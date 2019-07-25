GOLF
Lewiston Country Club
Tribune Cup
July 23
Round 2 scores
Clarkston Country Club 38.5
Lewiston Country Club 35
Quail Ridge 28
Bryden Canyon 6.5
Clarkston Country Club
Ladies’ night
July 24
A Division
Gross — Sharon Vahlkamp 92
Net — Barbara Cox 76
B Division
Gross — Shirley Applegate 95
Net — Joyce Hartzell 76
Moscow Elks Club
Ladies’ league standings
July 24
Farm Gals (Mary Nelson, Annette Smith) 46.5
Jordan Jumpers (Kathy Christian, Jill Diamond) 43
B & B (Cathy Beahan, Bev Rhoades) 40
Golf Divas (Laurie Hopkins, Kristie Mattoon) 39
Back 9 Bandits (Kelly Gilder, Sharon Kimberling) 38.5
B n Jo (Jo Lynd, BJ Swanson) 31.5
M & M’s (Mitzi Houska, Mary Manderscheid) 31
Big 10 Ballers (Eve Fortenbery, Debbie Noren) 30.5
Classy Mulligans (Gail Krauss, Kathy Weber) 24
Cart Jockeys (Patricia Baker, Wendy Campbell, Janey Wineinger) 21
CYCLING
Tour de France Results
Wednesday
17th Stage
At Gap, France
A 124.3-mile hilly ride through the Rhone Valley from Pont du Gard to Gap, with a pair of smaller climbs over the second half of the stage
1. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:21:36.
2. Kasper Asgreen, Denmark, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :37 behind.
3. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC Team, :41.
4. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
5. Dylan Teuns, Belgium, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
6. Gorka Izagirre Insausti, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time.
7. Daniel Oss, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, 44.
8. Pierre Luc Perichon, France, Cofidis Solutions Credits, 50.
9. Toms Skujins, Latvia, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
10. Jesus Herrada, Spain, Cofidis Solutions Credits, 55.
11. Simon Clarke, Australia, EF Education First, 1:23.
12. Lukas Postlberger, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
13. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, 1:26.
14. Vegard Stake Laengen, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
15. Sergio Henao, Colombia, UAE Team Emirates, 1:35.
16. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Team Sunweb, 1:44.
17. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:53.
18. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
19. Sven Erik Bystrom, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
20. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
Also
34. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 20:10
38 Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.
39. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 2:02.
43. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.
48. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
49. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
51. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
55. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
68. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, same time.
74. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, same time.
83. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time.
137. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 26:34.
Overall Standings
(After 17 stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 69:39:16.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:35.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:47.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:50.
5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 2:02.
6. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:14.
7. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 4:54.
8. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 5:00.
9. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 5:33.
10. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 6:30.
11. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:22.
12. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 9:30.
13. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, 11:08.
14. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 11:39.
15. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 12:06.
16. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, 13:42.
17. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 14:15.
18. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 15:33.
19. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 18:25.
20. Jesus Herrada, Spain, Cofidis Solutions Credits, 27:09.
Also
72. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:35:19.
87. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:54:10.
140. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:51:36.
TENNIS
ATP Tour BB&T Atlanta Open
A U.S. Open Series event
Wednesday
At Atlantic Station
Atlanta
Purse: $694,995 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (4), 7-5, 6-3.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.
Dan Evans, Britain, def. Radu Albot (6), Moldova, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2.
Reilly Opelka, United States, def. John Isner (1), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).
Doubles
First Round
Marcelo Arevalo, Estonia, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Ben McLachlan, Japan, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 2-6, 6-3, 13-11.
Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Christopher Eubanks and Donald Young, United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 10-5.
Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
ATP Tour Hamburg European Open
Wednesday
At Rothenbaum Sport GmbH
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $1.93 million (WT500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-5, 6-1.
Nikoloz Basilashvili (4), Georgia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles
First Round
Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Daniel Altmaier and Johannes Haerteis, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Leonardo Mayer and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.
Julian Lenz and Daniel Masur, Germany, def. Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer (3), Austria, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-1.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Rudolf Molleker, Germany, and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-3.
Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Jeremy Chardy and Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (2), Germany, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-7 (9), 12-10.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Connecticut 13 6 .684 —
Washington 12 6 .667 1/2
Chicago 11 8 .579 2
New York 8 11 .421 5
Indiana 6 15 .286 8
Atlanta 5 15 .250 81/2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Las Vegas 13 6 .684 —
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Phoenix 10 8 .556 21/2
Minnesota 10 10 .500 31/2
Dallas 5 14 .263 8
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 70, New York 63
Washington 79, Minnesota 71
Today’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES : Optioned INF Rio Ruiz to Norfolk (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS : Designated RHP Blake Parker for assignment. Sent RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Called up LHP Devin Smeltzer and RHP Carlos Torres from Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES : Optioned RHP Jonathan Holder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed C Gary Sanchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and LHP Nestor Cortes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS : Activated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Addison Russell to Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES : Recalled RHP Yency Almonte from Albuquerque (PCL) (26th man).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES : Placed INF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Victor Alcantara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Activated INF-OF Sean Rodriguez from the IL. Recalled RHP Jose Cisnero from Toledo (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES : Announced RHP Keone Kela was reinstated from the suspended list. Placed RHP Clay Holmes has been placed on the 10-day IL. Transferred C Francisco Cervelli to the 60-day IL.
