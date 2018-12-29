BOWLING
TEN PIN TALK
MEN
Top 10 point leaders — 1. Skip Olson 440; 2. David Dufvenberg 302; 3. Duane Thompson 289; 4. Rodney Bonner 255; 5. Keith Wilponen 254; 6. Wayne Hirschel 229; 7. Dan Lovejoy 225; 8. Tie, Mark Berreth, Kelly Crabb 200; 10. Davin Jackson 188.
230-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Duane Thompson 300-256-235; Mark Berreth 289; Mike Berghammer 278-242; Robert Lashley 277-235; Kelly Crabb 269-247-233; Wayne Hirschel 267-267-257-244; Joe Armour 267; Matthew Ruddis 266; Skip Olson 264-257-243-233; Keith Wilponen 259-235-233-233; David Dufvenberg 259-257-243-238; Davin Jackson 257-256-256-236-230; Curt Powell 256-231-231; Michael Auverson 256; Dave Rader 255; Joe Wright 247; George Brown 246-240-233; Robert Kite 243; Nick Harris 243; Robert Hagan 242-236; Jim Lashley 240; Verlon Cook 237-232; Gregg Rudd 237; Rick Savage 237; David Allen 236; Tyson Roe 236; Rodney Bonner 236; Steven Storey 235; Dan Lovejoy 234; Lance Rinard 234; Steven Weber 232-232; Jae Durham 230; Kyle Post 230. Riverside Lanes — David Hickle 247-236; Emerald Hutchins 246; Jim Lashly 236-232; Bob Grubb 236; Bobby Hickle 235. Orchard Lanes — Ryan Dickenson 268-258; Steve Beckner 267-236; Skip Olson 258-245-241; Herb Post 248; Johnny Collin 246; Nick Harris 242-237; Jared Hopkins 236; Kelly Siebert 235; Kyle Post 235; Bob Samuels 234; Billy Ingram 234; Michael Wendt 231.
600-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Duane Thompson 791; David Dufvenberg 759-688; Kelly Crabb 749; Skip Olson 747-680-624; Wayne Hirschel 728-709-621; Davin Jackson 727-623-611; Keith Wilponen 725-620; Michael Auverson 695; Mark Berreth 693-624; Robert Hagan 680-634; Kyle Post 678; Matthew Ruddis 678; Mike Berghammer 672; Verlon Cook 669-654-637; Rick Savage 664; Rodney Bonner 662-612; Joe Wright 662; Thomas Sneed 661; George Brown 660; Curt Powell 654-627; Randy Isbelle 653; Robert Lashley 651; Nick Harris 641; Dan Lovejoy 640-605; Lance Rinard 639-619; Joe Armour 635; Tony Barden 634; Steven Weber 626; Tyson Roe 624; Brandon Knewbow 623; Aubry Bly 618; Jim Thivierge 612; Clint Olson 610; Greg Rudd 610; Jae Durham 605; Dave Rader 605; Darold Rogers 603; Jim Lashley 602. Riverside Lanes — David Hickle 708; Emerald Hutchins 661; Jim Lashly 656; Bobby Hickle 647; Hank Greber 629-615; Steve McGraw 624. Orchard Lanes — Skip Olson 744; Ryan Dickenson 739; Steve Beckner 707; Herb Post 634; Bryce Goodenough 632; Robert Grijalva 631; Nick Harris 621; Kaden Lyda 620; Kyle Post 616; Shane Post 614; Ryan Bond 607; Erick Hall 605; Kelly Siebert 603; Steven Konen 601.
WOMEN
Top 10 point leaders — 1. Catherine Rawsthorne 389; 2. Janevea Santos 168; 3. Lyndsey Bolland 140; 4. Debbie Harris 115; 5. Linda Simpson 92; 6. Pam Rinard 90; 7. Lisa Ristau 85; 8. Katie Rose 65; 9. Jamie Hickle 57; 10. Julia Allen.
210-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Catherine Rawsthorne 279-222-210; Julia Allen 274; Rebecca Moriarty 233; Katie Rose 233; Lyndsey Bolland 227-216-213; Barb Wendt 225; Mary Post 222; Bonnie Vella 218. Riverside Lanes — Patti Bangle 210. Orchard Lanes — Janevea Santos 247-236-223; Linda Cannon 233; Jody Zumwalt 233; Jacci Woollett 233; Debbie Harris 225-211; Lisa Ristau 221-215; Jeannie Munn 214; Edith Anderson 212.
