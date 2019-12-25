transactions

Football

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

y-New  England    12    3    0    .800    396    198

x-Buffalo    10    5    0    .667    308    246

N.Y.  Jets    6    9    0    .400    263    353

Miami    4    11    0    .267    279    470

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

y-Houston    10    5    0    .667    364    350

Tennessee    8    7    0    .533    367    317

Indianapolis    7    8    0    .467    341    335

Jacksonville    5    10    0    .333    262    377

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

y-Baltimore    13    2    0    .867    503    272

Pittsburgh    8    7    0    .533    279    275

Cleveland    6    9    0    .400    312    360

Cincinnati    1    14    0    .067    246    397

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

y-Kansas  City    11    4    0    .733    420    287

Oakland    7    8    0    .467    298    403

Denver    6    9    0    .400    266    301

L.A.  Chargers    5    10    0    .333    316    314

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Philadelphia    8    7    0    .533    351    337

Dallas    7    8    0    .467    387    305

N.Y.  Giants    4    11    0    .267    324    417

Washington    3    12    0    .200    250    388

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

y-New  Orleans    12    3    0    .800    416    331

Tampa  Bay    7    8    0    .467    436    421

Atlanta    6    9    0    .400    353    377

Carolina    5    10    0    .333    330    428

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

y-Green  Bay    12    3    0    .800    353    293

x-Minnesota    10    5    0    .667    388    282

Chicago    7    8    0    .467    259    279

Detroit    3    11    1    .233    321    400

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

x-San  Francisco    12    3    0    .800    453    289

x-Seattle    11    4    0    .733    384    372

L.A.  Rams    8    7    0    .533    363    340

Arizona    5    9    1    .367    337    411

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday

Chicago at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Miami at New England, 10 a.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Oakland at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 17

AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore, AFC North and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs; Houston, AFC South; Kansas City, AFC West; New England, AFC East; Buffalo, playoff berth.

KANSAS CITY (vs. L.A. Chargers)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and New England loss

NEW ENGLAND (vs. Miami)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie

OAKLAND (at Denver)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh

Clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh if one of the following teams win or tie: Chicago, Detroit, L.A. Chargers or New England

PITTSBURGH (at Baltimore)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Tennessee loss, OR

— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland loss or tie, OR

— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker

Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami

TENNESSEE (at Houston)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay, NFC North; New Orleans, NFC South; Minnesota, playoff berth; San Francisco, playoff berth; Seattle, playoff berth

DALLAS (vs. Washington)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win and Philadelphia loss

GREEN BAY (at Detroit)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— New Orleans loss, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR

— Tie and New Orleans tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie

NEW, ORLEANS (at Carolina)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR

— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR

— San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss

PHILADELPHIA (at N.Y. Giants)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Dallas loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO (at Seattle)

Clinches NFC West with:

— Win or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie, OR

— Tie and New Orleans loss or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie

SEATTLE (vs. San Francisco)

Clinches NFC West with:

— Win

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Green Bay loss

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss

2019-20 Bowl Glance

Tuesday

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Thursday

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 12:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 4:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 5 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (10-2), 12:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 10 a.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 18

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 12 p.m. (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

7:30 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan. 11

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

bowling

TEN PIN TALK

MEN

Top 10 point Leaders — 1. Keith Wilponen 390; 2. Mark Berreth 321; 3. David Dufvenberg 293; 4. Dustin Paris 283; 5. Randy Isbelle 248; 6. Tie, Nick Harris, Billy Kite 215; 8. Dan Lovejoy 214; 9. Kyle Post 193; 10. Rodney Bonner 182.

230-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Rick Savage 279; David Dufvenberg 278-259-255-250-248; Keith Wilponen 278-266-247-238-238; Robbie Lashly 269-235; Mark Berreth 268-257-255-249-247-232-231; Rodney Bonner 268-238-236; Mel Bangle 267; Michael Auverson 267-256; Kyle Post 266-235; Mike Petrusky 266; Jon Stewart 259-247-232; Dave Rader 258; Kevin Korbel 258; Nick Harris 258-246; Jim Lashly 256-237; Ryan Keifer 253; Donald Lewis 252; Duane Thompson 248; Robert Lashly 248-236; Thomas Sneed 248-248; Curt Sandau 247; Tony Barden 247; Trey Nielson 247-231; Aubry Bly 246; Dan Lovejoy 245; David Behrens 245; Dustin Paris 245-245; Garret Heintz 245; Rick Claffey Jr. 241; Curt Powell 240; Jim Maydahl 239; Dave Allen 238; Randy Isbelle 238; Dom Foreman 237; Brandon Knewbow 236-235; Corey Thivierge 235-234; Verlon Cook 235-231; Kelly Crabb 234; Steven McGraw 234; Harold Riggle 233; Jim Thivierge 231; Spencer Combs 230; Orchard Lanes — Ryan Knieriem 279-258; Dustin Paris 266-236; Kaden Lyda 258-244; Dee Schmidt 257-235; Ed Jubert 256; Britt Beck 255; Mike Hauer 252; Jared Hasenoehrl 249; Ryan Corgard 246; Michael Wendt 246; Neil Townsend 244; Mark Berreth 238; Joe Leitner 236; Joel Profitt 236; Steven Konen 235; Kyle Post 235; Mike Ponozzo 235-234; Don Walker 235; Matt Schultz 234; Allen Olander 233; Robert Grijalva 232; Riverside Lanes — Bob Grubb 266-235;

