, now is six seasons into a prosperous professional career. The sharpshooting guard has checked off myriad achievements, yet it’s not in her DNA to be complacent.
“Each step, I’ve always looked for more,” she said recently from her hotel room in Kariya, Japan, where she trained as an alternate with Team Canada ahead of the Tokyo Olympics before returning to the U.S. last weekend.
Upon arriving to Clarkston as a junior transfer from Walla Walla, Scott’s goals were to claim a state title and earn a scholarship offer.
She was an all-state superstar, who for her senior finale piled up 33 points in the Class 2A championship, then landed with the Beavers as Washington’s No. 2-ranked recruit.
“With her approach to the game, I knew she’d be successful at the college level,” former CHS coach Scott Thompson said. “She’d stay after every practice and shoot. And she’s such an efficient scorer that I was sure she’d do really well wherever she went.”
Scott was “obviously the best player I coached,” Thompson noted, “but also the easiest to coach.” She subbed out ego for a pure drive to win.
Rueck, then new to the Power Five conference level, felt fortunate to have her.
“A top-rated player choosing us at that time in our history wasn’t normal,” he said. “She was the first top-100 recruit I ever signed. I hadn’t coached anyone who was drafted, any All-Pac-12 anything.
“I couldn’t say I projected it, but when you see special — there’s just not many people who can do what she does. I thought, ‘Not only is she going to be an unbelievable player here, but she’s an unbelievable person, and Beaver Nation is going to fall in love with her, considering her skill set and the heart she plays with.’ ”
A four-year starter at OSU, Scott developed into a dynamic playmaker who hustled furiously on each possession, was lights-out from beyond the arc and had a certain aptitude for fashioning space in midrange.
“She could will the ball in the basket when her team needed it,” Rueck said.
She capped her career as a top-10 scorer and rebounder in Beavers history. The All-American departed Corvallis as one of the school’s most decorated players, and its No. 1 3-point shooter with a career percentage of 41.3. She steered the program to unprecedented heights — a Final Four appearance in 2016.
Scott’s highlight reels still are common on OSU’s video boards. Several photos of her hang in the Beavers’ basketball facilities. Last year, Scott visited with the team on Zoom, and “it was the most inspiring hour you could imagine,” Rueck said.
“Her legacy lives on here,” he said. “She’s very much still a part of what we’re doing. She’s always had a way about her that’s caring and endearing, along with — she’s a killer, just a killer as a competitor.”
Scott’s next objective was the pros.
She was drafted by the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun in the second round, but soon after was cut, then picked up by the Washington Mystics, with whom she appeared in seven games in her rookie season.
“Most WNBA players end up going overseas,” she said. “So, then I was thinking about that.
“It’s all been one step at a time.”
Scott probably won’t decide her next move until early this fall. She’ll spend some time in Phoenix, where she and her husband — former OSU cornerback Larry — reside during offseasons. She’ll go “where the money’s right, honestly,” and likely ink a one-year deal.
“She’s put her heart and soul into it and become a well-paid professional,” said her father, Darcy, a former superintendent of the Clarkston School District. “It’s pretty remarkable when you take the entire resume. She’s played at high levels all over the world. Her passport is full of stamps. She realized she had the ability, embraced it and really went for it, like everything else.”
Most recently, Scott played for Tarbes in France’s top division in 2020-21. The previous two years, she was a standout for Dynamo Novosibirsk in Russia. Earlier stops include Ferrol of Spain and Flying Foxes of Austria.
A little more than 100 games into her pro career, Scott has continued to be an immensely efficient producer against “high-level European players in competitive leagues,” she said.
Scott typically averages around 15 points and five rebounds per game, and shoots at a high clip — in some seasons, she knocks down close to 50 percent of her attempts.
Although her “bread and butter” remains catching and shooting from distance, Scott now is a more complete player. Perhaps most important is that she’s cultivated a “pro mindset.”
“Staying composed goes a long way,” she said. “I can think clearer and make sound reads.”
Of her on-court improvements as a pro, Scott and her father highlighted shot-creating off the dribble, overall ballhandling, drawing attention to set up teammates, and on defense, walling off athletic guards from penetration plays.
“I’m less one-dimensional,” she said. “It’s harder because I’m playing against smarter athletes. But being smarter with my approach to the game and knowing exactly what I need to do on defense, getting through screens — small details like that have made a big difference.
“There’s not a lot of room for error at this level. It’s a grind, but that’s part of what makes it fun.”
Scott would agree that it’s often more grind than glamor overseas. It takes a great deal of self-discipline and focus to stay in the game mentally. She’ll set aside off days to explore, but there usually isn’t time for much besides hoops.
Life in Russia was particularly difficult.
“I was in the middle of Siberia. It was freezing every day. The travel was terrible,” she said. “You’re constantly jet lagged. Nobody speaks your language. That was maybe the most challenging phase ... but every season is a growth period.”
Scott ended up averaging about 18 points, six rebounds and three assists per game, shooting 51 percent in 48 games with Dynamo.
“She’s figured it out and really just grown as a player and person,” Darcy said.
Scott comes from a large family full of athletes, including a few collegiates. Her father was a longtime hoops coach, and when asked about how her upbringing translated to the hard-working professional of today, he cited that family dynamic.
“We asked the kids to always give their best effort and be exemplary when it came to work ethic,” he said.
With her parents living in the Tri-Cities, Scott hasn’t returned to Clarkston for some time.
“I’m going to have to make a trip out there, for sure,” she said.
As for her future, a WNBA comeback isn’t something Scott is considering much anymore. If the opportunity presented itself, she’d jump at it, but it’s not a priority.
Although playing internationally doesn’t provide much comfortability, it allows her to continuously test herself.
“Why wouldn’t a professional team want an employee like that?” Rueck said. “How do you do better than Jamie? How do you find a shooter that makes space and can get and hit her shot that consistently? How do you find someone who works harder? She’s a role model, a locker-room person too. She’s a dream, and I’m not surprised by anything she’s accomplished.”
Clark may be contacted at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.
