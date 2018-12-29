BOWLING

TEN PIN TALK

MEN

Top 10 point leaders — 1. Skip Olson 440; 2. David Dufvenberg 302; 3. Duane Thompson 289; 4. Rodney Bonner 255; 5. Keith Wilponen 254; 6. Wayne Hirschel 229; 7. Dan Lovejoy 225; 8. Tie, Mark Berreth, Kelly Crabb 200; 10. Davin Jackson 188.

230-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Duane Thompson 300-256-235; Mark Berreth 289; Mike Berghammer 278-242; Robert Lashley 277-235; Kelly Crabb 269-247-233; Wayne Hirschel 267-267-257-244; Joe Armour 267; Matthew Ruddis 266; Skip Olson 264-257-243-233; Keith Wilponen 259-235-233-233; David Dufvenberg 259-257-243-238; Davin Jackson 257-256-256-236-230; Curt Powell 256-231-231; Michael Auverson 256; Dave Rader 255; Joe Wright 247; George Brown 246-240-233; Robert Kite 243; Nick Harris 243; Robert Hagan 242-236; Jim Lashley 240; Verlon Cook 237-232; Gregg Rudd 237; Rick Savage 237; David Allen 236; Tyson Roe 236; Rodney Bonner 236; Steven Storey 235; Dan Lovejoy 234; Lance Rinard 234; Steven Weber 232-232; Jae Durham 230; Kyle Post 230. Riverside Lanes — David Hickle 247-236; Emerald Hutchins 246; Jim Lashly 236-232; Bob Grubb 236; Bobby Hickle 235. Orchard Lanes — Ryan Dickenson 268-258; Steve Beckner 267-236; Skip Olson 258-245-241; Herb Post 248; Johnny Collin 246; Nick Harris 242-237; Jared Hopkins 236; Kelly Siebert 235; Kyle Post 235; Bob Samuels 234; Billy Ingram 234; Michael Wendt 231.

600-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Duane Thompson 791; David Dufvenberg 759-688; Kelly Crabb 749; Skip Olson 747-680-624; Wayne Hirschel 728-709-621; Davin Jackson 727-623-611; Keith Wilponen 725-620; Michael Auverson 695; Mark Berreth 693-624; Robert Hagan 680-634; Kyle Post 678; Matthew Ruddis 678; Mike Berghammer 672; Verlon Cook 669-654-637; Rick Savage 664; Rodney Bonner 662-612; Joe Wright 662; Thomas Sneed 661; George Brown 660; Curt Powell 654-627; Randy Isbelle 653; Robert Lashley 651; Nick Harris 641; Dan Lovejoy 640-605; Lance Rinard 639-619; Joe Armour 635; Tony Barden 634; Steven Weber 626; Tyson Roe 624; Brandon Knewbow 623; Aubry Bly 618; Jim Thivierge 612; Clint Olson 610; Greg Rudd 610; Jae Durham 605; Dave Rader 605; Darold Rogers 603; Jim Lashley 602. Riverside Lanes — David Hickle 708; Emerald Hutchins 661; Jim Lashly 656; Bobby Hickle 647; Hank Greber 629-615; Steve McGraw 624. Orchard Lanes — Skip Olson 744; Ryan Dickenson 739; Steve Beckner 707; Herb Post 634; Bryce Goodenough 632; Robert Grijalva 631; Nick Harris 621; Kaden Lyda 620; Kyle Post 616; Shane Post 614; Ryan Bond 607; Erick Hall 605; Kelly Siebert 603; Steven Konen 601.

WOMEN

Top 10 point leaders — 1. Catherine Rawsthorne 389; 2. Janevea Santos 168; 3. Lyndsey Bolland 140; 4. Debbie Harris 115; 5. Linda Simpson 92; 6. Pam Rinard 90; 7. Lisa Ristau 85; 8. Katie Rose 65; 9. Jamie Hickle 57; 10. Julia Allen.

210-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Catherine Rawsthorne 279-222-210; Julia Allen 274; Rebecca Moriarty 233; Katie Rose 233; Lyndsey Bolland 227-216-213; Barb Wendt 225; Mary Post 222; Bonnie Vella 218. Riverside Lanes — Patti Bangle 210. Orchard Lanes — Janevea Santos 247-236-223; Linda Cannon 233; Jody Zumwalt 233; Jacci Woollett 233; Debbie Harris 225-211; Lisa Ristau 221-215; Jeannie Munn 214; Edith Anderson 212.