Frontier League
RIVER CITY RASCALS : Sold the contract of RHP Micah Kaczor to the Colorado Rockies. Signed RHP Taylor Sugg.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS : Signed OF Jumpei Akanuma. Released C Zach Taylor.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS : Signed 3B Taylor Sparks. Released SS Jhombeyker Morales.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS : Signed G Jamal Murray to the five-year contract extension, through the 2024-25 season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL : Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.
ARIZONA CARDINALS : Signed LB Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS : Signed DE Brian Burns to a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season. Signed WR/KR Jaydon Mickens, G Norman Price and DL Bijhon Jackson. Waived RB Elijah Hood, G Ian Silberman and DT Elijah Qualls. Placed WR Torrey Smith and LB Jermaine Carter on the active physically unable to perform list.
DALLAS COWBOYS : Released WR Allen Hurns. Signed QB Taryn Christion.
GREEN BAY PACKERS : Released DL Mike Daniels.
HOUSTON TEXANS : Placed S Justin Reid on the active/NFI list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS : Signed C Daniel Munyer and RB Aca’Cedric Ware. Waived DE Dadi Nicolas and G Nico Siragusa. Removed WR Daurice Fountain from the NFI list. Placed RB Spencer Ware on the PUP list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS : Waived LB Jayrone Elliott. Placed S T.J. McDonald on the PUP list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS : Claimed RB De’Angelo Henderson off waivers from the New York Jets. Waived S Micah Abernathy.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS : Signed TE Lance Kendricks. Placed OL Brian Schwenke on reserve-retired list.
NEW YORK GIANTS : Received a commissioner’s exemption for suspended DB Kamrin Moore. Signed K Joey Slye. Claimed WR Da’Mari Scott from the Buffalo Bills. Terminated the contract of DB Tony Lippett. Signed TE Isaiah Searight. Waived TE Eric Dungey.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS : Placed RB Melvin Gordon on the reserve/did not report list. Placed LT Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and LB Jatavis Brown on the PUP list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS : Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS : Signed DT Earl Mitchell and WR Daniel Williams. Released RB Marcelias Sutton and CB Derrek Thomas. Placed S Lano Hill on the PUP list and WR Caleb Scott on the NFI list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS : Signed TE Troy Niklas and CB Mazzi Wilkins. Placed LB Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/NFI list.
TENNESSEE TITANS : Signed S Kevin Byard to a five-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS : Placed LB Jordan Brailford, CB Danny Johnson and QB Alex Smith on the active/physically unable to perform list. Placed RB Bryce Love on the active/non-football injury list.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS : Released WR Alex Morrison and OL Jamar McGloster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES : Agreed to terms with F Sam Bennett on a two-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES : Named Marc Savard assistant coach.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS : Signed D Christian Djoos to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED : Signed M Gordon Wild. Waived D Akeem Ward.
USL Championship
USLC : Suspended Austin’s Edson Braafheid two games following his red card for serious foul play in a July 19 match against Phoenix. Suspended Orange County’s Jose da Silva one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity in a July 20 match against San Antonio. Suspended Colorado Springs’s Abdul Rwutubyaye one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses in a July 20 match against OKC Energy. Suspended Hartford’s Sem de Wit, New York’s Jean-Kristof Koffi, Orange County’s Harry Forrester and Ottawa’s Chris Manella each for one game for caution accumulation after receiving their fifth yellow card of the season this past weekend.
COLLEGE
BARTON : Named Keith Gorman baseball coach.
COLORADO : Named Darrin Chiaverini assistant head football coach.
DAYTON : Named Jay Minton part-time tight ends assistant coach.
DOANE : Named Sheronda Powell women’s basketball coach.
HOFSTRA : Named Ricky Kerins director of ticket sales and operations.
PROVIDENCE : Signed women’s soccer coach Sam Lopes to a contract extension. Promoted Kyle Bak to associate head women’s soccer coach. Named Carlos Pinhancos women’s soccer recruiting coordinator and Katie Day women’s graduate assistant soccer coach.
SAINT JOSEPH’S _ Named Reggie Cameron men’s basketball graduate manager.
TULANE : Named Ayoleka Sodade women’s graduate assistant basketball coach.
TUSCULUM : Named Jason Morris women’s assistant volleyball coach.