550-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Catherine Rasthorne 711; Julia Allen 637; Lyndsey Bolland 617; Katie Rose 607; Mary Post 599; Bonnie Vella 584; Rebecca Moriarty 582; Debbie Harris 573. Riverside Lanes — Patti Bangle 617. Orchard Lanes — Janevea Santos 650-578; Lisa Ristau 639; Jacci Woollett 618; Britt Merrill 593; Missy Knieriem 585; Kolleen Torgerson 585; Debbie Harris 577; Linda Cannon 557; Jody Zumwalt 557; Catherine Rawsthorne 556; Mary Post 552.
SENIORS
200-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Michael Auverson 256-226-213; Dave Rader 255-205; Skip Olson 243-233-218-214-204; Verlon Cook 237-229-203; Rodney Bonner 236-216-210; Rebecca Moriarty 233; Curt Powell 231; Mark Berreth 223-210; Spencer Combs 222-222; Don Waite 221-204; Aubry Bly 221-201; Dave Behrens 220; Bonnie Vella 218-204; Don Profitt 216-213; Elmer Wessels 214; Larry Roy 214; Gary Carson 212-201; Herold Johnston 211; Yvette Freeman 209; Garry Collins 205; Norm Savage 202; Joe Tischler 201; Dale Clugey 201; Linda Simpson 201; John Vanatta 201; Steve Longnecker 201; Curt Sandau 200. Orchard Lanes — Darold Rogers 279-222; Joe Wright 223-211-204; Jan Betschart 221; Dallas Dodd 208; Herold Johnston 202; Bill Carlson 200.
500-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Michael Auverson 695; Skip Olson 680-624; Verlon Cook 669; Rodney Bonner 662; Mark Berreth 624; Aubry Bly 618; Dave Rader 605-587-536; Curt Powell 593; Curt Sandau 591; Gary Carson 586-516; Bonnie Vella 584; Rebecca Moriarty 582; Spencer Combs 571-516; Dave Behrens 565; Herold Johnston 564; Darold Rogers 561-519; Don Profitt 559-547; Elmer Wessels 552-515; Don Waite 550-522; John Vanatta 548-512; Rufus Harris Jr 545; Dale Clugey 540; Steve Longnecker 538-530; Larry Schwab 528; Margie Lang 526; Joe Tischler 526; Gerry Devorak 519; Phil Kershisnik 518-509; Linda Simpson 517; Gene McCully 512; Sonny Swift 509; Carol Brown 504. Orchard Lanes — Darold Rogers 682; Joe Wright 638; Jan Betschart 565; Dallas Dodd 563; Herold Johnston 522; Don Waite 519; Marvin Jay 511; Bill Carlson 510.
JUNIORS
150-plus games: Orchard Lanes — Robbie Lashly 228-225-202; Kaitlyn Blamires 227-162; Logan Tritz 225-214-203; Hali Vanhorn 216-183-152; Brianna Blamires 214-189; Rayanna Buttenhoff 213-178; Ryan Skeels 203-175-169; Caleb Hubbard 202-170; Ryder Konen 191-181-164; Quincy Peace 190-172-162; Sydney Martin 184-173; Logann Martin 179; Mallory Hickle 167; Brendon Quinn 166-150; Jillian Hickle 166-158; Emily Teigen 165; Carleigh Grimm 165-158; Dakota Brown 159; Zane Leslie 158; Jaidyn Sweet 153-153.
450-plus series: Orchard Lanes — Robbie Lashly 655; Logan Tritz 642; Hali Vanhorn 551; Ryan Skeels 547; Brianna Blamires 547; Ryder Konen 536; Kaitlyn Blamires 527; Rayanna Buttenhoff 527; Quincy Peace 524; Caleb Hubbard 512; Sydney Martin 492; Logann Martin 475; Brendon Quinn 463.