550-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Catherine Rasthorne 711; Julia Allen 637; Lyndsey Bolland 617; Katie Rose 607; Mary Post 599; Bonnie Vella 584; Rebecca Moriarty 582; Debbie Harris 573. Riverside Lanes — Patti Bangle 617. Orchard Lanes — Janevea Santos 650-578; Lisa Ristau 639; Jacci Woollett 618; Britt Merrill 593; Missy Knieriem 585; Kolleen Torgerson 585; Debbie Harris 577; Linda Cannon 557; Jody Zumwalt 557; Catherine Rawsthorne 556; Mary Post 552.

SENIORS

200-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Michael Auverson 256-226-213; Dave Rader 255-205; Skip Olson 243-233-218-214-204; Verlon Cook 237-229-203; Rodney Bonner 236-216-210; Rebecca Moriarty 233; Curt Powell 231; Mark Berreth 223-210; Spencer Combs 222-222; Don Waite 221-204; Aubry Bly 221-201; Dave Behrens 220; Bonnie Vella 218-204; Don Profitt 216-213; Elmer Wessels 214; Larry Roy 214; Gary Carson 212-201; Herold Johnston 211; Yvette Freeman 209; Garry Collins 205; Norm Savage 202; Joe Tischler 201; Dale Clugey 201; Linda Simpson 201; John Vanatta 201; Steve Longnecker 201; Curt Sandau 200. Orchard Lanes — Darold Rogers 279-222; Joe Wright 223-211-204; Jan Betschart 221; Dallas Dodd 208; Herold Johnston 202; Bill Carlson 200.

500-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Michael Auverson 695; Skip Olson 680-624; Verlon Cook 669; Rodney Bonner 662; Mark Berreth 624; Aubry Bly 618; Dave Rader 605-587-536; Curt Powell 593; Curt Sandau 591; Gary Carson 586-516; Bonnie Vella 584; Rebecca Moriarty 582; Spencer Combs 571-516; Dave Behrens 565; Herold Johnston 564; Darold Rogers 561-519; Don Profitt 559-547; Elmer Wessels 552-515; Don Waite 550-522; John Vanatta 548-512; Rufus Harris Jr 545; Dale Clugey 540; Steve Longnecker 538-530; Larry Schwab 528; Margie Lang 526; Joe Tischler 526; Gerry Devorak 519; Phil Kershisnik 518-509; Linda Simpson 517; Gene McCully 512; Sonny Swift 509; Carol Brown 504. Orchard Lanes — Darold Rogers 682; Joe Wright 638; Jan Betschart 565; Dallas Dodd 563; Herold Johnston 522; Don Waite 519; Marvin Jay 511; Bill Carlson 510.

JUNIORS

150-plus games: Orchard Lanes — Robbie Lashly 228-225-202; Kaitlyn Blamires 227-162; Logan Tritz 225-214-203; Hali Vanhorn 216-183-152; Brianna Blamires 214-189; Rayanna Buttenhoff 213-178; Ryan Skeels 203-175-169; Caleb Hubbard 202-170; Ryder Konen 191-181-164; Quincy Peace 190-172-162; Sydney Martin 184-173; Logann Martin 179; Mallory Hickle 167; Brendon Quinn 166-150; Jillian Hickle 166-158; Emily Teigen 165; Carleigh Grimm 165-158; Dakota Brown 159; Zane Leslie 158; Jaidyn Sweet 153-153.

450-plus series: Orchard Lanes — Robbie Lashly 655; Logan Tritz 642; Hali Vanhorn 551; Ryan Skeels 547; Brianna Blamires 547; Ryder Konen 536; Kaitlyn Blamires 527; Rayanna Buttenhoff 527; Quincy Peace 524; Caleb Hubbard 512; Sydney Martin 492; Logann Martin 475; Brendon Quinn 463.

basketball

IDAHO PREP BOYS

Blackfoot 63, Firth 40

Centennial 63, Burley 52

Liberty Charter 53, Cascade 37

Skyline 65, Emmett 49

Vallivue 67, Gig Harbor, Wash. 52

Avista Holiday Tournament(equals)

Consolation Semifinal(equals)

Moscow 64, Clarkston, Wash. 46

Semifinal(equals)

Lewiston 66, Lapwai 48

Eagle Holiday Classic(equals)

