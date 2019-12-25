transactions
Football
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246
N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353
Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470
South W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272
Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275
Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360
Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287
Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403
Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301
L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337
Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305
N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417
Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388
South W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421
Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293
x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282
Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279
Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340
Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday
Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Miami at New England, 10 a.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Oakland at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
NFL Playoff Scenarios
Week 17
AFC
CLINCHED: Baltimore, AFC North and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs; Houston, AFC South; Kansas City, AFC West; New England, AFC East; Buffalo, playoff berth.
KANSAS CITY (vs. L.A. Chargers)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and New England loss
NEW ENGLAND (vs. Miami)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie
OAKLAND (at Denver)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh
Clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh if one of the following teams win or tie: Chicago, Detroit, L.A. Chargers or New England
PITTSBURGH (at Baltimore)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Tennessee loss, OR
— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland loss or tie, OR
— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker
Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami
TENNESSEE (at Houston)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR
— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED: Green Bay, NFC North; New Orleans, NFC South; Minnesota, playoff berth; San Francisco, playoff berth; Seattle, playoff berth
DALLAS (vs. Washington)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win and Philadelphia loss
GREEN BAY (at Detroit)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— New Orleans loss, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR
— Tie and New Orleans tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie
NEW, ORLEANS (at Carolina)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR
— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR
— San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss
PHILADELPHIA (at N.Y. Giants)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Dallas loss or tie
SAN FRANCISCO (at Seattle)
Clinches NFC West with:
— Win or tie
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie, OR
— Tie and New Orleans loss or tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie
SEATTLE (vs. San Francisco)
Clinches NFC West with:
— Win
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Green Bay loss
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss
2019-20 Bowl Glance
Tuesday
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Hawaii 38, BYU 34
Thursday
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 12:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 4:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 5 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (10-2), 12:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 10 a.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 18
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 12 p.m. (NFL)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)
Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
7:30 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
bowling
TEN PIN TALK
MEN
Top 10 point Leaders — 1. Keith Wilponen 390; 2. Mark Berreth 321; 3. David Dufvenberg 293; 4. Dustin Paris 283; 5. Randy Isbelle 248; 6. Tie, Nick Harris, Billy Kite 215; 8. Dan Lovejoy 214; 9. Kyle Post 193; 10. Rodney Bonner 182.