600-plus series: Lancer Lanes — David Dufvenberg 792-695; Jon Stewart 727; Mark Berreth 720-688-686-604; Trey Nielson 697; Kyle Post 694; Keith Wilponen 691-667-666-633-614; Rodney Bonner 690-652-638; Kelly Crabb 689; Dan Lovejoy 686-613; Duane Thompson 685; Robbie Lashly 683; Erik Walter 676; Bruce Lang 672; Dustin Paris 672; Dave Rader 671; Nick Harris 671; Robert Lashly 667; Randy Isbelle 666; Thomas Sneed 666-608; Corey Thivierge 659-606; Rick Savage 659; Steven McGraw 659; Tony Barden 657; Curt Sandau 654; Michael Auverson 653; Tyson Roe 653; Billy Kite 650; Brandon Knewbow 646; Levi Taylor 641; Dave Allen 637; Verlon Cook 635-628; Jim Lashly 632; Brett Cunnington 630-616; Mike Petrusky 630; Curt Powell 629; Joe Dickenson 626; Joel Profitt 626; Spencer Combs 625; David Hickle 617; Davin Jackson 617; Donad Lewis 617; Ed Ernsdorff 617-611; Dom Foreman 615; Gregg Rudd 615; Mel Bangle 615; Jim Maydahl 613; Garret Heintz 605; Clint Olson 604; Orchard Lanes — Ryan Knieriem 737; Dustin Paris 715; Dee Schmidt 710; Kaden Lyda 690; Mike Ponozzo 671; Kyle Post 668; Joe Leitner 658; Matt Schultz 657; Ed Jubert 650; Shane Post 645; Michael Wendt 633; Don Walker 629; Mark Berreth 626; Britt Beck 624; Jim Thivierge 618; Mike Hauer 611; Steven Konen 606; Ed Ernsdorf 606; Aubry Bly 605; Robert Grijalva 604; Allen Olander 603; Riverside Lanes — Bob Grubb 707;

WOMEN

Top 10 point Leaders — 1. Catherine Rawsthorne 250; 2. Janevea Santos 182; 3. Patti Bangle 150; 4. Pam Rinard 120; 5. Linda Simpson 91; 6. Jamie Hickle 81; 7. Julia Allen 65; 8. Debbie Harris 63; 9. Katie Rose 57; 10. Mary Post 54.

210-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Lisa Ristau 237; Katie Rose 224-220; Pam Rinard 217-216; Patty Whaley 214; Audra Stewart 213; Linda Simpson 213; Julia Allen 211; Patti Bangle 211; Loretta Johnston 210; Orchard Lanes — Catherine Rawsthorne 257; Janevea Santos 225-214; Sioban Berreth 224-216; Sheila Adams 218; Debbie Harris 215-213; Linda Cannon 213; April Fielding 211;

550-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Katie Rose 616; Pam Rinard 600-572; Patti Bangle 578; Julia Allen 571-564; Lisa Ristau 567; Linda Simpson 557; Patty Whaley 554; Audra Stewart 553; Loretta Johnston 551; Orchard Lanes — Catherine Rawsthorne 655; Janevea Santos 611-607; Missy Knieriem 605; Sheila Adams 594; Debbie Harris 590; Sioban Berreth 583; Linda Cannon 569;

SENIORS

200-plus games: Lancer Lanes — Pam Rinard 216-206-204; Loretta Johnston 210; Bonnie Vella 202; Mark Berreth 268-257-232-231-210-208; Mike Petrusky 266; Dave Rader 258-215; Michael Auverson 256-267; Curt Sandau 247-213; Aubry Bly 246-227; Dave Behrens 245-213-212; Rick Claffey Jr. 241; Curt Powell 240-214; Verlon Cook 235-225; Spencer Combs 230-224; Rodney Bonner 226-213-203; Don Profitt 225-205-203-203; Ed Ernsdorff 223-222-217-214-210; Joe Tischler 219-212; Fred Bair 214; Jim Kauffman 214; Bill Carlson 213; John Epler 211; Phil Kershisnik 211; Steven McGraw 209-216-234; Gene McCully 206-205-203-200; Herold Johnston 205-202; Dale Clugey 203; Don Waite 203-202; John Simpson 201; Orchard Lanes — Emerald Hutchins 269; Jim Hamilton 239; Dallas Dodd 219; Hank Greber 212-205; Loretta Johnston 209; Mike Petrusky 204; Aubry Bly 201;

