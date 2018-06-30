baseball

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 53 26 .671 -

Boston 55 28 .663 -

Tampa Bay 40 41 .494 14

Toronto 38 43 .469 16

Baltimore 23 58 .284 31

Central Division W L Pct GB

Cleveland 44 36 .550 -

Minnesota 35 43 .449 8

Detroit 36 47 .434 91/2

Chicago 28 53 .346 161/2

Kansas City 25 56 .309 191/2

West Division W L Pct GB

Houston 55 29 .655 -

Seattle 52 31 .627 21/2

Oakland 45 38 .542 91/2

Los Angeles 42 41 .506 121/2

Texas 37 46 .446 171/2

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Today's Games

Detroit (Boyd 4-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 10:07 a.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 11:20 a.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-5), 4:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at Texas (Colon 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-9) at Seattle (Hernandez 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 46 34 .575 -

Philadelphia 43 37 .538 3

Washington 42 38 .525 4

New York 32 47 .405 131/2

Miami 33 50 .398 141/2

Central Division W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 48 33 .593 -

Chicago 45 35 .563 21/2

St. Louis 42 38 .525 51/2

Pittsburgh 39 42 .481 9

Cincinnati 34 48 .415 141/2

West Division W L Pct GB

Arizona 47 35 .573 -

Los Angeles 43 38 .531 31/2

San Francisco 43 40 .518 41/2

Colorado 40 42 .488 7

San Diego 36 48 .429 12

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

Washington 17, Philadelphia 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 3

Today's Games

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 6-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Miami (Lopez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-1) at Arizona (Miller 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

football

Arena Football League

All Times Pacific

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 522 471

Albany 7 4 0 .636 575 507

Philadelphia 6 4 0 .600 506 458

Washington 1 10 0 .091 440 607

Friday's Game

Albany 55, Washington 41

Today's Game

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

golf

PGA-Quicken Loans National

Friday

At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Potomac, Md.

