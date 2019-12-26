basketball

MEN’S COLLEGE

Ball St. 61, Portland 46

Boise St. 72, UTEP 67

Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53

Houston 75, Washington 71

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    Pct    GB

Boston    21    7    .750    —

Philadelphia    23    10    .697    1/2

Toronto    21    10    .677    11/2

Brooklyn    16    13    .552    51/2

New  York    7    24    .226    151/2

Southeast    W    L    Pct    GB

Miami    22    8    .733    —

Orlando    13    17    .433    9

Charlotte    13    20    .394    101/2

Washington    9    20    .310    121/2

Atlanta    6    25    .194    161/2

Central    W    L    Pct    GB

Milwaukee    27    5    .844    —

Indiana    21    10    .677    51/2

Chicago    12    20    .375    15

Detroit    11    20    .355    151/2

Cleveland    9    21    .300    17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Houston    21    10    .677    —

Dallas    19    10    .655    1

San  Antonio    12    17    .414    8

Memphis    11    20    .355    10

New  Orleans    8    23    .258    13

Northwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Denver    21    8    .724    —

Utah    18    12    .600    31/2

Oklahoma  City    15    14    .517    6

Portland    14    17    .452    8

Minnesota    10    19    .345    11

Pacific    W    L    Pct    GB

L.A.  Lakers    24    7    .774    —

L.A.  Clippers    23    10    .697    2

Sacramento    12    18    .400    111/2

Phoenix    11    19    .367    121/2

Golden  State    8    24    .250    161/2

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 118, Toronto 102

Philadelphia 121, Milwaukee 109

Golden State 116, Houston 104

L.A. Clippers 111, L.A. Lakers 106

Pelicans 112, Nuggets 100

Today’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

football

NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 17

AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore, AFC North and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs; Houston, AFC South; Kansas City, AFC West; New England, AFC East; Buffalo, playoff berth.

KANSAS CITY (vs. L.A. Chargers)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and New England loss

NEW ENGLAND (vs. Miami)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie

OAKLAND (at Denver)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh

Clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh if one of the following teams win or tie: Chicago, Detroit, L.A. Chargers or New England

PITTSBURGH (at Baltimore)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Tennessee loss, OR

— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland loss or tie, OR

— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker

Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami

TENNESSEE (at Houston)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay, NFC North; New Orleans, NFC South; Minnesota, playoff berth; San Francisco, playoff berth; Seattle, playoff berth

DALLAS (vs. Washington)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win and Philadelphia loss

GREEN BAY (at Detroit)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— New Orleans loss, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR

— Tie and New Orleans tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie

NEW, ORLEANS (at Carolina)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR

— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR

— San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss

PHILADELPHIA (at N.Y. Giants)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Dallas loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO (at Seattle)

Clinches NFC West with:

— Win or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie, OR

— Tie and New Orleans loss or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie

SEATTLE (vs. San Francisco)

Clinches NFC West with:

— Win

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Green Bay loss

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans lossNFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — FALCONS: DNP: DE Allen Bailey (hand), DE Adrian Clayborn (knee), WR Julio Jones (knee). LIMITED: S Ricardo Allen (shoulder/knee), RB Kenjon Barner (shoulder/hip), G Jamon Brown (illness). FULL: TE Jaeden Graham (knee). BUCCANEERS: DNP: DT Beau Allen (ankle), OT Demar Dotson (not injury related), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related). LIMITED: K Matt Gay (back), DE William Gholston (ankle), OT Donovan Smith (ankle/knee), QB Jameis Winston (right thumb/knee). FULL: G Alex Cappa (elbow), CB Carlton Davis (ankle), TE Tanner Hudson (concussion), C Ryan Jensen (elbow).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BROWNS: DNP: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), WR Khadarel Hodge (neck), OT Christopher Hubbard (knee), OT Kendall Lamm (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). FULL: S Damarious Randall (foot). BENGALS: DNP: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), CB William Jackson (shoulder), WR Stanley Morgan (concussion). LIMITED: CB Tony McRae (concussion), G John Miller (concussion).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — DOLPHINS: DNP: CB Jomal Wiltz (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Vince Biegel (elbow), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), WR Allen Hurns (ankle/neck), DT Zach Sieler (ankle/thumb), TE Durham Smythe (quadricep), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (shoulder), DE Christian Wilkins (ankle). FULL: RB Chandler Cox (shoulder), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder), WR Isaiah Ford (knee), C Daniel Kilgore (finger), CB Nik Needham (groin). PATRIOTS: LIMITED: LB Ja&rdsquo;Whaun Bentley (knee), OT Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin), CB Jason McCourty (groin).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAINTS: DNP: CB Eli Apple (ankle), WR Krishawn Hogan (hamstring), S Marcus Williams (groin). LIMITED: LB Kiko Alonso (quadricep), S Vonn Bell (knee), QB Drew Brees (knee), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm), WR Michael Thomas (hand), G Larry Warford (knee). PANTHERS: Practice Not Complete.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — PACKERS: Practice Not Complete. LIONS: DNP: DT A&rdsquo;Shawn Robinson (shoulder), OT Rick Wagner (knee). LIMITED: T Taylor Decker (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), S Tavon Wilson (hamstring). FULL: DT Damon Harrison (knee/calf).

CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BEARS: Practice Not Complete. VIKINGS: DNP: LB Eric Kendricks (quadricep). LIMITED: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle). FULL: S Jayron Kearse (foot), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), DT Shamar Stephen (knee).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHARGERS: Practice Not Complete. CHIEFS: Practice Not Complete.

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — JETS: DNP: G Tom Compton (calf), CB Nate Hairston (illness), G Alex Lewis (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee). LIMITED: S Jamal Adams (ankle), DE Henry Anderson (knee/shoulder), WR Robby Anderson (calf), OT Kelvin Beachum (back/ankles), DT Steve McLendon (knee/hip) FULL: LB James Burgess (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (thumb), QB Sam Darnold (knee/left thumb). BILLS: DNP: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle), WR Andre Roberts (foot). FULL: C Mitch Morse (ankle).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — RAIDERS: DNP: G Richie Incognito (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder/illness), S Lamarcus Joyner (calf/quadricep). LIMITED: C Rodney Hudson (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (knee), CB Trayvon Mullen (neck/concussion). BRONCOS: DNP: T Ja&rdsquo;Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), OT Elijah Wilkinson (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dre&rdsquo;Mont Jones (ankle), LB Joseph Jones (back). FULL: S Will Parks (hand), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder), DT Mike Purcell (shoulder/knee), LB Malik Reed (ankle), DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — COLTS: DNP: DT Denico Autry (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (back), CB Kenny Moore (ankle), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (groin), G Quenton Nelson (concussion), S Khari Willis (shoulder), CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: DT Grover Stewart (knee). JAGUARS: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (back/shoulder), C Brandon Linder (knee), WR Michael Walker (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), DE Josh Allen (shoulder), CB A.J. Bouye (wrist), DT Taven Bryan (wrist), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), RB Leonard Fournette (neck), CB D.J. Hayden (knee), DT Abry Jones (elbow), QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder), TE Nick O&rdsquo;Leary (shoulder), OT Cam Robinson (knee). FULL: WR Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CARDINALS: DNP: TE Charles Clay (calf), TE Darrell Daniels (biceps), G Justin Pugh (back). LIMITED: S Budda Baker (quadricep), LB Chandler Jones (thumb), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), S Charles Washington (calf). RAMS: DNP: DE Michael Brockers (knee), RB Darrell Henderson (ankle), CB Troy Hill (thumb), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), WR Nsimba Webster (concussion), OT Andrew Whitworth (quadricep). LIMITED: S Eric Weddle (groin). FULL: T Bobby Evans (hip).