Sandpoint 72, Davenport, Wash. 55

West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 54, Timberlake 41

Greg Larson Basketball Tournament(equals)

Second Round(equals)

St. Maries 46, Kellogg 31

Lake City Invite(equals)

Coeur d’Alene 64, North Central, Wash. 37

Post Falls 58, Kentridge, Wash. 53

South Kitsap, Wash. 66, Lake City 63

Parma Holiday Tournament(equals)

Burns, Ore. 58, Capital 55

Parma 56, Burns, Ore. 33

South Fremont 49, Ambrose School 47

Summit Holiday Tournament(equals)

Thurston, Ore. 66, Timberline 49

IDAHO PREP GIRLS

Bishop Kelly 50, Gooding 37

Rigby 52, Jerome 15

Avista Holiday Tournament(equals)

Consolation Semifinal(equals)

Lapwai 53, Eastmont, Wash. 47

Moscow 42, Wenatchee, Wash. 40

Semifinal(equals)

Lewiston 42, North Central, Wash. 33

Eagle Holiday Classic(equals)

Bonners Ferry 47, Deer Park, Wash. 35

Prosser, Wash. 64, Sandpoint 53

Pullman, Wash. 56, Lakeland 40

St. George&rdsquo;s, Wash. 45, Timberlake 40

West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 60, Mountain Home 47

Energy Classic Gillette Wyoming Tournament(equals)

Lebanon, Ore. 54, Thunder Ridge 46

Evergreen Hoops Tournament(equals)

Second Round(equals)

Lake City 60, Skyview, Wash. 41

Greg Larson Basketball Tournament(equals)

Second Round(equals)

St. Maries 46, Kellogg 31

Parma Holiday Tournament(equals)

Burns, Ore. 50, Emmett 17

Melba 58, Ridgevue 22

Parma 40, South Fremont 32

Star Valley Shootout(equals)

Sugar-Salem 67, Ridgeline, Utah 54

Timber-Lion Tournament(equals)

Bonneville 45, Capital 16

Caldwell 57, Minico 30

Cole Valley 52, Kuna 32

Cole Valley 52, Kuna 32

Eagle 51, Middleton 39

Meridian 47, Post Falls 33

Rocky Mountain 54, Vallivue 27

Timberline 45, Hillcrest 33

WASHINGTON PREP BOYS

Aberdeen 49, Orting 40

Archbishop Murphy 78, Kingston 43

Auburn Riverside 74, Emerald Ridge 68

DeSales 62, College Place 55

Eatonville 63, Sammamish 54

Ephrata 60, Othello 44

Inglemoor 60, Renton 55

Kelso 72, Lincoln 62

Kittitas 82, Life Christian Academy 71

Lakes 58, Issaquah 54

Lummi 62, Meridian 56

Lyle-Wishram 59, Riverside Christian 55

Meadowdale 67, Bremerton 49

Mission Bay, Calif. 87, O&rdsquo;Dea 80

Mount Tahoma 71, Graham-Kapowsin 54

Mount Vernon 67, Oak Harbor 63

Mt. Spokane 69, Cheney 52

Naselle 61, Winlock 54

Olympic 75, River Ridge 62

Phoenix Maryvale, Ariz. 54, Shorewood 50

River View 64, Mabton 34

Rochester 50, Tenino 48

South Whidbey 65, La Conner 55

Steilacoom 67, Washington 24

Sunnyside Christian 70, White Swan 28

Todd Beamer 52, Rogers (Puyallup) 37

Toppenish 76, Quincy 55

Union 72, Bellarmine Prep 54

Vallivue, Idaho 67, Gig Harbor 52

Wapato 79, East Valley (Yakima) 44

Avista Holiday Tournament(equals)

Consolation Semifinal(equals)

Eastmont 51, Muckleshoot Tribal School 50

Moscow, Idaho 64, Clarkston 46

Semifinal(equals)

Walla Walla 47, Wenatchee 39

Blaine Holiday Invite(equals)

Blaine 73, Granite Falls 45

Bothell Holiday Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Bothell 72, Enumclaw 64

Central Valley 71, Jackson 62

Canby Tournament(equals)

Sheldon, Ore. 67, Evergreen (Vancouver) 52

Chelan Holiday Hoop Tournament(equals)

Third Place(equals)

Oroville 65, Highland 20

Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic(equals)