Purse: $7.1 million

Yardage: 7,107; Par: 70

Second Round

Beau Hossler 65-66 - 131

Ryan Armour 66-65 - 131

Brian Gay 67-64 - 131

Francesco Molinari 67-65 - 132

Billy Horschel 64-68 - 132

Zac Blair 67-66 - 133

Kevin Streelman 72-62 - 134

C.T. Pan 67-67 - 134

John Huh 70-64 - 134

Marc Leishman 67-67 - 134

Andrew Putnam 64-71 - 135

Johnson Wagner 70-65 - 135

Joaquin Niemann 68-67 - 135

Chesson Hadley 71-64 - 135

Tiger Woods 70-65 - 135

Joel Dahmen 66-69 - 135

Andrew Landry 63-72 - 135

Abraham Ancer 65-70 - 135

Sam Ryder 67-68 - 135

Rickie Fowler 70-66 - 136

Seamus Power 66-70 - 136

Troy Merritt 68-68 - 136

J.J. Spaun 63-73 - 136

Sung Kang 72-64 - 136

Ollie Schniederjans 68-68 - 136

Adam Schenk 69-67 - 136

Roberto Diaz 68-68 - 136

Ryan Palmer 70-67 - 137

Jonas Blixt 71-66 - 137

Fabian Gomez 68-69 - 137

Derek Fathauer 69-68 - 137

Cameron Percy 69-68 - 137

Charles Howell III 70-67 - 137

Stewart Cink 68-69 - 137

Dylan Meyer 70-67 - 137

Jamie Lovemark 68-70 - 138

Harold Varner III 73-65 - 138

Ted Potter, Jr. 72-66 - 138

Gary Woodland 69-69 - 138

Ethan Tracy 69-69 - 138

Tyler Duncan 69-69 - 138

Ben Crane 70-68 - 138

Kyle Stanley 71-67 - 138

Bronson Burgoon 68-70 - 138

Byeong Hun An 69-70 - 139

James Hahn 69-70 - 139

Ryan Blaum 67-72 - 139

Tom Lovelady 71-68 - 139

Alex Cejka 71-68 - 139

J.T. Poston 71-68 - 139

Corey Conners 69-70 - 139

David Lingmerth 68-71 - 139

Robert Garrigus 70-69 - 139

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-69 - 139

Doc Redman 70-69 - 139

Patrick Rodgers 68-71 - 139

Blayne Barber 70-70 - 140

Martin Flores 72-68 - 140

Scott Brown 70-70 - 140

Stephan Jaeger 67-73 - 140

Dominic Bozzelli 70-70 - 140

David Hearn 71-69 - 140

Kevin Na 70-70 - 140

Chris Stroud 71-69 - 140

Lanto Griffin 68-72 - 140

Adam Hadwin 69-72 - 141

Bill Haas 72-69 - 141

Doug Ghim 73-68 - 141

Xinjun Zhang 71-70 - 141

Brandon Harkins 73-68 - 141

Kevin Tway 70-71 - 141

Nick Watney 69-72 - 141

Jimmy Walker 74-67 - 141

Anirban Lahiri 67-74 - 141

Failed to make the cut

Geoff Ogilvy 67-75 - 142

Aaron Baddeley 70-72 - 142

Matt Every 71-71 - 142

Keith Mitchell 71-71 - 142

Michael Thompson 70-72 - 142

Kelly Kraft 71-71 - 142

Nicholas Lindheim 72-70 - 142

Ben Silverman 69-73 - 142

Whee Kim 71-71 - 142

Brian Stuard 72-70 - 142

Scott Stallings 67-75 - 142

Martin Laird 70-72 - 142

D.A. Points 73-70 - 143

Jason Kokrak 69-74 - 143

Kristoffer Ventura 73-70 - 143

Jonathan Randolph 72-71 - 143

Chad Campbell 71-72 - 143

Billy Hurley III 69-74 - 143

Peter Malnati 73-70 - 143

Si Woo Kim 70-73 - 143

Tom Hoge 68-75 - 143

J.B. Holmes 73-70 - 143

J.J. Henry 71-72 - 143

Tim Herron 73-70 - 143

Andrew Yun 71-72 - 143

Michael Kim 72-72 - 144

Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-73 - 144

Cody Gribble 71-73 - 144

Rob Oppenheim 71-73 - 144

Talor Gooch 74-70 - 144

Denny McCarthy 69-75 - 144

Richy Werenski 71-74 - 145

Danny Lee 73-72 - 145

Jason Gore 74-71 - 145

Harris English 72-73 - 145

Trey Mullinax 74-71 - 145

Rory Sabbatini 72-73 - 145

Daniel Summerhays 75-71 - 146

Matt Jones 72-74 - 146

Rod Pampling 74-72 - 146

Sam Saunders 75-71 - 146

Ricky Barnes 74-72 - 146

Nick Taylor 72-75 - 147

Shawn Stefani 73-74 - 147

Robert Streb 71-78 - 149

Martin Piller 78-76 - 154

LPGA-KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Friday

At Kemper Lakes GC

Kildeer, Ill.