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TITANS: DNP: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree&rdsquo; Jackson (foot), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion). LIMITED: WR Corey Davis (concussion), WR Cody Hollister (ankle). FULL: LB Daren Bates (shoulder), RB Derrick Henry (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee). TEXANS: DNP: WR Will Fuller (groin), WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness). LIMITED: S Jahleel Addae (Achilles), LB Jacob Martin (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (Achilles), WR Kenny Stills (knee), OT Laremy Tunsil (ankle), QB Deshaun Watson (back). FULL: LB Benardrick McKinney (concussion).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — STEELERS: DNP: LB Mark Barron (not injury related), RB James Conner (quadricep), G David DeCastro (not injury related), DT Cameron Heyward (not injury related), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), CB Steven Nelson (groin), C Maurkice Pouncey (knee), OT Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), LB T.J. Watt (not injury related). RAVENS: Practice Not Complete.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS — EAGLES: DNP: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), TE Zach Ertz (ribs), OT Lane Johnson (ankle). LIMITED: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), G Brandon Brooks (calf), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (ankle). GIANTS: DNP: CB Corey Ballentine (back), LB Lorenzo Carter (knee), LB Alec Ogletree (back), OT Mike Remmers (concussion). LIMITED: CB Sam Beal (shoulder), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), G Nick Gates (shoulder), WR Darius Slayton (knee).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at DALLAS COWBOYS — REDSKINS: DNP: LB Ryan Anderson (Achilles/shoulder), S Troy Apke (knee), S Landon Collins (shoulder), QB Dwayne Haskins (ankle), WR Terry McLaurin (concussion), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), OT Morgan Moses (knee), S Montae Nicholson (neck/ankle), OT Donald Penn (knee). FULL: LB Cole Holcomb (thumb). COWBOYS: DNP: DE Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder), LB Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh), QB Dak Prescott (right shoulder), OT Tyron Smith (back). LIMITED: DE Michael Bennett (foot), CB C.J. Goodwin (thumb), S Jeff Heath (shoulder/shoulder), P Chris Jones (abdomen), LB Joe Thomas (knee). FULL: T La&rdsquo;el Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (ankle), WR Devin Smith (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — 49ERS: DNP: DE Dee Ford (quadricep/hamstring). LIMITED: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), G Mike Person (neck), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). FULL: CB Tarvarius Moore (concussion), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow). SEAHAWKS: DNP: T Duane Brown (knee/biceps), S Quandre Diggs (ankle), C Joey Hunt (fibula), G Mike Iupati (neck), WR Malik Turner (concussion). LIMITED: DE Jadeveon Clowney (core), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring). FULL: T George Fant (knee), OT Germain Ifedi (knee), C Ethan Pocic (core), LB Bobby Wagner (ankle).2019-20 Bowl Glance

Tuesday

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Thursday

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 12:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 4:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 5 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), Noon (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), Noon (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (10-2), 12:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 10 a.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 18

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 12 p.m. (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

7:30 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan. 11

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Boston    22    7    9    53    130    100

Toronto    20    14    4    44    133    122

Montreal    18    13    6    42    121    117

Florida    18    13    5    41    127    121

Buffalo    17    14    7    41    115    119

Tampa  Bay    18    13    4    40    124    111

Ottawa    16    18    4    36    106    123

Detroit    9    26    3    21    82    150

Metropolitan    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Washington    26    7    5    57    137    111

N.Y.  Islanders    23    9    3    49    105    91

Philadelphia    21    11    5    47    121    106

Pittsburgh    21    11    4    46    120    96

Carolina    22    13    2    46    124    102

Columbus    17    14    6    40    98    106

N.Y.  Rangers    17    15    4    38    114    118

New  Jersey    12    19    5    29    91    128

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

St.  Louis    24    8    6    54    118    99

Colorado    23    11    3    49    134    103

Winnipeg    21    14    2    44    113    107

Dallas    20    14    4    44    100    97

Nashville    18    12    6    42    126    116

Minnesota    18    15    5    41    118    126

Chicago    15    17    6    36    105    125

Pacific    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Arizona    21    14    4    46    112    99

Vegas    20    14    6    46    122    118

Edmonton    20    16    4    44    117    124

Calgary    19    15    5    43    104    116

Vancouver    19    15    4    42    124    115

Anaheim    15    18    4    34    96    114

San  Jose    16    20    2    34    101    133

Los  Angeles    15    20    4    34    99    124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS :  Placed LB Leighton Vander Esch and G Xavier Su’a-Filo on IR. Signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and OT Wyatt Miller.

MIAMI DOLPHINS :  Placed RB Myles Gaskin on IR. Signed RB Samaje Perine from Cincinnati’s practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES :  Waived RB Jay Ajayi. Placed CB Ronald Darby on IR. Signed TE Richard Rodgers. Signed WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad. Signed WR River Cracraft to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS :  Signed RB Marshawn Lynch and RB Robert Turbin. Placed RB Chris Carson and RB C.J. Prosise on IR. Signed DT Shakir Soto to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS :  Waived WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett. Signed CB John Franklin and WR Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad.

Tags

Recommended for you