500-plus series: Lancer Lanes — Pam Rinard 600-522; Loretta Johnston 551; Yvette Freeman 543; Bonnie Vella 515; Gerry Devorak 515; Linda Simpson 506; Anne Fuchs 504; Mark Berreth 720-686; Dave Rader 671-557-519; Steven McGraw 659; Curt Sandau 654; Michael Auverson 653;  Rodney Bonner 652; Verlon Cook 635; Mike Petrusky 630; Spencer Combs 625; Ed Ernsdorff 617-611-561; Don Profitt 597-594-515; Aubry Bly 593-577; Curt Powell 592-568; Dave Behrens 588-558; Rick Claffey Jr. 586; John Simpson 582; Gene McCully 580-566-557; Herold Johnston 577-557; Bill Carlson 574-527; Joe Tischler 571-536; Dale Clugey 559-522; John Epler 555; Gary Carson 547-505; Fred Bair 544; Jim Kauffman 543; Rufus Harris 534; Don Waite 531-529; Greg Hudrup 526; Larry Schwab 526; Dale Lombard 521-512; Phil Kershisnik 519; Bob Chance 517; Orchard Lanes — Jim Hamilton 616; Emerald Hutchins 614; Hank Greber 595; Dallas Dodd 567; Loretta Johnston 564; Bill Allen 558; Mike Petrusky 551; Aubry Bly 547; Hale Betschart 520.Hockey

hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Boston    22    7    9    53    130    100

Toronto    20    14    4    44    133    122

Montreal    18    13    6    42    121    117

Florida    18    13    5    41    127    121

Buffalo    17    14    7    41    115    119

Tampa  Bay    18    13    4    40    124    111

Ottawa    16    18    4    36    106    123

Detroit    9    26    3    21    82    150

Metropolitan    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Washington    26    7    5    57    137    111

N.Y.  Islanders    23    9    3    49    105    91

Philadelphia    21    11    5    47    121    106

Pittsburgh    21    11    4    46    120    96

Carolina    22    13    2    46    124    102

Columbus    17    14    6    40    98    106

N.Y.  Rangers    17    15    4    38    114    118

New  Jersey    12    19    5    29    91    128

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

St.  Louis    24    8    6    54    118    99

Colorado    23    11    3    49    134    103

Winnipeg    21    14    2    44    113    107

Dallas    20    14    4    44    100    97

Nashville    18    12    6    42    126    116

Minnesota    18    15    5    41    118    126

Chicago    15    17    6    36    105    125

Pacific    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Arizona    21    14    4    46    112    99

Vegas    20    14    6    46    122    118

Edmonton    20    16    4    44    117    124

Calgary    19    15    5    43    104    116

Vancouver    19    15    4    42    124    115

Anaheim    15    18    4    34    96    114

San  Jose    16    20    2    34    101    133

Los  Angeles    15    20    4    34    99    124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    Pct    GB

Boston    20    7    .741    —

Philadelphia    22    10    .688    1/2

Toronto    21    9    .700    1/2

Brooklyn    16    13    .552    5

New  York    7    24    .226    15

Southeast    W    L    Pct    GB

Miami    22    8    .733    —

Orlando    13    17    .433    9

Charlotte    13    20    .394    101/2

Washington    9    20    .310    121/2

Atlanta    6    25    .194    161/2

Central    W    L    Pct    GB

Milwaukee    27    4    .871    —

Indiana    21    10    .677    6

Chicago    12    20    .375    151/2

Detroit    11    20    .355    16

Cleveland    9    21    .300    171/2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Houston    21    9    .700    —

Dallas    19    10    .655    11/2

San  Antonio    12    17    .414    81/2

Memphis    11    20    .355    101/2

New  Orleans    8    23    .258    131/2

Northwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Denver    21    8    .724    —

Utah    18    12    .600    31/2

Oklahoma  City    15    14    .517    6

Portland    14    17    .452    8

Minnesota    10    19    .345    11

Pacific    W    L    Pct    GB

L.A.  Lakers    24    6    .800    —

L.A.  Clippers    22    10    .688    3

Sacramento    12    18    .400    12

Phoenix    11    19    .367    13

Golden  State    7    24    .226    171/2

Today’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 111 a.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Houston at Golden State, 2 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS :  Designated INF Sam Haggerty for assignment. Signed RHP Dellin Betances to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS :  Signed RHP Jonathan Nunnally.

QUEBEC CAPITALES :  Signed OF/1B Riley Pittman.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS :  Traded G Jordan Clarkson to Utah for G Dante Exum and second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023.

DENVER NUGGETS :  Signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS :  Placed RB Dontrell Hilliard on IR. Signed G Colby Gossett from the practice squad and DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS :  Placed DE Adam Gotsis on IR. Signed OT Quinn Bailey from the practice squad and OT Ka’John Armstrong to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS :  Signed S A.J. Howard to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS :  Placed CB Nick Nelson on IR. Claimed DE Jeremiah Valoaga off waivers from San Francisco.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS :  Placed QB Mason Rudolph on IR. Signed C J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad and QB J.T. Barrett and S Tray Matthews to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS :  Signed RB Shaun Wilson and RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS :  Placed CBs Quinton Dunbar and Danny Johnson on IR. Signed CB Dee Delanay. Signed CB Breon Borders from Jacksonville’s practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES :  Assigned D Jordan Gross to Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS :  Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).