basketball
IDAHO PREP BOYS
Blackfoot 63, Firth 40
Centennial 63, Burley 52
Liberty Charter 53, Cascade 37
Skyline 65, Emmett 49
Vallivue 67, Gig Harbor, Wash. 52
Avista Holiday Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Moscow 64, Clarkston, Wash. 46
Semifinal(equals)
Lewiston 66, Lapwai 48
Eagle Holiday Classic(equals)
Sandpoint 72, Davenport, Wash. 55
West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 54, Timberlake 41
Greg Larson Basketball Tournament(equals)
Second Round(equals)
St. Maries 46, Kellogg 31
Lake City Invite(equals)
Coeur d’Alene 64, North Central, Wash. 37
Post Falls 58, Kentridge, Wash. 53
South Kitsap, Wash. 66, Lake City 63
Parma Holiday Tournament(equals)
Burns, Ore. 58, Capital 55
Parma 56, Burns, Ore. 33
South Fremont 49, Ambrose School 47
Summit Holiday Tournament(equals)
Thurston, Ore. 66, Timberline 49
IDAHO PREP GIRLS
Bishop Kelly 50, Gooding 37
Rigby 52, Jerome 15
Avista Holiday Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Lapwai 53, Eastmont, Wash. 47
Moscow 42, Wenatchee, Wash. 40
Semifinal(equals)
Lewiston 42, North Central, Wash. 33
Eagle Holiday Classic(equals)
Bonners Ferry 47, Deer Park, Wash. 35
Prosser, Wash. 64, Sandpoint 53
Pullman, Wash. 56, Lakeland 40
St. George&rdsquo;s, Wash. 45, Timberlake 40
West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 60, Mountain Home 47
Energy Classic Gillette Wyoming Tournament(equals)
Lebanon, Ore. 54, Thunder Ridge 46
Evergreen Hoops Tournament(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Lake City 60, Skyview, Wash. 41
Greg Larson Basketball Tournament(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Parma Holiday Tournament(equals)
Burns, Ore. 50, Emmett 17
Melba 58, Ridgevue 22
Parma 40, South Fremont 32
Star Valley Shootout(equals)
Sugar-Salem 67, Ridgeline, Utah 54
Timber-Lion Tournament(equals)
Bonneville 45, Capital 16
Caldwell 57, Minico 30
Cole Valley 52, Kuna 32
Eagle 51, Middleton 39
Meridian 47, Post Falls 33
Rocky Mountain 54, Vallivue 27
Timberline 45, Hillcrest 33
WASHINGTON PREP BOYS
Aberdeen 49, Orting 40
Archbishop Murphy 78, Kingston 43
Auburn Riverside 74, Emerald Ridge 68
DeSales 62, College Place 55
Eatonville 63, Sammamish 54
Ephrata 60, Othello 44
Inglemoor 60, Renton 55
Kelso 72, Lincoln 62
Kittitas 82, Life Christian Academy 71
Lakes 58, Issaquah 54
Lummi 62, Meridian 56
Lyle-Wishram 59, Riverside Christian 55
Meadowdale 67, Bremerton 49
Mission Bay, Calif. 87, O&rdsquo;Dea 80
Mount Tahoma 71, Graham-Kapowsin 54
Mount Vernon 67, Oak Harbor 63
Mt. Spokane 69, Cheney 52
Naselle 61, Winlock 54
Olympic 75, River Ridge 62
Phoenix Maryvale, Ariz. 54, Shorewood 50
River View 64, Mabton 34
Rochester 50, Tenino 48
South Whidbey 65, La Conner 55
Steilacoom 67, Washington 24
Sunnyside Christian 70, White Swan 28
Todd Beamer 52, Rogers (Puyallup) 37
Toppenish 76, Quincy 55
Union 72, Bellarmine Prep 54
Vallivue, Idaho 67, Gig Harbor 52
Wapato 79, East Valley (Yakima) 44
Avista Holiday Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Eastmont 51, Muckleshoot Tribal School 50
Moscow, Idaho 64, Clarkston 46
Semifinal(equals)
Walla Walla 47, Wenatchee 39
Blaine Holiday Invite(equals)
Blaine 73, Granite Falls 45
Bothell Holiday Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Bothell 72, Enumclaw 64
Central Valley 71, Jackson 62
Canby Tournament(equals)
Sheldon, Ore. 67, Evergreen (Vancouver) 52