Purse: $3.65 million

Yardage: 6,741; Par: 72

Second Round

So Yeon Ryu 69-69 - 138

Brooke M. Henderson 67-71 - 138

Sung Hyun Park 66-72 - 138

Carlota Ciganda 70-69 - 139

Lydia Ko 74-66 - 140

Annie Park 71-69 - 140

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-72 - 140

Wichanee Meechai 71-70 - 141

Dani Holmqvist 70-71 - 141

Nasa Hataoka 69-72 - 141

Jaye Marie Green 67-74 - 141

Danielle Kang 73-69 - 142

Angel Yin 73-69 - 142

Bronte Law 72-70 - 142

Ashleigh Buhai 72-70 - 142

Sei Young Kim 71-71 - 142

Hee Young Park 71-71 - 142

Hyo Joo Kim 70-72 - 142

Jessica Korda 67-75 - 142

Brittany Altomare 67-75 - 142

Cristie Kerr 75-68 - 143

In-Kyung Kim 73-70 - 143

Emma Talley 71-72 - 143

Jacqui Concolino 70-73 - 143

Aditi Ashok 70-73 - 143

Robynn Ree 70-73 - 143

Amy Olson 69-74 - 143

Charley Hull 68-75 - 143

Ryann O'Toole 73-71 - 144

Sandra Changkija 72-72 - 144

Mo Martin 71-73 - 144

Amy Yang 70-74 - 144

Jeong Eun Lee 70-74 - 144

Lizette Salas 70-74 - 144

Mirim Lee 70-74 - 144

Lindy Duncan 74-71 - 145

Sarah Jane Smith 73-72 - 145

Jin Young Ko 73-72 - 145

Jane Park 73-72 - 145

Marina Alex 72-73 - 145

Ariya Jutanugarn 72-73 - 145

Cindy LaCrosse 72-73 - 145

Lexi Thompson 72-73 - 145

Chella Choi 71-74 - 145

Gaby Lopez 71-74 - 145

Mel Reid 71-74 - 145

Michelle Wie 71-74 - 145

Jackie Stoelting 70-75 - 145

Angela Stanford 70-75 - 145

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 70-75 - 145

Eun-Hee Ji 70-75 - 145

Minjee Lee 69-76 - 145

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 68-77 - 145

Sophia Popov 75-71 - 146

Shanshan Feng 74-72 - 146

Sandra Gal 72-74 - 146

Ayako Uehara 72-74 - 146

Paula Creamer 72-74 - 146

Georgia Hall 72-74 - 146

Brittany Lincicome 71-75 - 146

Stacy Lewis 70-76 - 146

Karrie Webb 70-76 - 146

Laetitia Beck 68-78 - 146

Cheyenne Woods 75-72 - 147

Perrine Delacour 74-73 - 147

Nelly Korda 74-73 - 147

Sakura Yokomine 73-74 - 147

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 72-75 - 147

Lauren Kim 71-76 - 147

Pernilla Lindberg 71-76 - 147

Caroline Masson 71-76 - 147

Brittany Marchand 71-76 - 147

Alena Sharp 69-78 - 147

Failed to make the cut

Haeji Kang 75-73 - 148

Austin Ernst 74-74 - 148

Yu Liu 74-74 - 148

Olafia Kristinsdottir 73-75 - 148

Daniela Darquea 73-75 - 148

Jeongeun Lee6 72-76 - 148

Megan Khang 72-76 - 148

Min Lee 71-77 - 148

Jenny Shin 71-77 - 148

Kelly Shon 76-73 - 149

Luna Sobron 74-75 - 149

Mina Harigae 74-75 - 149

Jennifer Song 74-75 - 149

Caroline Inglis 74-75 - 149

Inbee Park 73-76 - 149

Sun Young Yoo 72-77 - 149

Katie Burnett 72-77 - 149

In Gee Chun 71-78 - 149

Celine Herbin 77-73 - 150

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 76-74 - 150

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 76-74 - 150

Mi Jung Hur 74-76 - 150

Morgan Pressel 74-76 - 150

Giulia Molinaro 74-76 - 150

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 73-77 - 150

Su Oh 73-77 - 150

Julieta Granada 73-77 - 150

Karine Icher 73-77 - 150

Wei-Ling Hsu 72-78 - 150

Emily Pedersen 71-79 - 150

Xiyu Lin 70-80 - 150

Anna Nordqvist 77-74 - 151

Caroline Hedwall 76-75 - 151

Mariajo Uribe 76-75 - 151

Celine Boutier 75-76 - 151

Madelene Sagstrom 74-77 - 151

