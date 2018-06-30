baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 53 26 .671 -
Boston 55 28 .663 -
Tampa Bay 40 41 .494 14
Toronto 38 43 .469 16
Baltimore 23 58 .284 31
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 36 .550 -
Minnesota 35 43 .449 8
Detroit 36 47 .434 91/2
Chicago 28 53 .346 161/2
Kansas City 25 56 .309 191/2
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 55 29 .655 -
Seattle 52 31 .627 21/2
Oakland 45 38 .542 91/2
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 121/2
Texas 37 46 .446 171/2
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1
Toronto 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 3, Cleveland 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
Today's Games
Detroit (Boyd 4-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 10:07 a.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 11:20 a.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-5), 4:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at Texas (Colon 4-5), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 2-9) at Seattle (Hernandez 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 34 .575 -
Philadelphia 43 37 .538 3
Washington 42 38 .525 4
New York 32 47 .405 131/2
Miami 33 50 .398 141/2
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 33 .593 -
Chicago 45 35 .563 21/2
St. Louis 42 38 .525 51/2
Pittsburgh 39 42 .481 9
Cincinnati 34 48 .415 141/2
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 47 35 .573 -
Los Angeles 43 38 .531 31/2
San Francisco 43 40 .518 41/2
Colorado 40 42 .488 7
San Diego 36 48 .429 12
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6
Washington 17, Philadelphia 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 3
Today's Games
Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 6-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Miami (Lopez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-1) at Arizona (Miller 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
football
Arena Football League
All Times Pacific
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 522 471
Albany 7 4 0 .636 575 507
Philadelphia 6 4 0 .600 506 458
Washington 1 10 0 .091 440 607
Friday's Game
Albany 55, Washington 41
Today's Game
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
golf
PGA-Quicken Loans National
Friday
At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Potomac, Md.
Purse: $7.1 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 70
Second Round
Beau Hossler 65-66 - 131
Ryan Armour 66-65 - 131
Brian Gay 67-64 - 131
Francesco Molinari 67-65 - 132
Billy Horschel 64-68 - 132
Zac Blair 67-66 - 133
Kevin Streelman 72-62 - 134
C.T. Pan 67-67 - 134
John Huh 70-64 - 134
Marc Leishman 67-67 - 134
Andrew Putnam 64-71 - 135
Johnson Wagner 70-65 - 135
Joaquin Niemann 68-67 - 135
Chesson Hadley 71-64 - 135
Tiger Woods 70-65 - 135
Joel Dahmen 66-69 - 135
Andrew Landry 63-72 - 135
Abraham Ancer 65-70 - 135
Sam Ryder 67-68 - 135
Rickie Fowler 70-66 - 136
Seamus Power 66-70 - 136
Troy Merritt 68-68 - 136