Lynden Christian 77, Bellevue Christian 36

Montesano 61, Monroe 54

Sehome 61, Mariner 52

Crush in the Slush(equals)

Charles Wright Academy 45, Neah Bay 41

Friday Harbor 58, The Northwest 57

Sequim 61, Ferndale 60

Eagle Holiday Classic(equals)

Lake Roosevelt 70, Colton 49

Newport 66, East Valley (Spokane) 35

Okanogan 80, Liberty (Spangle) 64

Sandpoint, Idaho 72, Davenport 55

Shadle Park 71, Riverside 46

St. George&rdsquo;s 63, Prosser 56

West Valley (Spokane) 54, Timberlake, Idaho 41

ECC Holiday Tournament(equals)

Black Hills 49, Lake Stevens 48

Energy Classic(equals)

Puyallup 74, Campbell County, Wyo. 57

Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament(equals)

Consolation Semifinal(equals)

Mountain View 79, Shelton 72

Wilson 70, Fort Vancouver 69

Semifinal(equals)

Parkrose, Ore. 55, North Creek 46

Fort Vancouver Tournament(equals)

Wilson, Ore. 70, Fort Vancouver 69

Greg Larson Basketball Tournament(equals)

Second Round(equals)

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Freeman 51, OT

Irrigon Invite(equals)

Heppner, Ore. 85, Liberty Christian 53

Tri-Cities Prep 46, Irrigon, Ore. 44

Kettle Falls Christmas Tournament(equals)

Chewelah 77, Northport 16

Colville 54, Springdale 47

Odessa 53, Kettle Falls 40

Lake City Invite(equals)

Coeur d&rdsquo;Alene, Idaho 64, North Central 37

Columbia River 65, Mead 41

Post Falls, Idaho 58, Kentridge 53

South Kitsap 66, Lake City, Idaho 63

Les Schwab Invitational(equals)

Consolation Semifinal(equals)

Skyview 60, Barlow, Ore. 55

Semifinal(equals)

Gonzaga Prep 96, Fort Lauderdale University, Fla. 51

Mountlake Terrace Winter Tournament(equals)

Ballard 56, Edmonds-Woodway 54

Kamiak 65, Sunnyside 52

Marysville-Pilchuck 69, Sedro-Woolley 66

Mountlake Terrace 57, Lakeside (Seattle) 49

NCW Holiday Tournament(equals)

Entiat 75, Bridgeport 74

Pateros 56, Liberty Bell 43

Reardan Lion&rdsquo;s Club Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Inchelium 67, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 61

Reardan 49, Oakesdale 41

Spanway Lake Sentinels Christmas Tournament(equals)

Sandy, Ore. 86, Foss 70

Sterling Shootout(equals)

Championship(equals)

Tahoma 68, North Kitsap 65

Fifth Place(equals)

Kennedy 66, Thomas Jefferson 59

Seventh Place(equals)

Squalicum 59, Cascade Christian 38

Third Place(equals)

Shorecrest 70, Fife 65

Sundome Shootout(equals)

Cashmere 71, W. F. West 44

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 57, Toutle Lake 34

King&rdsquo;s Way Christian School 60, Brewster 57, OT

Lasalle 67, Hoquiam 55

Lynden 68, Selah 41

Mark Morris 76, Ellensburg 36

Port Angeles 66, Davis 58

Royal 63, Centralia 47

West Valley (Yakima) 63, Bellingham 36

Zillah 78, Lakewood 54

Tournament of Champions(equals)

Consolation Semifinal(equals)

Camas 72, Foster 67

Cleveland 67, Nathan Hale 43

Consolation(equals)

Stadium 93, New Westminster, British Columbia 54

Stanwood 74, Kelowna, British Columbia 70

Thunder Mountain, Alaska 56, Newport-Bellevue 52

University 67, Franklin 60

Semifinal(equals)

Canyon Springs, Nev. 77, Peninsula 45

Vince Dulich Tournament(equals)

