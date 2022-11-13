Like Scott Hall using a cattle prod to shockingly aid in ending wrestler Bill Goldberg’s stretch of 173 consecutive wins, Jayme Ramos connected with Santi Alvarado for a 36-yard touchdown pass on the opening Castleford drive Saturday to end the Kendrick defense’s long scoreless streak.

But that didn’t derail the Tigers’ hopes for a second consecutive Idaho Class 1A Division II championship. The bigger story at Lewiston’s Bengal Field was the duo of Ty Koepp and Jagger Hewett.