Chelan Holiday Hoop Tournament(equals)
Third Place(equals)
Oroville 65, Highland 20
Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic(equals)
Lynden Christian 77, Bellevue Christian 36
Montesano 61, Monroe 54
Sehome 61, Mariner 52
Crush in the Slush(equals)
Charles Wright Academy 45, Neah Bay 41
Friday Harbor 58, The Northwest 57
Sequim 61, Ferndale 60
Eagle Holiday Classic(equals)
Lake Roosevelt 70, Colton 49
Newport 66, East Valley (Spokane) 35
Okanogan 80, Liberty (Spangle) 64
Sandpoint, Idaho 72, Davenport 55
Shadle Park 71, Riverside 46
St. George&rdsquo;s 63, Prosser 56
West Valley (Spokane) 54, Timberlake, Idaho 41
ECC Holiday Tournament(equals)
Black Hills 49, Lake Stevens 48
Energy Classic(equals)
Puyallup 74, Campbell County, Wyo. 57
Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Mountain View 79, Shelton 72
Wilson 70, Fort Vancouver 69
Semifinal(equals)
Parkrose, Ore. 55, North Creek 46
Fort Vancouver Tournament(equals)
Wilson, Ore. 70, Fort Vancouver 69
Greg Larson Basketball Tournament(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Freeman 51, OT
Irrigon Invite(equals)
Heppner, Ore. 85, Liberty Christian 53
Tri-Cities Prep 46, Irrigon, Ore. 44
Kettle Falls Christmas Tournament(equals)
Chewelah 77, Northport 16
Colville 54, Springdale 47
Odessa 53, Kettle Falls 40
Lake City Invite(equals)
Coeur d&rdsquo;Alene, Idaho 64, North Central 37
Columbia River 65, Mead 41
Post Falls, Idaho 58, Kentridge 53
South Kitsap 66, Lake City, Idaho 63
Les Schwab Invitational(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Skyview 60, Barlow, Ore. 55
Semifinal(equals)
Gonzaga Prep 96, Fort Lauderdale University, Fla. 51
Mountlake Terrace Winter Tournament(equals)
Ballard 56, Edmonds-Woodway 54
Kamiak 65, Sunnyside 52
Marysville-Pilchuck 69, Sedro-Woolley 66
Mountlake Terrace 57, Lakeside (Seattle) 49
NCW Holiday Tournament(equals)
Entiat 75, Bridgeport 74
Pateros 56, Liberty Bell 43
Reardan Lion&rdsquo;s Club Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Inchelium 67, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 61
Reardan 49, Oakesdale 41
Spanway Lake Sentinels Christmas Tournament(equals)
Sandy, Ore. 86, Foss 70
Sterling Shootout(equals)
Championship(equals)
Tahoma 68, North Kitsap 65
Fifth Place(equals)
Kennedy 66, Thomas Jefferson 59
Seventh Place(equals)
Squalicum 59, Cascade Christian 38
Third Place(equals)
Shorecrest 70, Fife 65
Sundome Shootout(equals)
Cashmere 71, W. F. West 44
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 57, Toutle Lake 34
King&rdsquo;s Way Christian School 60, Brewster 57, OT
Lasalle 67, Hoquiam 55
Lynden 68, Selah 41
Mark Morris 76, Ellensburg 36
Port Angeles 66, Davis 58
Royal 63, Centralia 47
West Valley (Yakima) 63, Bellingham 36
Zillah 78, Lakewood 54
Tournament of Champions(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Camas 72, Foster 67
Cleveland 67, Nathan Hale 43
Consolation(equals)
Stadium 93, New Westminster, British Columbia 54
Stanwood 74, Kelowna, British Columbia 70
Thunder Mountain, Alaska 56, Newport-Bellevue 52
University 67, Franklin 60
Semifinal(equals)
Canyon Springs, Nev. 77, Peninsula 45
Vince Dulich Tournament(equals)
Ridgefield 44, Redmond, Ore. 32
Tillamook, Ore. 62, Elma 41
WASHINGTON PREP GIRLS
Archbishop Murphy 67, Prairie 51
Arlington 52, Anacortes 33
Bishop Canevin, Pa. 54, Puyallup 46
Castle Rock 43, Morton/White Pass 31
Central Valley 84, Olympia 13
