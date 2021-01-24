Schulz on commish search: No instant solutions

When Kirk Schulz lived in Kansas, he could count on one hand the number of people in his acquaintance who owned recreational vehicles.
After moving to the West, he began seeing that many RVs on a single city block.
The Washington State president made this observation during a phone interview Friday concerning, of all things, the search for a new Pac-12 Conference commissioner.
Well, the data back him up. A state-by-state study of RV sales in 2017 found that California, Arizona, Oregon and Washington ranked first, third, eighth and ninth, respectively.
For Schulz, it’s a reminder that Westerners looking for weekend recreation are awash with options, meaning they’re not necessarily as football-minded as, say, fans in the Southeastern Conference.
He’ll be keeping that in mind as he and two other Pac-12 presidents — Michael Schill of the University of Oregon and Ana Mari Cauce of the University of Washington — lead the effort to find a replacement for Larry Scott, who stepped down as commissioner Wednesday. They’ll hire a search firm, interview candidates and try to make a hire before Scott leaves June 30.
“People are just very outdoors-oriented here, and I think we’re competing with a lot of things on a Saturday for people’s attention,” Schulz said. “I think somebody’s got to come in and say, OK, we can argue it’s not like the Southeast. Let’s talk about how we optimize our own culture out here, and have people saying, ‘Instead of going camping this weekend, I’m going to a Cougar football game.’ That’s the kind of thing I want our commissioner to help us with.”
Noting that his viewpoints don’t necessarily reflect those of the conference, Schulz places more emphasis on these attendance issues than on the Pac-12’s television quandaries — the league’s relative lack of national exposure compared to other Power Five conferences, for example.
“I’m not as worried about the East Coast television market as just making sure we are filling our stadiums and gymnasiums,” he said. “I’ve talked to Cougar basketball fans that say, ‘We used to be able to know we would play on a Saturday or we would play on a Tuesday — that was the way the schedule went. Now it’s every different day of the week, and different times.’ Are there some tweaks we can (do) that might make it a little easier for folks?”
For whatever reason, the Pac-12 has struggled in recent years, by varied barometers.
It has failed to place a team in the College Football Playoff for four straight years. It got skunked in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2018. Revenue from the Pac-12 Network, whose endless efforts to woo DirectTV have gone for naught, is almost two-thirds less than that of the Big Ten Network.
The conference also has created an image problem for itself by, for example, moving its offices to pricey downtown San Francisco and paying Scott $5.3 million per year, easily the highest salary among college commissioners.
This is Schulz’s second go-round aiding the search for a conference boss. As Kansas State president in 2012, he helped the Big 12 hire Bob Bowlsby, who continues to lead that league and “has just done a fabulous job,” Schulz said.
When Schulz became WSU president in 2016, the Cougars had little reason to look askance at the performance of Scott, who’d been Pac-12 commissioner since 2009. One of his first moves was to initiate a revenue-sharing plan that leveled the playing field for schools with tight budgets, leading directly to WSU’s hiring of Mike Leach as football coach, the renovation of Martin Stadium and the construction of the Cougar Football Complex.
“Larry accomplished a lot during his first five, six years as commissioner,” Schulz said, “and he deserves a lot of credit for that.”
But when Pac-12 presidents met with Scott last week, they were in agreement that change was needed.
“We were very unified in that,” Schulz said. “Some people want to paint this in different ways, and we really did come to a cordial mutual agreement that it was sort of time for us to bring in some fresh new leadership. He’s at a point in his life where he can see that next great opportunity, wherever that is.”
Schulz acknowledges the Pac-12’s thorny problems but doesn’t want a commissioner armed with instant solutions.
“I think the new commissioner has got to come and spend several days at every campus, getting to know student-athletes and faculty and fans, meeting with people and hearing what they love about the conference and what are the challenges about it,” he said.
Scott was an offbeat hire, a former tennis pro who’d been chairman of the Women’s Tennis Association and boasted no experience in college athletics. This time, Schulz wants somone more familiar with the general terrain, and more willing to learn the details of it.
“I kind of expect the person to hopefully spend the first six months getting to know us, and then maybe saying, ‘OK, here are some ideas that we have, some things we can try,’” he said. “Instead of somebody coming in with a baked cake and saying, ‘I know everything that we need to do,’ I want somebody to come in who wants to listen, work with us us all, get out and meet the people associated with the conference — the fans — and then try to formulate some solutions.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.