J.J. Spaun 63-73 - 136
Sung Kang 72-64 - 136
Ollie Schniederjans 68-68 - 136
Adam Schenk 69-67 - 136
Roberto Diaz 68-68 - 136
Ryan Palmer 70-67 - 137
Jonas Blixt 71-66 - 137
Fabian Gomez 68-69 - 137
Derek Fathauer 69-68 - 137
Cameron Percy 69-68 - 137
Charles Howell III 70-67 - 137
Stewart Cink 68-69 - 137
Dylan Meyer 70-67 - 137
Jamie Lovemark 68-70 - 138
Harold Varner III 73-65 - 138
Ted Potter, Jr. 72-66 - 138
Gary Woodland 69-69 - 138
Ethan Tracy 69-69 - 138
Tyler Duncan 69-69 - 138
Ben Crane 70-68 - 138
Kyle Stanley 71-67 - 138
Bronson Burgoon 68-70 - 138
Byeong Hun An 69-70 - 139
James Hahn 69-70 - 139
Ryan Blaum 67-72 - 139
Tom Lovelady 71-68 - 139
Alex Cejka 71-68 - 139
J.T. Poston 71-68 - 139
Corey Conners 69-70 - 139
David Lingmerth 68-71 - 139
Robert Garrigus 70-69 - 139
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-69 - 139
Doc Redman 70-69 - 139
Patrick Rodgers 68-71 - 139
Blayne Barber 70-70 - 140
Martin Flores 72-68 - 140
Scott Brown 70-70 - 140
Stephan Jaeger 67-73 - 140
Dominic Bozzelli 70-70 - 140
David Hearn 71-69 - 140
Kevin Na 70-70 - 140
Chris Stroud 71-69 - 140
Lanto Griffin 68-72 - 140
Adam Hadwin 69-72 - 141
Bill Haas 72-69 - 141
Doug Ghim 73-68 - 141
Xinjun Zhang 71-70 - 141
Brandon Harkins 73-68 - 141
Kevin Tway 70-71 - 141
Nick Watney 69-72 - 141
Jimmy Walker 74-67 - 141
Anirban Lahiri 67-74 - 141
Failed to make the cut
Geoff Ogilvy 67-75 - 142
Aaron Baddeley 70-72 - 142
Matt Every 71-71 - 142
Keith Mitchell 71-71 - 142
Michael Thompson 70-72 - 142
Kelly Kraft 71-71 - 142
Nicholas Lindheim 72-70 - 142
Ben Silverman 69-73 - 142
Whee Kim 71-71 - 142
Brian Stuard 72-70 - 142
Scott Stallings 67-75 - 142
Martin Laird 70-72 - 142
D.A. Points 73-70 - 143
Jason Kokrak 69-74 - 143
Kristoffer Ventura 73-70 - 143
Jonathan Randolph 72-71 - 143
Chad Campbell 71-72 - 143
Billy Hurley III 69-74 - 143
Peter Malnati 73-70 - 143
Si Woo Kim 70-73 - 143
Tom Hoge 68-75 - 143
J.B. Holmes 73-70 - 143
J.J. Henry 71-72 - 143
Tim Herron 73-70 - 143
Andrew Yun 71-72 - 143
Michael Kim 72-72 - 144
Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-73 - 144
Cody Gribble 71-73 - 144
Rob Oppenheim 71-73 - 144
Talor Gooch 74-70 - 144
Denny McCarthy 69-75 - 144
Richy Werenski 71-74 - 145
Danny Lee 73-72 - 145
Jason Gore 74-71 - 145
Harris English 72-73 - 145
Trey Mullinax 74-71 - 145
Rory Sabbatini 72-73 - 145
Daniel Summerhays 75-71 - 146
Matt Jones 72-74 - 146
Rod Pampling 74-72 - 146
Sam Saunders 75-71 - 146
Ricky Barnes 74-72 - 146
Nick Taylor 72-75 - 147
Shawn Stefani 73-74 - 147
Robert Streb 71-78 - 149
Martin Piller 78-76 - 154
LPGA-KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Friday
At Kemper Lakes GC
Kildeer, Ill.
Purse: $3.65 million
Yardage: 6,741; Par: 72
Second Round
So Yeon Ryu 69-69 - 138
Brooke M. Henderson 67-71 - 138
Sung Hyun Park 66-72 - 138
Carlota Ciganda 70-69 - 139
Lydia Ko 74-66 - 140
Annie Park 71-69 - 140
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-72 - 140
Wichanee Meechai 71-70 - 141
Dani Holmqvist 70-71 - 141
Nasa Hataoka 69-72 - 141
Jaye Marie Green 67-74 - 141
Danielle Kang 73-69 - 142
Angel Yin 73-69 - 142