Tiffany Joh 74-77 - 151

Beatriz Recari 74-77 - 151

Yani Tseng 74-77 - 151

P.K. Kongkraphan 79-73 - 152

Nicole Broch Larsen 79-73 - 152

Candie Kung 76-76 - 152

Hannah Green 76-76 - 152

Tiffany Chan 76-76 - 152

Catriona Matthew 75-77 - 152

Erynne Lee 75-77 - 152

Azahara Munoz 74-78 - 152

Pornanong Phatlum 74-78 - 152

Jenny Haglund 72-80 - 152

Benyapa Niphatsophon 72-80 - 152

Mi Hyang Lee 78-75 - 153

Florentyna Parker 76-77 - 153

Haru Nomura 75-78 - 153

Lee Lopez 75-78 - 153

Ally McDonald 74-79 - 153

Laura Davies 80-74 - 154

Maria Torres 78-76 - 154

Thidapa Suwannapura 78-76 - 154

Klara Spilkova 77-77 - 154

Peiyun Chien 77-77 - 154

Kris Tamulis 75-79 - 154

Rebecca Artis 74-80 - 154

Christina Kim 78-77 - 155

Joanna Coe 77-78 - 155

Mariah Stackhouse 77-78 - 155

Brianna Do 75-80 - 155

Cydney Clanton 75-80 - 155

Juli Inkster 79-77 - 156

Brittany Lang 78-78 - 156

Daniela Iacobelli 78-80 - 158

Amelia Lewis 77-81 - 158

Lisa Grimes 81-78 - 159

Kim Kaufman 78-81 - 159

Katherine Kirk 76-83 - 159

Charlotta Sorenstam 76-83 - 159

Ashley Grier 83-77 - 160

Jean Bartholomew 80-80 - 160

Paula Reto 81-81 - 162

Wendy Doolan 82-81 - 163

Alison Curdt 76-88 - 164

Heather Angell 82-90 - 172

Katelyn Dambaugh 80 - WD

Lee-Anne Pace 72 - DQ

USGA-U.S. Senior Open

Friday

At The Broadmoor GC

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70

Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Jerry Kelly 66-69 - 135

Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68 - 136

Tim Petrovic 72-65 - 137

Davis Love III 71-68 - 139

Philip Golding 72-67 - 139

Deane Pappas 68-71 - 139

Jay Haas 70-69 - 139

Paul Goydos 72-67 - 139

Kirk Triplett 74-66 - 140

David Toms 70-71 - 141

Paul Broadhurst 71-70 - 141

Todd Bailey 76-66 - 142

Prayad Marksaeng 71-71 - 142

Billy Andrade 71-71 - 142

Scott Parel 69-73 - 142

Rocco Mediate 68-74 - 142

Billy Mayfair 69-74 - 143

Kevin Sutherland 68-75 - 143

Brandt Jobe 70-73 - 143

Bob Estes 76-68 - 144

Scott Verplank 74-70 - 144

David McKenzie 70-74 - 144

Gene Sauers 73-71 - 144

Tom Pernice Jr. 73-71 - 144

Colin Montgomerie 71-73 - 144

Wes Short Jr. 74-70 - 144

Stephen Ames 70-74 - 144

Fred Couples 71-73 - 144

Joe Durant 71-73 - 144

Lee Janzen 69-75 - 144

Scott Dunlap 73-71 - 144

Bill Breen 73-72 - 145

Jeff Maggert 74-71 - 145

Doug Garwood 74-71 - 145

Christopher Williams 73-72 - 145

Grant Waite 74-71 - 145

Kenny Perry 71-74 - 145

Marco Dawson 71-74 - 145

Joey Sindelar 72-73 - 145

Carlos Franco 73-72 - 145

Craig Bowden 72-73 - 145

Tom Werkmeister 74-71 - 145

Andre Bossert 75-71 - 146

Vijay Singh 72-74 - 146

Scott McCarron 72-74 - 146

Jerry Smith 73-73 - 146

Larry Mize 73-73 - 146

Peter Fowler 73-73 - 146

Jarmo Sandelin 73-73 - 146

Ken Tanigawa 77-70 - 147

Duffy Waldorf 73-74 - 147

David Frost 71-76 - 147

a-Jeff Wilson 76-71 - 147

a-Mike Finster 72-75 - 147

Todd Hamilton 76-72 - 148

a-Robby Funk 72-76 - 148

Bernhard Langer 72-76 - 148

John Cook 72-76 - 148

Bobby Gage 75-73 - 148

Mike Genovese 72-76 - 148

Failed to make the cut

a-Bob Harrington 73-76 - 149

Kent Jones 75-74 - 149

Glen Day 80-69 - 149

Olin Browne 74-75 - 149

Mark Calcavecchia 73-76 - 149

Mark O'Meara 75-74 - 149

