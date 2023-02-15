Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes as save on Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) is knocked over by Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Demelo (2) during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Adam Larsson (6) and Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) takes a shot between Seattle Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak (24) and Will Borgen (3) during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen (20) crashes into Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) in front of goaltender David Rittich (33) during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen (20) dumps Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 come-from-behind victory Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.
The Jets were the only NHL team that hadn’t played in a shootout this season. They’re now 8-1 past regulation.
“I had a penalty shot at one point (this season) so I wasn’t as rusty,” Dubois said. “I don’t remember the last time I was in a shootout. But a win’s a win. We’re all happy in here and getting ready for a big road trip.”
Blake Wheeler and Dubois scored for the Jets, who have won three in a row. David Rittich made 27 saves.
Scheifele and Wheeler rushed the net during overtime, but Wheeler’s shot missed.
John Hayden and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who ended a five-game road trip going 1-3-1. Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots.
“Tonight is a hard-fought road game for us,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s a good team, a lot of respect for the ability and the way they play.
“Disappointed not to get two (points), but that’s a real important road point for us.”
Dubois had tied the game at 2 at 9:39 of the third period when his shot went off Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn at the front of the net.
There was no scoring in the first period, but the Kraken had the best opportunity with their second power play of the period. They went on a four-minute man advantage after Jets forward Morgan Barron received a double minor for high sticking.
Seattle only managed three shots on goal during the lengthy power play, which actually starred Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry.
Early in the power play, Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon had his stick break during a clearing attempt. Lowry handed him his stick and then went on the defensive with only his body.
Lowry first blocked one Kraken blast with his skate. A second shot deflected off him and over the glass to draw a whistle and stoppage in play. Lowry then skated to the bench to cheers from the crowd of 14,237.
“Yeah, I could have been a goalie,” Lowry said. “I played it when I was young for a bit (under age 13), and ultimately had to make the decision. I guess I made the right decision. … There were a few kick saves tonight.”