Bronte Law 72-70 - 142
Ashleigh Buhai 72-70 - 142
Sei Young Kim 71-71 - 142
Hee Young Park 71-71 - 142
Hyo Joo Kim 70-72 - 142
Jessica Korda 67-75 - 142
Brittany Altomare 67-75 - 142
Cristie Kerr 75-68 - 143
In-Kyung Kim 73-70 - 143
Emma Talley 71-72 - 143
Jacqui Concolino 70-73 - 143
Aditi Ashok 70-73 - 143
Robynn Ree 70-73 - 143
Amy Olson 69-74 - 143
Charley Hull 68-75 - 143
Ryann O'Toole 73-71 - 144
Sandra Changkija 72-72 - 144
Mo Martin 71-73 - 144
Amy Yang 70-74 - 144
Jeong Eun Lee 70-74 - 144
Lizette Salas 70-74 - 144
Mirim Lee 70-74 - 144
Lindy Duncan 74-71 - 145
Sarah Jane Smith 73-72 - 145
Jin Young Ko 73-72 - 145
Jane Park 73-72 - 145
Marina Alex 72-73 - 145
Ariya Jutanugarn 72-73 - 145
Cindy LaCrosse 72-73 - 145
Lexi Thompson 72-73 - 145
Chella Choi 71-74 - 145
Gaby Lopez 71-74 - 145
Mel Reid 71-74 - 145
Michelle Wie 71-74 - 145
Jackie Stoelting 70-75 - 145
Angela Stanford 70-75 - 145
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 70-75 - 145
Eun-Hee Ji 70-75 - 145
Minjee Lee 69-76 - 145
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 68-77 - 145
Sophia Popov 75-71 - 146
Shanshan Feng 74-72 - 146
Sandra Gal 72-74 - 146
Ayako Uehara 72-74 - 146
Paula Creamer 72-74 - 146
Georgia Hall 72-74 - 146
Brittany Lincicome 71-75 - 146
Stacy Lewis 70-76 - 146
Karrie Webb 70-76 - 146
Laetitia Beck 68-78 - 146
Cheyenne Woods 75-72 - 147
Perrine Delacour 74-73 - 147
Nelly Korda 74-73 - 147
Sakura Yokomine 73-74 - 147
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 72-75 - 147
Lauren Kim 71-76 - 147
Pernilla Lindberg 71-76 - 147
Caroline Masson 71-76 - 147
Brittany Marchand 71-76 - 147
Alena Sharp 69-78 - 147
Failed to make the cut
Haeji Kang 75-73 - 148
Austin Ernst 74-74 - 148
Yu Liu 74-74 - 148
Olafia Kristinsdottir 73-75 - 148
Daniela Darquea 73-75 - 148
Jeongeun Lee6 72-76 - 148
Megan Khang 72-76 - 148
Min Lee 71-77 - 148
Jenny Shin 71-77 - 148
Kelly Shon 76-73 - 149
Luna Sobron 74-75 - 149
Mina Harigae 74-75 - 149
Jennifer Song 74-75 - 149
Caroline Inglis 74-75 - 149
Inbee Park 73-76 - 149
Sun Young Yoo 72-77 - 149
Katie Burnett 72-77 - 149
In Gee Chun 71-78 - 149
Celine Herbin 77-73 - 150
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 76-74 - 150
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 76-74 - 150
Mi Jung Hur 74-76 - 150
Morgan Pressel 74-76 - 150
Giulia Molinaro 74-76 - 150
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 73-77 - 150
Su Oh 73-77 - 150
Julieta Granada 73-77 - 150
Karine Icher 73-77 - 150
Wei-Ling Hsu 72-78 - 150
Emily Pedersen 71-79 - 150
Xiyu Lin 70-80 - 150
Anna Nordqvist 77-74 - 151
Caroline Hedwall 76-75 - 151
Mariajo Uribe 76-75 - 151
Celine Boutier 75-76 - 151
Madelene Sagstrom 74-77 - 151
Tiffany Joh 74-77 - 151
Beatriz Recari 74-77 - 151
Yani Tseng 74-77 - 151
P.K. Kongkraphan 79-73 - 152
Nicole Broch Larsen 79-73 - 152
Candie Kung 76-76 - 152
Hannah Green 76-76 - 152
Tiffany Chan 76-76 - 152
Catriona Matthew 75-77 - 152
Erynne Lee 75-77 - 152
Azahara Munoz 74-78 - 152
Pornanong Phatlum 74-78 - 152
Jenny Haglund 72-80 - 152
Benyapa Niphatsophon 72-80 - 152
Mi Hyang Lee 78-75 - 153
