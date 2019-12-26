basketball
MEN’S COLLEGE
Ball St. 61, Portland 46
Boise St. 72, UTEP 67
Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53
Houston 75, Washington 71
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 21 7 .750 —
Philadelphia 23 10 .697 1/2
Toronto 21 10 .677 11/2
Brooklyn 16 13 .552 51/2
New York 7 24 .226 151/2
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 22 8 .733 —
Orlando 13 17 .433 9
Charlotte 13 20 .394 101/2
Washington 9 20 .310 121/2
Atlanta 6 25 .194 161/2
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 5 .844 —
Indiana 21 10 .677 51/2
Chicago 12 20 .375 15
Detroit 11 20 .355 151/2
Cleveland 9 21 .300 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 21 10 .677 —
Dallas 19 10 .655 1
San Antonio 12 17 .414 8
Memphis 11 20 .355 10
New Orleans 8 23 .258 13
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 21 8 .724 —
Utah 18 12 .600 31/2
Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 6
Portland 14 17 .452 8
Minnesota 10 19 .345 11
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 24 7 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 23 10 .697 2
Sacramento 12 18 .400 111/2
Phoenix 11 19 .367 121/2
Golden State 8 24 .250 161/2
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 118, Toronto 102
Philadelphia 121, Milwaukee 109
Golden State 116, Houston 104
L.A. Clippers 111, L.A. Lakers 106
Pelicans 112, Nuggets 100
Today’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
football
NFL Playoff Scenarios
Week 17
AFC
CLINCHED: Baltimore, AFC North and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs; Houston, AFC South; Kansas City, AFC West; New England, AFC East; Buffalo, playoff berth.
KANSAS CITY (vs. L.A. Chargers)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and New England loss
NEW ENGLAND (vs. Miami)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie
OAKLAND (at Denver)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh
Clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh if one of the following teams win or tie: Chicago, Detroit, L.A. Chargers or New England
PITTSBURGH (at Baltimore)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Tennessee loss, OR
— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland loss or tie, OR
— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker
Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami
TENNESSEE (at Houston)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR
— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED: Green Bay, NFC North; New Orleans, NFC South; Minnesota, playoff berth; San Francisco, playoff berth; Seattle, playoff berth
DALLAS (vs. Washington)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win and Philadelphia loss
GREEN BAY (at Detroit)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— New Orleans loss, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR
— Tie and New Orleans tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie
NEW, ORLEANS (at Carolina)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR
— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR
— San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss
PHILADELPHIA (at N.Y. Giants)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Dallas loss or tie
SAN FRANCISCO (at Seattle)
Clinches NFC West with:
— Win or tie
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie, OR
— Tie and New Orleans loss or tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie
SEATTLE (vs. San Francisco)
Clinches NFC West with:
— Win
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Green Bay loss
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans lossNFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:
Sunday
ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — FALCONS: DNP: DE Allen Bailey (hand), DE Adrian Clayborn (knee), WR Julio Jones (knee). LIMITED: S Ricardo Allen (shoulder/knee), RB Kenjon Barner (shoulder/hip), G Jamon Brown (illness). FULL: TE Jaeden Graham (knee). BUCCANEERS: DNP: DT Beau Allen (ankle), OT Demar Dotson (not injury related), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related). LIMITED: K Matt Gay (back), DE William Gholston (ankle), OT Donovan Smith (ankle/knee), QB Jameis Winston (right thumb/knee). FULL: G Alex Cappa (elbow), CB Carlton Davis (ankle), TE Tanner Hudson (concussion), C Ryan Jensen (elbow).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BROWNS: DNP: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), WR Khadarel Hodge (neck), OT Christopher Hubbard (knee), OT Kendall Lamm (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). FULL: S Damarious Randall (foot). BENGALS: DNP: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), CB William Jackson (shoulder), WR Stanley Morgan (concussion). LIMITED: CB Tony McRae (concussion), G John Miller (concussion).
MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — DOLPHINS: DNP: CB Jomal Wiltz (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Vince Biegel (elbow), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), WR Allen Hurns (ankle/neck), DT Zach Sieler (ankle/thumb), TE Durham Smythe (quadricep), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (shoulder), DE Christian Wilkins (ankle). FULL: RB Chandler Cox (shoulder), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder), WR Isaiah Ford (knee), C Daniel Kilgore (finger), CB Nik Needham (groin). PATRIOTS: LIMITED: LB Ja&rdsquo;Whaun Bentley (knee), OT Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin), CB Jason McCourty (groin).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAINTS: DNP: CB Eli Apple (ankle), WR Krishawn Hogan (hamstring), S Marcus Williams (groin). LIMITED: LB Kiko Alonso (quadricep), S Vonn Bell (knee), QB Drew Brees (knee), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm), WR Michael Thomas (hand), G Larry Warford (knee). PANTHERS: Practice Not Complete.
GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — PACKERS: Practice Not Complete. LIONS: DNP: DT A&rdsquo;Shawn Robinson (shoulder), OT Rick Wagner (knee). LIMITED: T Taylor Decker (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), S Tavon Wilson (hamstring). FULL: DT Damon Harrison (knee/calf).
CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BEARS: Practice Not Complete. VIKINGS: DNP: LB Eric Kendricks (quadricep). LIMITED: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle). FULL: S Jayron Kearse (foot), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), DT Shamar Stephen (knee).
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHARGERS: Practice Not Complete. CHIEFS: Practice Not Complete.
NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — JETS: DNP: G Tom Compton (calf), CB Nate Hairston (illness), G Alex Lewis (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee). LIMITED: S Jamal Adams (ankle), DE Henry Anderson (knee/shoulder), WR Robby Anderson (calf), OT Kelvin Beachum (back/ankles), DT Steve McLendon (knee/hip) FULL: LB James Burgess (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (thumb), QB Sam Darnold (knee/left thumb). BILLS: DNP: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle), WR Andre Roberts (foot). FULL: C Mitch Morse (ankle).
OAKLAND RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — RAIDERS: DNP: G Richie Incognito (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder/illness), S Lamarcus Joyner (calf/quadricep). LIMITED: C Rodney Hudson (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (knee), CB Trayvon Mullen (neck/concussion). BRONCOS: DNP: T Ja&rdsquo;Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), OT Elijah Wilkinson (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dre&rdsquo;Mont Jones (ankle), LB Joseph Jones (back). FULL: S Will Parks (hand), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder), DT Mike Purcell (shoulder/knee), LB Malik Reed (ankle), DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle).
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — COLTS: DNP: DT Denico Autry (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (back), CB Kenny Moore (ankle), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (groin), G Quenton Nelson (concussion), S Khari Willis (shoulder), CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: DT Grover Stewart (knee). JAGUARS: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (back/shoulder), C Brandon Linder (knee), WR Michael Walker (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), DE Josh Allen (shoulder), CB A.J. Bouye (wrist), DT Taven Bryan (wrist), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), RB Leonard Fournette (neck), CB D.J. Hayden (knee), DT Abry Jones (elbow), QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder), TE Nick O&rdsquo;Leary (shoulder), OT Cam Robinson (knee). FULL: WR Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder).
ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CARDINALS: DNP: TE Charles Clay (calf), TE Darrell Daniels (biceps), G Justin Pugh (back). LIMITED: S Budda Baker (quadricep), LB Chandler Jones (thumb), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), S Charles Washington (calf). RAMS: DNP: DE Michael Brockers (knee), RB Darrell Henderson (ankle), CB Troy Hill (thumb), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), WR Nsimba Webster (concussion), OT Andrew Whitworth (quadricep). LIMITED: S Eric Weddle (groin). FULL: T Bobby Evans (hip).
TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TITANS: DNP: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree&rdsquo; Jackson (foot), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion). LIMITED: WR Corey Davis (concussion), WR Cody Hollister (ankle). FULL: LB Daren Bates (shoulder), RB Derrick Henry (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee). TEXANS: DNP: WR Will Fuller (groin), WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness). LIMITED: S Jahleel Addae (Achilles), LB Jacob Martin (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (Achilles), WR Kenny Stills (knee), OT Laremy Tunsil (ankle), QB Deshaun Watson (back). FULL: LB Benardrick McKinney (concussion).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — STEELERS: DNP: LB Mark Barron (not injury related), RB James Conner (quadricep), G David DeCastro (not injury related), DT Cameron Heyward (not injury related), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), CB Steven Nelson (groin), C Maurkice Pouncey (knee), OT Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), LB T.J. Watt (not injury related). RAVENS: Practice Not Complete.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS — EAGLES: DNP: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), TE Zach Ertz (ribs), OT Lane Johnson (ankle). LIMITED: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), G Brandon Brooks (calf), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (ankle). GIANTS: DNP: CB Corey Ballentine (back), LB Lorenzo Carter (knee), LB Alec Ogletree (back), OT Mike Remmers (concussion). LIMITED: CB Sam Beal (shoulder), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), G Nick Gates (shoulder), WR Darius Slayton (knee).