Jeff Sluman 74-75 - 149

Miguel Angel Martin 74-75 - 149

Corey Pavin 73-76 - 149

a-Frank Vana 73-76 - 149

Scott Hoch 78-71 - 149

Barry Lane 71-78 - 149

a-Robby McWilliams 73-76 - 149

Chris Johnson 74-76 - 150

Jeff Gallagher 77-73 - 150

Jaime Gomez 72-78 - 150

Jim Roy 74-76 - 150

Brian Mogg 74-76 - 150

Mark Walker 75-75 - 150

Doug Rohrbaugh 78-72 - 150

Tom Lehman 76-74 - 150

Steve Flesch 74-76 - 150

Tommy Stankowski 73-77 - 150

a-Steve Sear 76-74 - 150

Matt Seitz 77-74 - 151

a-Tim Hogarth 70-81 - 151

Magnus Atlevi 77-74 - 151

a-Mike McCoy 75-76 - 151

Scott Pieri 79-72 - 151

Tim Bogue 75-76 - 151

Kendal Yonomoto 77-74 - 151

Brad Bryant 76-75 - 151

a-Sean Knapp 79-72 - 151

Todd McCorkle 78-73 - 151

Tom Kite 75-77 - 152

Clark Dennis 76-76 - 152

Woody Austin 72-80 - 152

Sonny Skinner 76-76 - 152

a-Peter DeTemple 77-76 - 153

Jim Schuman 80-73 - 153

Steve Blake 79-74 - 153

David Carr 77-76 - 153

Brian Cooper 76-77 - 153

John Sikes 77-76 - 153

Jacob Ferenz 76-77 - 153

Tim Hume 72-81 - 153

Fred Funk 78-75 - 153

Chris Kaufman 75-79 - 154

a-Jack Larkin 79-76 - 155

Guy Boros 77-78 - 155

Steve Larick 77-78 - 155

Mikael Hogberg 80-76 - 156

Bill Harvey 82-74 - 156

Esteban Toledo 81-75 - 156

Gary March 79-77 - 156

John Inman 80-77 - 157

Rodolfo Gonzalez 81-76 - 157

a-Tim Dunlavey 77-80 - 157

a-Daniel Owen 79-78 - 157

John Elliott 76-81 - 157

Jesper Parnevik 79-78 - 157

Stu Ingraham 77-80 - 157

Eric Egloff 82-75 - 157

Mike Mitchell 82-76 - 158

Ricky Touma 80-78 - 158

Scott McGihon 84-74 - 158

Jim McGovern 77-81 - 158

Bob Ford 80-78 - 158

Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 80-79 - 159

Chris Patton 81-78 - 159

Jon Petersen 80-79 - 159

Philip Jonas 80-79 - 159

a-Ned Zachar 78-81 - 159

a-Brian Ferris 79-80 - 159

a-Jack Hall 76-83 - 159

a-Paul Simson 82-78 - 160

Bob Gilder 80-80 - 160

Ian Doig 79-81 - 160

Brian Cairns 82-78 - 160

Jerry Slagle 80-81 - 161

a-Glenn Przybylski 81-80 - 161

Bruce Nakamura 79-82 - 161

John Smoltz 85-77 - 162

Don Bell 85-78 - 163

Gerry Norquist 81-83 - 164

Hale Irwin 79-85 - 164

a-Brad Wayment 82-82 - 164

a-James Camaione 87-78 - 165

Jamie Elliott 83-82 - 165

Roy Biancalana 82-84 - 166

Tim Conley 83-83 - 166

a-Wayne Merich 83-86 - 169

a-Dennis Martin 93-84 - 177

Stan Souza 88-90 - 178

Rick Todd 86-WD

Soccer

World Cup

All Times PDT

SECOND ROUND

Today

At Kazan, Russia

France vs. Argentina, 7 a.m.

At Sochi, Russia

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 11 a.m.

Sunday

At Moscow

Spain vs. Russia, 7 a.m.

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Croatia vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.

Monday

At Samara, Russia

Brazil vs. Mexico, 7 a.m.

At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Belgium vs. Japan, 11 a.m.

Tuesday

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 7 a.m.

At Moscow

Colombia vs. England, 11 a.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

France-Argentina winner vs. Uruguay-Portugal winner, 7 a.m.

At Kazan, Russia

Brazil-Mexico winner vs. Belgium-Japan winner, 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 7

At Samara, Russia

Sweden-Switzerland winner vs. Colombia-England winner, 7 a.m.

At Sochi, Russia

Spain-Russia winner vs. Croatia-Denmark winner, 11 a.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10

At St. Petersburg, Russia

France-Argentina-Uruguay-Portugal winner vs. Brazil-Mexico-Belgium-Japan winner, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 11

At Moscow

Sweden-Switzerland-Colombia-England winner vs. Spain-Russia-Croatia-Denmark winner, 11 a.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday, July 14

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Semifinal losers, 7 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, July 15

At Moscow

Semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

Major League Soccer

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 10 3 4 34 34 20

New York City FC 9 3 4 31 32 21

New York 9 4 2 29 33 16

Columbus 7 5 6 27 22 18

New England 6 4 6 24 27 23

Philadelphia 6 7 3 21 20 21

Chicago 5 7 5 20 24 29

Orlando City 6 9 1 19 24 33

Montreal 6 11 0 18 20 31

Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 24 29

D.C. United 2 6 4 10 19 24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 9 2 5 32 31 16

FC Dallas 8 2 5 29 24 17

Los Angeles FC 8 4 3 27 31 24

Real Salt Lake 7 7 2 23 20 30

Portland 6 3 5 23 21 19

Vancouver 6 6 5 23 26 34

Houston 6 6 3 21 31 24

LA Galaxy 6 7 2 20 22 23

Minnesota United 5 9 1 16 19 29

Seattle 3 8 3 12 11 18

Colorado 3 9 3 12 19 28

San Jose 2 9 5 11 25 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday

FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0

Today

Portland at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Nature Valley International

Friday

At Devonshire Park

Eastbourne, England

Purse: ATP, $765,340 (WT250); WTA, $852,560 (Premier)

Surface: Grass-Outdoor

Singles

Men

Semifinals

Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Women

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Caroline Wozniacki (1), Denmark, def. Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Doubles

Men

Championship

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-5, 6-4.

Women

Semifinals

Irina-Camelia Begu and Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 4-6, 6-0, 10-6.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 13-11.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES - Selected the contracts of LHP Paul Fry and RHP Ryan Meisinger from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Yefry Ramirez and Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Darren O'Day to the 60-day DL. Designated INF Corban Joseph for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX - Acquired 1B-OF Steve Pearce from Toronto for INF Santiago Espinal. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS - -Placed INF Carlos Correa on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 26. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Corpus Christi (TL).

MINNESOTA TWINS - Placed INF Taylor Motter on the 7-day DL. selected the contract of C-INF Willians Astudillo from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Felix Jorge for release or assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES - Recalled INF-OF Brandon Drury from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES - Reinstated LHP Nik Turley from the restricted list and placed him on the 60-day DL.

American Association

WICHITA WINGNUTS - Released RHP Jackson Sigman.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS - Acquired RHP Tyler Badamo from New Britain to complete an earlier trade. Placed RHP Gonzalez Germen on the inactive list

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES - Signed OF Nick Van Stratten.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS - Signed LHP Brad Schaenzer.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES - Signed INF Paul Russo. Released RHP Dakota Smith.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS - Signed RHP Tyler Frohwirth. Released LHP Kevin Matthews.

RIVER CITY RASCALS - Released LHP Mark Reyes.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS - Traded RHP Isaac Sanchez to Joliet.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS - Signed INF Joe Becht.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS - Named Sidney Lowe and Sean Sweeney assistant coaches and DJ Bakker player development coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL - Suspended Indianapolis RB Robert Turbin four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Canadian Football League

CFL - Suspended Ottawa Redblakcs LB Kyries Hebert one-game for leading with the crown of his helmet and hit Calgary Stampeders WR DaVaris Daniels while the player was in a defenceless position.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS - Agreed to terms with D Drew Doughty on an eight-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS - Named Karl Taylor coach of Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS - Named Chuck Fletcher senior advisor to the general manager/hockey operations.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS - Named Todd Reirden coach. Re-signed D Michal Kempny to a four-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS - Signed D Charlie Vasaturo.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS - Signed F Raul Ruidiaz to a designated player contract.

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT - Signed M Maddie Huster.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA - Announced triathlon athlete Michael Meacham accepted a one-year sanction after an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA - Named Jay Miller softball coach and Julie Meyer associate head softball coach.

KENNESAW STATE - Named Tripp MacKay softball coach.

TENNESSEE TECH - Named assistant baseball coach Mitchell Wright was retained for the 2019 season.