College Place 56, DeSales 39
Columbia (Burbank) 57, Riverside, Ore. 27
Everett 59, Centralia 36
Ferris 77, Chief Sealth 33
Granger 50, Wahluke 21
Highland 70, Oroville 23
Jackson 58, Curtis 46
Lynden 51, Ballard 33
Mabton 68, River View 29
Naselle 41, Toutle Lake 39
Oak Harbor 32, Cascade (Everett) 29
Ocosta 65, Raymond 27
Othello 41, Ephrata 37
Overlake School 42, Eastside Catholic 35
Rainier 50, Pe Ell 26
Richland 60, Mercer Island 38
Roosevelt 59, Scottsdale Christian, Ariz. 41
Seton Catholic 70, Three Rivers Christian School 22
Shorecrest 46, Blanchet 31
Snohomish 65, Lake Stevens 44
Sunnyside Christian 38, White Swan 35
Todd Beamer 52, Rogers (Puyallup) 37
Toledo 60, Kittitas 33
Toppenish 78, Quincy 44
University 61, Moses Lake 57
Wapato 56, East Valley (Yakima) 47
Warden 63, Omak 39
West Valley (Yakima) 60, Central Kitsap 18
Woodland 60, Cle Elum/Roslyn 33
Auburn Riverside Holiday Classic(equals)
Championship(equals)
Issaquah 68, Foster 42
Consolation(equals)
Auburn Riverside 52, Olympic 49
Avista Holiday Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Lapwai, Idaho 53, Eastmont 47
Moscow, Idaho 42, Wenatchee 40
Semifinal(equals)
Clarkston 51, Walla Walla 42
Lewiston, Idaho 42, North Central 33
Blaine Holiday Invite(equals)
Bellingham 43, University Prep 30
Blaine 38, Shorewood 32
Renton 51, Lynnwood 46
Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic(equals)
Lynden Christian 56, Gig Harbor 41
Meridian 47, Montesano 39
Port Angeles 74, Tahoma 39
White River 66, Ferndale 61
Crush in the Slush(equals)
Neah Bay 54, Auburn 51
Squalicum 45, Battle Ground 38
Eagle Holiday Classic(equals)
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 47, Deer Park 35
Colfax 48, Okanogan 30
East Valley (Spokane) 61, Medical Lake 55
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 52, Lake Roosevelt 38
Prosser 64, Sandpoint, Idaho 53
Pullman 56, Lakeland, Idaho 40
Riverside 61, Shadle Park 33
St. George’s 45, Timberlake, Idaho 40
West Valley (Spokane) 60, Mountain Home, Idaho 47
Elite 8 Tournament(equals)
Gonzaga Prep 55, West Salem, Ore. 41
Evergreen Hoops Tournament(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Burlington-Edison 54, Columbia River 28
Hudsons Bay 64, South Kitsap 60
Lake City, Idaho 60, Skyview 41
Liberty 72, Mark Morris 24
Monroe 55, Evergreen (Vancouver) 36
Union 54, La Center 49
Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Parkrose, Ore. 46, Aberdeen 25
Greg Larson Basketball Tournament(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46, Freeman 42
Irrigon Invite(equals)
Tri-Cities Prep 79, Irrigon, Ore. 39
Irrigon Tournament(equals)
Liberty Christian 45, McLoughlin, Ore. 24
Kettle Falls Christmas Tournament(equals)
Chewelah 48, Northport 45
Colville 63, Springdale 27
Kettle Falls 43, Odessa 30
Les Schwab Holiday Hoopfest(equals)
South Eugene, Ore. 64, Hockinson 53
Mount Vernon Christian Tournament(equals)
Clallam Bay 58, Grace Academy 41
Mount Vernon Christian 49, Taholah 43
Nike Interstate Shootout(equals)
David Douglas, Ore. 63, Mountain View 44
Inglemoor 44, Grants Pass, Ore. 32
PIL Holiday Classic(equals)
Benson, Ore. 42, Garfield 40
Reardan Lion&rdsquo;s Club Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Inchelium 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 49
Oakesdale 55, Reardan 38
Sisters Holiday Tournament(equals)
Madras, Ore. 53, Eatonville 34
Sterling Shootout(equals)