230-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Rick Savage 279; David Dufvenberg 278-259-255-250-248; Keith Wilponen 278-266-247-238-238; Robbie Lashly 269-235; Mark Berreth 268-257-255-249-247-232-231; Rodney Bonner 268-238-236; Mel Bangle 267; Michael Auverson 267-256; Kyle Post 266-235; Mike Petrusky 266; Jon Stewart 259-247-232; Dave Rader 258; Kevin Korbel 258; Nick Harris 258-246; Jim Lashly 256-237; Ryan Keifer 253; Donald Lewis 252; Duane Thompson 248; Robert Lashly 248-236; Thomas Sneed 248-248; Curt Sandau 247; Tony Barden 247; Trey Nielson 247-231; Aubry Bly 246; Dan Lovejoy 245; David Behrens 245; Dustin Paris 245-245; Garret Heintz 245; Rick Claffey Jr. 241; Curt Powell 240; Jim Maydahl 239; Dave Allen 238; Randy Isbelle 238; Dom Foreman 237; Brandon Knewbow 236-235; Corey Thivierge 235-234; Verlon Cook 235-231; Kelly Crabb 234; Steven McGraw 234; Harold Riggle 233; Jim Thivierge 231; Spencer Combs 230; Orchard Lanes — Ryan Knieriem 279-258; Dustin Paris 266-236; Kaden Lyda 258-244; Dee Schmidt 257-235; Ed Jubert 256; Britt Beck 255; Mike Hauer 252; Jared Hasenoehrl 249; Ryan Corgard 246; Michael Wendt 246; Neil Townsend 244; Mark Berreth 238; Joe Leitner 236; Joel Profitt 236; Steven Konen 235; Kyle Post 235; Mike Ponozzo 235-234; Don Walker 235; Matt Schultz 234; Allen Olander 233; Robert Grijalva 232; Riverside Lanes — Bob Grubb 266-235;
600-plus series: Lancer Lanes — David Dufvenberg 792-695; Jon Stewart 727; Mark Berreth 720-688-686-604; Trey Nielson 697; Kyle Post 694; Keith Wilponen 691-667-666-633-614; Rodney Bonner 690-652-638; Kelly Crabb 689; Dan Lovejoy 686-613; Duane Thompson 685; Robbie Lashly 683; Erik Walter 676; Bruce Lang 672; Dustin Paris 672; Dave Rader 671; Nick Harris 671; Robert Lashly 667; Randy Isbelle 666; Thomas Sneed 666-608; Corey Thivierge 659-606; Rick Savage 659; Steven McGraw 659; Tony Barden 657; Curt Sandau 654; Michael Auverson 653; Tyson Roe 653; Billy Kite 650; Brandon Knewbow 646; Levi Taylor 641; Dave Allen 637; Verlon Cook 635-628; Jim Lashly 632; Brett Cunnington 630-616; Mike Petrusky 630; Curt Powell 629; Joe Dickenson 626; Joel Profitt 626; Spencer Combs 625; David Hickle 617; Davin Jackson 617; Donad Lewis 617; Ed Ernsdorff 617-611; Dom Foreman 615; Gregg Rudd 615; Mel Bangle 615; Jim Maydahl 613; Garret Heintz 605; Clint Olson 604; Orchard Lanes — Ryan Knieriem 737; Dustin Paris 715; Dee Schmidt 710; Kaden Lyda 690; Mike Ponozzo 671; Kyle Post 668; Joe Leitner 658; Matt Schultz 657; Ed Jubert 650; Shane Post 645; Michael Wendt 633; Don Walker 629; Mark Berreth 626; Britt Beck 624; Jim Thivierge 618; Mike Hauer 611; Steven Konen 606; Ed Ernsdorf 606; Aubry Bly 605; Robert Grijalva 604; Allen Olander 603; Riverside Lanes — Bob Grubb 707;
WOMEN
Top 10 point Leaders — 1. Catherine Rawsthorne 250; 2. Janevea Santos 182; 3. Patti Bangle 150; 4. Pam Rinard 120; 5. Linda Simpson 91; 6. Jamie Hickle 81; 7. Julia Allen 65; 8. Debbie Harris 63; 9. Katie Rose 57; 10. Mary Post 54.
210-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Lisa Ristau 237; Katie Rose 224-220; Pam Rinard 217-216; Patty Whaley 214; Audra Stewart 213; Linda Simpson 213; Julia Allen 211; Patti Bangle 211; Loretta Johnston 210; Orchard Lanes — Catherine Rawsthorne 257; Janevea Santos 225-214; Sioban Berreth 224-216; Sheila Adams 218; Debbie Harris 215-213; Linda Cannon 213; April Fielding 211;
550-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Katie Rose 616; Pam Rinard 600-572; Patti Bangle 578; Julia Allen 571-564; Lisa Ristau 567; Linda Simpson 557; Patty Whaley 554; Audra Stewart 553; Loretta Johnston 551; Orchard Lanes — Catherine Rawsthorne 655; Janevea Santos 611-607; Missy Knieriem 605; Sheila Adams 594; Debbie Harris 590; Sioban Berreth 583; Linda Cannon 569;
SENIORS
200-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Pam Rinard 216-206-204; Loretta Johnston 210; Bonnie Vella 202; Mark Berreth 268-257-232-231-210-208; Mike Petrusky 266; Dave Rader 258-215; Michael Auverson 256-267; Curt Sandau 247-213; Aubry Bly 246-227; Dave Behrens 245-213-212; Rick Claffey Jr. 241; Curt Powell 240-214; Verlon Cook 235-225; Spencer Combs 230-224; Rodney Bonner 226-213-203; Don Profitt 225-205-203-203; Ed Ernsdorff 223-222-217-214-210; Joe Tischler 219-212; Fred Bair 214; Jim Kauffman 214; Bill Carlson 213; John Epler 211; Phil Kershisnik 211; Steven McGraw 209-216-234; Gene McCully 206-205-203-200; Herold Johnston 205-202; Dale Clugey 203; Don Waite 203-202; John Simpson 201; Orchard Lanes — Emerald Hutchins 269; Jim Hamilton 239; Dallas Dodd 219; Hank Greber 212-205; Loretta Johnston 209; Mike Petrusky 204; Aubry Bly 201;