Florentyna Parker 76-77 - 153
Haru Nomura 75-78 - 153
Lee Lopez 75-78 - 153
Ally McDonald 74-79 - 153
Laura Davies 80-74 - 154
Maria Torres 78-76 - 154
Thidapa Suwannapura 78-76 - 154
Klara Spilkova 77-77 - 154
Peiyun Chien 77-77 - 154
Kris Tamulis 75-79 - 154
Rebecca Artis 74-80 - 154
Christina Kim 78-77 - 155
Joanna Coe 77-78 - 155
Mariah Stackhouse 77-78 - 155
Brianna Do 75-80 - 155
Cydney Clanton 75-80 - 155
Juli Inkster 79-77 - 156
Brittany Lang 78-78 - 156
Daniela Iacobelli 78-80 - 158
Amelia Lewis 77-81 - 158
Lisa Grimes 81-78 - 159
Kim Kaufman 78-81 - 159
Katherine Kirk 76-83 - 159
Charlotta Sorenstam 76-83 - 159
Ashley Grier 83-77 - 160
Jean Bartholomew 80-80 - 160
Paula Reto 81-81 - 162
Wendy Doolan 82-81 - 163
Alison Curdt 76-88 - 164
Heather Angell 82-90 - 172
Katelyn Dambaugh 80 - WD
Lee-Anne Pace 72 - DQ
USGA-U.S. Senior Open
Friday
At The Broadmoor GC
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
Second Round
a-denotes amateur
Jerry Kelly 66-69 - 135
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68 - 136
Tim Petrovic 72-65 - 137
Davis Love III 71-68 - 139
Philip Golding 72-67 - 139
Deane Pappas 68-71 - 139
Jay Haas 70-69 - 139
Paul Goydos 72-67 - 139
Kirk Triplett 74-66 - 140
David Toms 70-71 - 141
Paul Broadhurst 71-70 - 141
Todd Bailey 76-66 - 142
Prayad Marksaeng 71-71 - 142
Billy Andrade 71-71 - 142
Scott Parel 69-73 - 142
Rocco Mediate 68-74 - 142
Billy Mayfair 69-74 - 143
Kevin Sutherland 68-75 - 143
Brandt Jobe 70-73 - 143
Bob Estes 76-68 - 144
Scott Verplank 74-70 - 144
David McKenzie 70-74 - 144
Gene Sauers 73-71 - 144
Tom Pernice Jr. 73-71 - 144
Colin Montgomerie 71-73 - 144
Wes Short Jr. 74-70 - 144
Stephen Ames 70-74 - 144
Fred Couples 71-73 - 144
Joe Durant 71-73 - 144
Lee Janzen 69-75 - 144
Scott Dunlap 73-71 - 144
Bill Breen 73-72 - 145
Jeff Maggert 74-71 - 145
Doug Garwood 74-71 - 145
Christopher Williams 73-72 - 145
Grant Waite 74-71 - 145
Kenny Perry 71-74 - 145
Marco Dawson 71-74 - 145
Joey Sindelar 72-73 - 145
Carlos Franco 73-72 - 145
Craig Bowden 72-73 - 145
Tom Werkmeister 74-71 - 145
Andre Bossert 75-71 - 146
Vijay Singh 72-74 - 146
Scott McCarron 72-74 - 146
Jerry Smith 73-73 - 146
Larry Mize 73-73 - 146
Peter Fowler 73-73 - 146
Jarmo Sandelin 73-73 - 146
Ken Tanigawa 77-70 - 147
Duffy Waldorf 73-74 - 147
David Frost 71-76 - 147
a-Jeff Wilson 76-71 - 147
a-Mike Finster 72-75 - 147
Todd Hamilton 76-72 - 148
a-Robby Funk 72-76 - 148
Bernhard Langer 72-76 - 148
John Cook 72-76 - 148
Bobby Gage 75-73 - 148
Mike Genovese 72-76 - 148
Failed to make the cut
a-Bob Harrington 73-76 - 149
Kent Jones 75-74 - 149
Glen Day 80-69 - 149
Olin Browne 74-75 - 149
Mark Calcavecchia 73-76 - 149
Mark O'Meara 75-74 - 149
Jeff Sluman 74-75 - 149
Miguel Angel Martin 74-75 - 149
Corey Pavin 73-76 - 149
a-Frank Vana 73-76 - 149
Scott Hoch 78-71 - 149
Barry Lane 71-78 - 149
a-Robby McWilliams 73-76 - 149
Chris Johnson 74-76 - 150
Jeff Gallagher 77-73 - 150
Jaime Gomez 72-78 - 150
Jim Roy 74-76 - 150
Brian Mogg 74-76 - 150
Mark Walker 75-75 - 150
Doug Rohrbaugh 78-72 - 150
Tom Lehman 76-74 - 150
Steve Flesch 74-76 - 150
Tommy Stankowski 73-77 - 150