Ridgefield 44, Redmond, Ore. 32

Tillamook, Ore. 62, Elma 41

WASHINGTON PREP GIRLS

Archbishop Murphy 67, Prairie 51

Arlington 52, Anacortes 33

Bishop Canevin, Pa. 54, Puyallup 46

Castle Rock 43, Morton/White Pass 31

Central Valley 84, Olympia 13

College Place 56, DeSales 39

Columbia (Burbank) 57, Riverside, Ore. 27

Everett 59, Centralia 36

Ferris 77, Chief Sealth 33

Granger 50, Wahluke 21

Highland 70, Oroville 23

Jackson 58, Curtis 46

Lynden 51, Ballard 33

Mabton 68, River View 29

Naselle 41, Toutle Lake 39

Oak Harbor 32, Cascade (Everett) 29

Ocosta 65, Raymond 27

Othello 41, Ephrata 37

Overlake School 42, Eastside Catholic 35

Rainier 50, Pe Ell 26

Richland 60, Mercer Island 38

Roosevelt 59, Scottsdale Christian, Ariz. 41

Seton Catholic 70, Three Rivers Christian School 22

Shorecrest 46, Blanchet 31

Snohomish 65, Lake Stevens 44

Sunnyside Christian 38, White Swan 35

Todd Beamer 52, Rogers (Puyallup) 37

Toledo 60, Kittitas 33

Toppenish 78, Quincy 44

University 61, Moses Lake 57

Wapato 56, East Valley (Yakima) 47

Warden 63, Omak 39

West Valley (Yakima) 60, Central Kitsap 18

Woodland 60, Cle Elum/Roslyn 33

Auburn Riverside Holiday Classic(equals)

Championship(equals)

Issaquah 68, Foster 42

Consolation(equals)

Auburn Riverside 52, Olympic 49

Avista Holiday Tournament(equals)

Consolation Semifinal(equals)

Lapwai, Idaho 53, Eastmont 47

Moscow, Idaho 42, Wenatchee 40

Semifinal(equals)

Clarkston 51, Walla Walla 42

Lewiston, Idaho 42, North Central 33

Blaine Holiday Invite(equals)

Bellingham 43, University Prep 30

Blaine 38, Shorewood 32

Renton 51, Lynnwood 46

Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic(equals)

Lynden Christian 56, Gig Harbor 41

Meridian 47, Montesano 39

Port Angeles 74, Tahoma 39

White River 66, Ferndale 61

Crush in the Slush(equals)

Neah Bay 54, Auburn 51

Squalicum 45, Battle Ground 38

Eagle Holiday Classic(equals)

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 47, Deer Park 35

Colfax 48, Okanogan 30

East Valley (Spokane) 61, Medical Lake 55

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 52, Lake Roosevelt 38

Prosser 64, Sandpoint, Idaho 53

Pullman 56, Lakeland, Idaho 40

Riverside 61, Shadle Park 33

St. George’s 45, Timberlake, Idaho 40

West Valley (Spokane) 60, Mountain Home, Idaho 47

Elite 8 Tournament(equals)

Gonzaga Prep 55, West Salem, Ore. 41

Evergreen Hoops Tournament(equals)

Second Round(equals)

Burlington-Edison 54, Columbia River 28

Hudsons Bay 64, South Kitsap 60

Lake City, Idaho 60, Skyview 41

Liberty 72, Mark Morris 24

Monroe 55, Evergreen (Vancouver) 36

Union 54, La Center 49

Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Parkrose, Ore. 46, Aberdeen 25

Greg Larson Basketball Tournament(equals)

Second Round(equals)

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46, Freeman 42

Irrigon Invite(equals)

Tri-Cities Prep 79, Irrigon, Ore. 39

Irrigon Tournament(equals)

Liberty Christian 45, McLoughlin, Ore. 24

Kettle Falls Christmas Tournament(equals)

Chewelah 48, Northport 45

Colville 63, Springdale 27

Kettle Falls 43, Odessa 30

Les Schwab Holiday Hoopfest(equals)

South Eugene, Ore. 64, Hockinson 53

Mount Vernon Christian Tournament(equals)

Clallam Bay 58, Grace Academy 41

Mount Vernon Christian 49, Taholah 43

Nike Interstate Shootout(equals)

David Douglas, Ore. 63, Mountain View 44

Inglemoor 44, Grants Pass, Ore. 32

PIL Holiday Classic(equals)

Benson, Ore. 42, Garfield 40

Reardan Lion&rdsquo;s Club Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Inchelium 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 49

Oakesdale 55, Reardan 38

Sisters Holiday Tournament(equals)

Madras, Ore. 53, Eatonville 34

Sterling Shootout(equals)

Championship(equals)

Fife 41, Kennedy 40

Sundome Shootout(equals)