Championship(equals)
Fife 41, Kennedy 40
Sundome Shootout(equals)
Lasalle 49, Cashmere 47
Zillah 44, Davis 41
Top of the Peak Holiday Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Peninsula 62, Kentlake 60
W. F. West 70, Edmonds-Woodway 57
Semifinal(equals)
Glacier Peak 51, Sunnyside 34
Lewis and Clark 45, Chiawana 32
Wellpinit Holiday Classic(equals)
Wellpinit 65, Yakama Tribal 62
COLLEGE WOMEN
EAST
Delaware 48, Saint Joseph&rdsquo;s 39
Hartford 54, CCSU 52
Harvard 80, Rhode Island 47
Maryland 77, Penn St. 61
Rutgers 45, Northwestern 41
SOUTH
Charlotte 73, Bethune-Cookman 69
Duke 83, East Carolina 66
Georgia 83, Presbyterian 59
Miami 103, Florida A&M 54
Mississippi 82, North Florida 69
NC A&T 67, FAU 65
North Carolina 85, Howard 63
Tennessee 98, Murray St. 77
Vanderbilt 77, Samford 52
MIDWEST
Bradley 89, Chicago St. 59
Cleveland St. 64, Oakland 62
Denver 95, Nebraska-Omaha 68
Green Bay 76, Milwaukee 62
Indiana 85, Illinois 83
Minnesota 74, Wisconsin 56
N. Dakota St. 70, Purdue Fort Wayne 54
N. Kentucky 67, Ill.-Chicago 49
Nebraska 70, Michigan 56
Purdue 60, Ohio St. 42
S. Dakota St. 93, W. Illinois 84
Wright St. 78, IUPUI 75
Yale 58, Saint Louis 52
Youngstown St. 85, Detroit 59
FAR WEST
UC Riverside 65, New Mexico St. 64
UCLA 81, Cal Poly 35
COLLEGE MEN
EAST
Hofstra 91, Delaware 46
Northeastern 93, Drexel 83
SOUTH
East Carolina 77, NC A&T 57
Georgia Tech 87, Kennesaw St. 57
LSU 81, Louisiana-Monroe 69
N. Kentucky 92, IUPUI 77
NC State 97, Loyola (Md.) 64
Towson 77, Elon 60
Virginia Tech 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 40
William & Mary 79, James Madison 74
MIDWEST
Detroit 78, Youngstown St. 66
Ill.-Chicago 75, Wright St. 72, OT
Kent St. 70, Albany (NY) 68
Marquette 84, Southern U. 41
Nebraska-Omaha 91, Denver 84
Oakland 89, Cleveland St. 77
S. Dakota St. 100, W. Illinois 58
SOUTHEST
Arkansas 76, Austin Peay 65
Texas 76, Texas-Arlington 56
Texas Tech 71, Rio Grande 46
FAR WEST
Air Force 72, UC Riverside 60
Gonzaga 96, North Alabama 51
Loyola Marymount 77, UC Davis 59
Utah St. 84, Eastern Oregon 57
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Toronto 26 11 .703 —
Philadelphia 23 13 .639 21/2
Boston 20 14 .588 41/2
Brooklyn 17 20 .459 9
New York 9 27 .250 161/2
Southeast W L Pct GB
Charlotte 17 17 .500 —
Miami 17 17 .500 —
Orlando 15 19 .441 2
Washington 13 23 .361 5
Atlanta 10 24 .294 7
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 10 .706 —
Indiana 24 12 .667 1
Detroit 16 17 .485 71/2
Chicago 10 26 .278 15
Cleveland 8 28 .222 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 19 15 .559 —
Memphis 18 16 .529 1
San Antonio 19 17 .528 1
Dallas 16 18 .471 3
New Orleans 16 20 .444 4
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 22 11 .667 —
Oklahoma City 22 12 .647 1/2
Portland 20 15 .571 3
Utah 17 19 .472 61/2
Minnesota 16 19 .457 7
Pacific W L Pct GB
Golden State 23 13 .639 —
L.A. Clippers 21 14 .600 11/2
L.A. Lakers 20 16 .556 3
Sacramento 19 16 .543 31/2
Phoenix 9 27 .250 14
Friday’s Games
Charlotte 100, Brooklyn 87
Chicago 101, Washington 92
Indiana 125, Detroit 88
Orlando 116, Toronto 87
Atlanta 123, Minnesota 120, OT
Miami 118, Cleveland 94
New Orleans 114, Dallas 112
Denver 102, San Antonio 99
Oklahoma City 118, Phoenix 102
L.A. Clippers 118, L.A. Lakers 107
Today’s Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 4 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 5 p.m.