a-Steve Sear 76-74 - 150
Matt Seitz 77-74 - 151
a-Tim Hogarth 70-81 - 151
Magnus Atlevi 77-74 - 151
a-Mike McCoy 75-76 - 151
Scott Pieri 79-72 - 151
Tim Bogue 75-76 - 151
Kendal Yonomoto 77-74 - 151
Brad Bryant 76-75 - 151
a-Sean Knapp 79-72 - 151
Todd McCorkle 78-73 - 151
Tom Kite 75-77 - 152
Clark Dennis 76-76 - 152
Woody Austin 72-80 - 152
Sonny Skinner 76-76 - 152
a-Peter DeTemple 77-76 - 153
Jim Schuman 80-73 - 153
Steve Blake 79-74 - 153
David Carr 77-76 - 153
Brian Cooper 76-77 - 153
John Sikes 77-76 - 153
Jacob Ferenz 76-77 - 153
Tim Hume 72-81 - 153
Fred Funk 78-75 - 153
Chris Kaufman 75-79 - 154
a-Jack Larkin 79-76 - 155
Guy Boros 77-78 - 155
Steve Larick 77-78 - 155
Mikael Hogberg 80-76 - 156
Bill Harvey 82-74 - 156
Esteban Toledo 81-75 - 156
Gary March 79-77 - 156
John Inman 80-77 - 157
Rodolfo Gonzalez 81-76 - 157
a-Tim Dunlavey 77-80 - 157
a-Daniel Owen 79-78 - 157
John Elliott 76-81 - 157
Jesper Parnevik 79-78 - 157
Stu Ingraham 77-80 - 157
Eric Egloff 82-75 - 157
Mike Mitchell 82-76 - 158
Ricky Touma 80-78 - 158
Scott McGihon 84-74 - 158
Jim McGovern 77-81 - 158
Bob Ford 80-78 - 158
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 80-79 - 159
Chris Patton 81-78 - 159
Jon Petersen 80-79 - 159
Philip Jonas 80-79 - 159
a-Ned Zachar 78-81 - 159
a-Brian Ferris 79-80 - 159
a-Jack Hall 76-83 - 159
a-Paul Simson 82-78 - 160
Bob Gilder 80-80 - 160
Ian Doig 79-81 - 160
Brian Cairns 82-78 - 160
Jerry Slagle 80-81 - 161
a-Glenn Przybylski 81-80 - 161
Bruce Nakamura 79-82 - 161
John Smoltz 85-77 - 162
Don Bell 85-78 - 163
Gerry Norquist 81-83 - 164
Hale Irwin 79-85 - 164
a-Brad Wayment 82-82 - 164
a-James Camaione 87-78 - 165
Jamie Elliott 83-82 - 165
Roy Biancalana 82-84 - 166
Tim Conley 83-83 - 166
a-Wayne Merich 83-86 - 169
a-Dennis Martin 93-84 - 177
Stan Souza 88-90 - 178
Rick Todd 86-WD
Soccer
World Cup
All Times PDT
SECOND ROUND
Today
At Kazan, Russia
France vs. Argentina, 7 a.m.
At Sochi, Russia
Uruguay vs. Portugal, 11 a.m.
Sunday
At Moscow
Spain vs. Russia, 7 a.m.
At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Croatia vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.
Monday
At Samara, Russia
Brazil vs. Mexico, 7 a.m.
At Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Belgium vs. Japan, 11 a.m.
Tuesday
At St. Petersburg, Russia
Sweden vs. Switzerland, 7 a.m.
At Moscow
Colombia vs. England, 11 a.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, July 6
At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
France-Argentina winner vs. Uruguay-Portugal winner, 7 a.m.
At Kazan, Russia
Brazil-Mexico winner vs. Belgium-Japan winner, 11 a.m.
Saturday, July 7
At Samara, Russia
Sweden-Switzerland winner vs. Colombia-England winner, 7 a.m.
At Sochi, Russia
Spain-Russia winner vs. Croatia-Denmark winner, 11 a.m.
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 10
At St. Petersburg, Russia
France-Argentina-Uruguay-Portugal winner vs. Brazil-Mexico-Belgium-Japan winner, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, July 11
At Moscow
Sweden-Switzerland-Colombia-England winner vs. Spain-Russia-Croatia-Denmark winner, 11 a.m.
THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 14
At St. Petersburg, Russia
Semifinal losers, 7 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 15
At Moscow
Semifinal winners, 8 a.m.
Major League Soccer
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 10 3 4 34 34 20
New York City FC 9 3 4 31 32 21
New York 9 4 2 29 33 16
Columbus 7 5 6 27 22 18
New England 6 4 6 24 27 23
Philadelphia 6 7 3 21 20 21
Chicago 5 7 5 20 24 29
Orlando City 6 9 1 19 24 33
Montreal 6 11 0 18 20 31
Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 24 29
D.C. United 2 6 4 10 19 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 9 2 5 32 31 16
FC Dallas 8 2 5 29 24 17
Los Angeles FC 8 4 3 27 31 24
Real Salt Lake 7 7 2 23 20 30
Portland 6 3 5 23 21 19
Vancouver 6 6 5 23 26 34
Houston 6 6 3 21 31 24
LA Galaxy 6 7 2 20 22 23
Minnesota United 5 9 1 16 19 29
Seattle 3 8 3 12 11 18
Colorado 3 9 3 12 19 28
San Jose 2 9 5 11 25 32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday
FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0
Today
Portland at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Nature Valley International
Friday
At Devonshire Park
Eastbourne, England
Purse: ATP, $765,340 (WT250); WTA, $852,560 (Premier)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Semifinals
Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.
Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (9), 6-4.
Women
Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Caroline Wozniacki (1), Denmark, def. Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Doubles
Men
Championship
Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-5, 6-4.
Women
Semifinals
Irina-Camelia Begu and Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 4-6, 6-0, 10-6.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 13-11.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES - Selected the contracts of LHP Paul Fry and RHP Ryan Meisinger from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Yefry Ramirez and Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Darren O'Day to the 60-day DL. Designated INF Corban Joseph for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX - Acquired 1B-OF Steve Pearce from Toronto for INF Santiago Espinal. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS - -Placed INF Carlos Correa on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 26. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Corpus Christi (TL).
MINNESOTA TWINS - Placed INF Taylor Motter on the 7-day DL. selected the contract of C-INF Willians Astudillo from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Felix Jorge for release or assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES - Recalled INF-OF Brandon Drury from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES - Reinstated LHP Nik Turley from the restricted list and placed him on the 60-day DL.
American Association
WICHITA WINGNUTS - Released RHP Jackson Sigman.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS - Acquired RHP Tyler Badamo from New Britain to complete an earlier trade. Placed RHP Gonzalez Germen on the inactive list
Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES - Signed OF Nick Van Stratten.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS - Signed LHP Brad Schaenzer.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES - Signed INF Paul Russo. Released RHP Dakota Smith.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS - Signed RHP Tyler Frohwirth. Released LHP Kevin Matthews.
RIVER CITY RASCALS - Released LHP Mark Reyes.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS - Traded RHP Isaac Sanchez to Joliet.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS - Signed INF Joe Becht.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS - Named Sidney Lowe and Sean Sweeney assistant coaches and DJ Bakker player development coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL - Suspended Indianapolis RB Robert Turbin four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Canadian Football League
CFL - Suspended Ottawa Redblakcs LB Kyries Hebert one-game for leading with the crown of his helmet and hit Calgary Stampeders WR DaVaris Daniels while the player was in a defenceless position.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS - Agreed to terms with D Drew Doughty on an eight-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS - Named Karl Taylor coach of Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS - Named Chuck Fletcher senior advisor to the general manager/hockey operations.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS - Named Todd Reirden coach. Re-signed D Michal Kempny to a four-year contract.
ECHL
READING ROYALS - Signed D Charlie Vasaturo.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS - Signed F Raul Ruidiaz to a designated player contract.
National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT - Signed M Maddie Huster.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA - Announced triathlon athlete Michael Meacham accepted a one-year sanction after an anti-doping rule violation.
COLLEGE
HOFSTRA - Named Jay Miller softball coach and Julie Meyer associate head softball coach.
KENNESAW STATE - Named Tripp MacKay softball coach.
TENNESSEE TECH - Named assistant baseball coach Mitchell Wright was retained for the 2019 season.