Lasalle 49, Cashmere 47

Zillah 44, Davis 41

Top of the Peak Holiday Tournament(equals)

Consolation Semifinal(equals)

Peninsula 62, Kentlake 60

W. F. West 70, Edmonds-Woodway 57

Semifinal(equals)

Glacier Peak 51, Sunnyside 34

Lewis and Clark 45, Chiawana 32

Wellpinit Holiday Classic(equals)

Wellpinit 65, Yakama Tribal 62

COLLEGE WOMEN

EAST

Delaware 48, Saint Joseph&rdsquo;s 39

Hartford 54, CCSU 52

Harvard 80, Rhode Island 47

Maryland 77, Penn St. 61

Rutgers 45, Northwestern 41

SOUTH

Charlotte 73, Bethune-Cookman 69

Duke 83, East Carolina 66

Georgia 83, Presbyterian 59

Miami 103, Florida A&M 54

Mississippi 82, North Florida 69

NC A&T 67, FAU 65

North Carolina 85, Howard 63

Tennessee 98, Murray St. 77

Vanderbilt 77, Samford 52

MIDWEST

Bradley 89, Chicago St. 59

Cleveland St. 64, Oakland 62

Denver 95, Nebraska-Omaha 68

Green Bay 76, Milwaukee 62

Indiana 85, Illinois 83

Minnesota 74, Wisconsin 56

N. Dakota St. 70, Purdue Fort Wayne 54

N. Kentucky 67, Ill.-Chicago 49

Nebraska 70, Michigan 56

Purdue 60, Ohio St. 42

S. Dakota St. 93, W. Illinois 84

Wright St. 78, IUPUI 75

Yale 58, Saint Louis 52

Youngstown St. 85, Detroit 59

FAR WEST

UC Riverside 65, New Mexico St. 64

UCLA 81, Cal Poly 35

COLLEGE MEN

EAST

Hofstra 91, Delaware 46

Northeastern 93, Drexel 83

SOUTH

East Carolina 77, NC A&T 57

Georgia Tech 87, Kennesaw St. 57

LSU 81, Louisiana-Monroe 69

N. Kentucky 92, IUPUI 77

NC State 97, Loyola (Md.) 64

Towson 77, Elon 60

Virginia Tech 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 40

William & Mary 79, James Madison 74

MIDWEST

Detroit 78, Youngstown St. 66

Ill.-Chicago 75, Wright St. 72, OT

Kent St. 70, Albany (NY) 68

Marquette 84, Southern U. 41

Nebraska-Omaha 91, Denver 84

Oakland 89, Cleveland St. 77

S. Dakota St. 100, W. Illinois 58

SOUTHEST

Arkansas 76, Austin Peay 65

Texas 76, Texas-Arlington 56

Texas Tech 71, Rio Grande 46

FAR WEST

Air Force 72, UC Riverside 60

Gonzaga 96, North Alabama 51

Loyola Marymount 77, UC Davis 59

Utah St. 84, Eastern Oregon 57

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Toronto 26 11 .703 —

Philadelphia 23 13 .639 21/2

Boston 20 14 .588 41/2

Brooklyn 17 20 .459 9

New York 9 27 .250 161/2

Southeast W L Pct GB

Charlotte 17 17 .500 —

Miami 17 17 .500 —

Orlando 15 19 .441 2

Washington 13 23 .361 5

Atlanta 10 24 .294 7

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 10 .706 —

Indiana 24 12 .667 1

Detroit 16 17 .485 71/2

Chicago 10 26 .278 15

Cleveland 8 28 .222 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 19 15 .559 —

Memphis 18 16 .529 1

San Antonio 19 17 .528 1

Dallas 16 18 .471 3

New Orleans 16 20 .444 4

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 22 11 .667 —

Oklahoma City 22 12 .647 1/2

Portland 20 15 .571 3

Utah 17 19 .472 61/2

Minnesota 16 19 .457 7

Pacific W L Pct GB

Golden State 23 13 .639 —

L.A. Clippers 21 14 .600 11/2

L.A. Lakers 20 16 .556 3

Sacramento 19 16 .543 31/2

Phoenix 9 27 .250 14

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 100, Brooklyn 87

Chicago 101, Washington 92

Indiana 125, Detroit 88

Orlando 116, Toronto 87

Atlanta 123, Minnesota 120, OT

Miami 118, Cleveland 94

New Orleans 114, Dallas 112

Denver 102, San Antonio 99

Oklahoma City 118, Phoenix 102

L.A. Clippers 118, L.A. Lakers 107

Today’s Games

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 4 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 5 p.m.

New York at Utah, 5 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 29 7 2 60 160 111

Toronto 26 10 2 54 144 105

Buffalo 21 12 5 47 112 109

Montreal 20 13 5 45 120 120

Boston 20 14 4 44 107 101

Florida 15 15 6 36 118 130

Detroit 15 18 6 36 111 131

Ottawa 15 19 4 34 121 150

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 23 10 3 49 132 104

Columbus 22 13 3 47 123 116

Pittsburgh 19 12 6 44 124 112

N.Y. Islanders 19 13 4 42 107 101

N.Y. Rangers 15 14 7 37 105 119

Philadelphia 15 16 5 35 109 131

Carolina 15 16 5 35 91 106

New Jersey 13 16 7 33 107 127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 24 11 2 50 129 105

Nashville 22 14 2 46 111 97

Colorado 19 13 6 44 130 117

Dallas 19 16 3 41 101 102

Minnesota 17 16 3 37 105 104

St. Louis 15 16 4 34 100 115

Chicago 14 20 6 34 116 147

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 23 12 3 49 131 104

San Jose 20 12 7 47 128 117

Vegas 21 15 4 46 119 113

Anaheim 19 15 5 43 97 113

Vancouver 18 18 4 40 121 127

Edmonton 18 16 3 39 104 115

Arizona 16 19 2 34 94 103

Los Angeles 15 20 3 33 88 113

Friday’s Games

Montreal 5, Florida 3

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Ottawa 3

Today’s Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 10 a.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 4 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 7 p.m.

football

Friday

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Auburn 63, Purdue 14

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Washington State 28, Iowa State 26

Today

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), Noon (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5), 10:15 a.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal, Notre Dame (12-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal, Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Alabama (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS : Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT : Assigned G Dion Waiters Sioux Falls (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS : Promoted WR Malachi Dupre and DT Pasoni Tasini from the practice squad. Released CBs Leonard Johnson and Deatrick Nichols.

BUFFALO BILLS : Announced the retirement of DT Kyle Williams after the season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS : Placed WR Tyler Boyd, CB Dre Kirkpatrick and LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Signed HB Quinton Flowers, OT Kent Perkins and WR Hunter Sharp from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS : Signed WR Blake Jackson from the practice squad. Placed LB Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS : Placed RB Phillip Lindsay and WR Andre Holmes on injured reserve. Signed LB Aaron Wallace and CB Horace Richardson.

DETROIT LIONS : Placed DT A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve. Announced DE Mitchell Loewen have been assigned to the team via waivers from New Orleans.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS : Waived S Rolan Milligan.

NEW YORK JETS : Signed WR Quincy Enunwa to a multiyear contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS : Placed WR Maurice Harris on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL : Suspended Boston F David Backes three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey F Blake Coleman during a Dec. 27 game. Fined Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien $2,500 for slashing Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau in a Dec. 27 game.

ANAHEIM DUCKS : Recalled G Kevin Boyle from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES : Acquired F Giovanni Fiore from Anaheim for D Trevor Murphy.

CALGARY FLAMES _ Assigned F Alan Quine to Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS : Reassigned D Gavin Bayreuther to Texas (AHL). Activated D Connor Carrick from injured reserve. Placed F Jason Dickinson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 22 and F Martin Hanzal on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 23. Recalled C Roope Hintz from Texas.

LOS ANGELES KINGS : Assigned D Daniel Brickley to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS : Assigned F Lias Andersson to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES : Assigned F Zach Sanford to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL : Suspended Hartford F Cole Schneider one game for his actions in a Dec. 27 game at Bridgeport.

ECHL

ECHL : Suspended Tulsa’s Mike McKee one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 27 game against Wichita. Suspended Fort Wayne’s Justin Hodgman two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 27 game against Kalamzoo.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS : Acquired D Jonathan Campbell from Chicago for its natural fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

THIEL : Named Mike Winslow football coach.

UTAH STATE : Named Keegan Andersen director of player personnel for the football team.

WESTERN MICHIGAN : Announced wide receiver coach Ashton Aikens and cornerbacks coach Nick Sanchez will not have their contracts renewed.

Tags

Recommended for you