500-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Pam Rinard 600-522; Loretta Johnston 551; Yvette Freeman 543; Bonnie Vella 515; Gerry Devorak 515; Linda Simpson 506; Anne Fuchs 504; Mark Berreth 720-686; Dave Rader 671-557-519; Steven McGraw 659; Curt Sandau 654; Michael Auverson 653; Rodney Bonner 652; Verlon Cook 635; Mike Petrusky 630; Spencer Combs 625; Ed Ernsdorff 617-611-561; Don Profitt 597-594-515; Aubry Bly 593-577; Curt Powell 592-568; Dave Behrens 588-558; Rick Claffey Jr. 586; John Simpson 582; Gene McCully 580-566-557; Herold Johnston 577-557; Bill Carlson 574-527; Joe Tischler 571-536; Dale Clugey 559-522; John Epler 555; Gary Carson 547-505; Fred Bair 544; Jim Kauffman 543; Rufus Harris 534; Don Waite 531-529; Greg Hudrup 526; Larry Schwab 526; Dale Lombard 521-512; Phil Kershisnik 519; Bob Chance 517; Orchard Lanes — Jim Hamilton 616; Emerald Hutchins 614; Hank Greber 595; Dallas Dodd 567; Loretta Johnston 564; Bill Allen 558; Mike Petrusky 551; Aubry Bly 547; Hale Betschart 520.Hockey
hockey
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 22 7 9 53 130 100
Toronto 20 14 4 44 133 122
Montreal 18 13 6 42 121 117
Florida 18 13 5 41 127 121
Buffalo 17 14 7 41 115 119
Tampa Bay 18 13 4 40 124 111
Ottawa 16 18 4 36 106 123
Detroit 9 26 3 21 82 150
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 26 7 5 57 137 111
N.Y. Islanders 23 9 3 49 105 91
Philadelphia 21 11 5 47 121 106
Pittsburgh 21 11 4 46 120 96
Carolina 22 13 2 46 124 102
Columbus 17 14 6 40 98 106
N.Y. Rangers 17 15 4 38 114 118
New Jersey 12 19 5 29 91 128
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 24 8 6 54 118 99
Colorado 23 11 3 49 134 103
Winnipeg 21 14 2 44 113 107
Dallas 20 14 4 44 100 97
Nashville 18 12 6 42 126 116
Minnesota 18 15 5 41 118 126
Chicago 15 17 6 36 105 125
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 21 14 4 46 112 99
Vegas 20 14 6 46 122 118
Edmonton 20 16 4 44 117 124
Calgary 19 15 5 43 104 116
Vancouver 19 15 4 42 124 115
Anaheim 15 18 4 34 96 114
San Jose 16 20 2 34 101 133
Los Angeles 15 20 4 34 99 124
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 20 7 .741 —
Philadelphia 22 10 .688 1/2
Toronto 21 9 .700 1/2
Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5
New York 7 24 .226 15
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 22 8 .733 —
Orlando 13 17 .433 9
Charlotte 13 20 .394 101/2
Washington 9 20 .310 121/2
Atlanta 6 25 .194 161/2
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 4 .871 —
Indiana 21 10 .677 6
Chicago 12 20 .375 151/2
Detroit 11 20 .355 16
Cleveland 9 21 .300 171/2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 21 9 .700 —
Dallas 19 10 .655 11/2
San Antonio 12 17 .414 81/2
Memphis 11 20 .355 101/2
New Orleans 8 23 .258 131/2
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 21 8 .724 —
Utah 18 12 .600 31/2
Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 6
Portland 14 17 .452 8
Minnesota 10 19 .345 11
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 6 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 3
Sacramento 12 18 .400 12
Phoenix 11 19 .367 13
Golden State 7 24 .226 171/2
Today’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 111 a.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Houston at Golden State, 2 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Boston, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
NEW YORK METS : Designated INF Sam Haggerty for assignment. Signed RHP Dellin Betances to a one-year contract.
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS : Signed RHP Jonathan Nunnally.
QUEBEC CAPITALES : Signed OF/1B Riley Pittman.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS : Traded G Jordan Clarkson to Utah for G Dante Exum and second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023.
DENVER NUGGETS : Signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS : Placed RB Dontrell Hilliard on IR. Signed G Colby Gossett from the practice squad and DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS : Placed DE Adam Gotsis on IR. Signed OT Quinn Bailey from the practice squad and OT Ka’John Armstrong to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS : Signed S A.J. Howard to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS : Placed CB Nick Nelson on IR. Claimed DE Jeremiah Valoaga off waivers from San Francisco.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS : Placed QB Mason Rudolph on IR. Signed C J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad and QB J.T. Barrett and S Tray Matthews to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS : Signed RB Shaun Wilson and RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS : Placed CBs Quinton Dunbar and Danny Johnson on IR. Signed CB Dee Delanay. Signed CB Breon Borders from Jacksonville’s practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES : Assigned D Jordan Gross to Tucson (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS : Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).