New York at Utah, 5 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 29 7 2 60 160 111
Toronto 26 10 2 54 144 105
Buffalo 21 12 5 47 112 109
Montreal 20 13 5 45 120 120
Boston 20 14 4 44 107 101
Florida 15 15 6 36 118 130
Detroit 15 18 6 36 111 131
Ottawa 15 19 4 34 121 150
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 23 10 3 49 132 104
Columbus 22 13 3 47 123 116
Pittsburgh 19 12 6 44 124 112
N.Y. Islanders 19 13 4 42 107 101
N.Y. Rangers 15 14 7 37 105 119
Philadelphia 15 16 5 35 109 131
Carolina 15 16 5 35 91 106
New Jersey 13 16 7 33 107 127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 24 11 2 50 129 105
Nashville 22 14 2 46 111 97
Colorado 19 13 6 44 130 117
Dallas 19 16 3 41 101 102
Minnesota 17 16 3 37 105 104
St. Louis 15 16 4 34 100 115
Chicago 14 20 6 34 116 147
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 23 12 3 49 131 104
San Jose 20 12 7 47 128 117
Vegas 21 15 4 46 119 113
Anaheim 19 15 5 43 97 113
Vancouver 18 18 4 40 121 127
Edmonton 18 16 3 39 104 115
Arizona 16 19 2 34 94 103
Los Angeles 15 20 3 33 88 113
Friday’s Games
Montreal 5, Florida 3
Toronto 4, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Ottawa 3
Today’s Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 10 a.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 4 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 7 p.m.
football
Friday
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Auburn 63, Purdue 14
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Washington State 28, Iowa State 26
Today
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), Noon (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5), 10:15 a.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
CFP Semifinal, Notre Dame (12-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
CFP Semifinal, Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Alabama (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS : Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT : Assigned G Dion Waiters Sioux Falls (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS : Promoted WR Malachi Dupre and DT Pasoni Tasini from the practice squad. Released CBs Leonard Johnson and Deatrick Nichols.
BUFFALO BILLS : Announced the retirement of DT Kyle Williams after the season.
CINCINNATI BENGALS : Placed WR Tyler Boyd, CB Dre Kirkpatrick and LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Signed HB Quinton Flowers, OT Kent Perkins and WR Hunter Sharp from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS : Signed WR Blake Jackson from the practice squad. Placed LB Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS : Placed RB Phillip Lindsay and WR Andre Holmes on injured reserve. Signed LB Aaron Wallace and CB Horace Richardson.
DETROIT LIONS : Placed DT A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve. Announced DE Mitchell Loewen have been assigned to the team via waivers from New Orleans.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS : Waived S Rolan Milligan.
NEW YORK JETS : Signed WR Quincy Enunwa to a multiyear contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS : Placed WR Maurice Harris on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL : Suspended Boston F David Backes three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey F Blake Coleman during a Dec. 27 game. Fined Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien $2,500 for slashing Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau in a Dec. 27 game.
ANAHEIM DUCKS : Recalled G Kevin Boyle from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES : Acquired F Giovanni Fiore from Anaheim for D Trevor Murphy.
CALGARY FLAMES _ Assigned F Alan Quine to Stockton (AHL).
DALLAS STARS : Reassigned D Gavin Bayreuther to Texas (AHL). Activated D Connor Carrick from injured reserve. Placed F Jason Dickinson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 22 and F Martin Hanzal on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 23. Recalled C Roope Hintz from Texas.
LOS ANGELES KINGS : Assigned D Daniel Brickley to Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS : Assigned F Lias Andersson to Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES : Assigned F Zach Sanford to San Antonio (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL : Suspended Hartford F Cole Schneider one game for his actions in a Dec. 27 game at Bridgeport.
ECHL
ECHL : Suspended Tulsa’s Mike McKee one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 27 game against Wichita. Suspended Fort Wayne’s Justin Hodgman two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 27 game against Kalamzoo.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS : Acquired D Jonathan Campbell from Chicago for its natural fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.
COLLEGE
THIEL : Named Mike Winslow football coach.
UTAH STATE : Named Keegan Andersen director of player personnel for the football team.
WESTERN MICHIGAN : Announced wide receiver coach Ashton Aikens and cornerbacks coach Nick Sanchez will not have their contracts renewed.