WASHINGTON REDSKINS at DALLAS COWBOYS — REDSKINS: DNP: LB Ryan Anderson (Achilles/shoulder), S Troy Apke (knee), S Landon Collins (shoulder), QB Dwayne Haskins (ankle), WR Terry McLaurin (concussion), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), OT Morgan Moses (knee), S Montae Nicholson (neck/ankle), OT Donald Penn (knee). FULL: LB Cole Holcomb (thumb). COWBOYS: DNP: DE Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder), LB Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh), QB Dak Prescott (right shoulder), OT Tyron Smith (back). LIMITED: DE Michael Bennett (foot), CB C.J. Goodwin (thumb), S Jeff Heath (shoulder/shoulder), P Chris Jones (abdomen), LB Joe Thomas (knee). FULL: T La&rdsquo;el Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (ankle), WR Devin Smith (knee).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — 49ERS: DNP: DE Dee Ford (quadricep/hamstring). LIMITED: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), G Mike Person (neck), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). FULL: CB Tarvarius Moore (concussion), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow). SEAHAWKS: DNP: T Duane Brown (knee/biceps), S Quandre Diggs (ankle), C Joey Hunt (fibula), G Mike Iupati (neck), WR Malik Turner (concussion). LIMITED: DE Jadeveon Clowney (core), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring). FULL: T George Fant (knee), OT Germain Ifedi (knee), C Ethan Pocic (core), LB Bobby Wagner (ankle).2019-20 Bowl Glance
Tuesday
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Hawaii 38, BYU 34
Thursday
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 12:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 4:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 5 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (10-2), 12:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 10 a.m. (ABC)
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 18
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 12 p.m. (NFL)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)
Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
7:30 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
hockey
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 22 7 9 53 130 100
Toronto 20 14 4 44 133 122
Montreal 18 13 6 42 121 117
Florida 18 13 5 41 127 121
Buffalo 17 14 7 41 115 119
Tampa Bay 18 13 4 40 124 111
Ottawa 16 18 4 36 106 123
Detroit 9 26 3 21 82 150
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 26 7 5 57 137 111
N.Y. Islanders 23 9 3 49 105 91
Philadelphia 21 11 5 47 121 106
Pittsburgh 21 11 4 46 120 96
Carolina 22 13 2 46 124 102
Columbus 17 14 6 40 98 106
N.Y. Rangers 17 15 4 38 114 118
New Jersey 12 19 5 29 91 128
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 24 8 6 54 118 99
Colorado 23 11 3 49 134 103
Winnipeg 21 14 2 44 113 107
Dallas 20 14 4 44 100 97
Nashville 18 12 6 42 126 116
Minnesota 18 15 5 41 118 126
Chicago 15 17 6 36 105 125
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 21 14 4 46 112 99
Vegas 20 14 6 46 122 118
Edmonton 20 16 4 44 117 124
Calgary 19 15 5 43 104 116
Vancouver 19 15 4 42 124 115
Anaheim 15 18 4 34 96 114
San Jose 16 20 2 34 101 133
Los Angeles 15 20 4 34 99 124
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS : Placed LB Leighton Vander Esch and G Xavier Su’a-Filo on IR. Signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and OT Wyatt Miller.
MIAMI DOLPHINS : Placed RB Myles Gaskin on IR. Signed RB Samaje Perine from Cincinnati’s practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES : Waived RB Jay Ajayi. Placed CB Ronald Darby on IR. Signed TE Richard Rodgers. Signed WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad. Signed WR River Cracraft to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS : Signed RB Marshawn Lynch and RB Robert Turbin. Placed RB Chris Carson and RB C.J. Prosise on IR. Signed DT Shakir Soto to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS : Waived WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett. Signed CB John Franklin and WR Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad.