SPOKANE — No question the result from Wednesday still was in the back of the minds of South Dakota State players and coaches. After being humbled by the Vandal men, who at the time were ranked No. 355 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, the Jackrabbits wanted to come out and make a better accounting of themselves as being one of the better teams among mid-major conferences.
They bounced back nicely Saturday against Idaho’s Palouse brethern.
Noah Friedel scored 23 points, and Baylor Scheierman hit a 3-pointer as time expired as South Dakota State knocked off Washington State 77-74 in the Hoopfest Holiday Classic at Spokane Arena.
“Whatever it is, we weren’t really engaged,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “They got physical (on us) there, and we really reacted to their strengths.”
Zeke Mayo added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (9-3), who were blown off the floor at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena three days earlier by a team that had won just one game previously, against an NCAA Division III school. Mayo himself had been shut down, scoring just two points against Idaho on two free throws. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State, which shot the ball markedly better against Washington State than it did less than 72 hours earlier.
Senior guard Michael Flowers had 24 points and five assists for the Cougars (7-3). Sophomore guard TJ Bamba, who earned a spot in the starting lineup after his performance Wednesday against Weber State, added 19 points and five rebounds.
However, two standouts who have helped to fuel the good start for Washington State — junior guards Noah Williams and Tyrell Roberts — each were under the weather, and their performances showed as much. The two combined to go 1-for-14 from the field as the Cougars were 25-for-67 (37.3 percent) overall, including 9-for-35 from 3-point range.
The Jackrabbits, meanwhile, finished 28-of-52 (53.8 percent), including 10-for-16 (62.5 percent) from 3-point range, and was 11-of-15 at the line (73.3 percent).
“We’ve got to get healthy,” Smith said. “People aren’t going to feel sorry for us. It’s a grind to get ready for league. Its hard to beat somebody when they shoot 63-64 percent (from 3s).”
Bamba’s 3 at the 14:05 mark of the first half put Washington State up 16-8, and things looked to be smooth sailing for the Cougars at the neutral-site venue.
But just as quickly, South Dakota State turned that around, using a 21-6 run to take a 29-22 edge with 6:57 to go after Mayo hit back-to-back shots from distance. Scheierman’s 3 with 40 seconds to go put the Jackrabbits up by 10, and they went into the locker room ahead 39-31.
Washington State came out of the gates in the second half hungry, scoring 17 of the first 22 points to take a 50-44 lead with 13:38 left. Flowers tied it with 16:51 to go with a 3, and Bamba had a pair of layups during the spurt.
“I trust my teammates as well as my coaches to get me the ball,” said Roberts, who finished 9-of-19 shooting including 4-of-11 from outside.
But the Jackrabbits flipped the scritpt again, scoring seven unanswered in about a minute-and-a-half stretch midway through to take a 58-52 lead with nine minutes on the clock after Friedel hit a 3.
The deficit got bigger for the Cougars, as South Dakota State held a 64-54 lead with 6:33 remaining. Washington State showed life, going on a 10-2 spurt, finished off by a pair of DJ Rodman free throws with 4:08 to go that pulled the Cougars within 64-62.
It was 68-66, but the Jackrabbits stretched the lead to six on a pair of layups in a 20-second stretch.
The lead was four, at 74-70, with 1:16 left. After each team couldn’t convert, Flowers hit a jumper with 30 seconds to go that made it 74-72 SDSU. Williams got a steal on Scheierman, and Friedel fouled Bamba with 23 seconds left. Bamba hit the two free throws to tie the game at 74, which set up Scheierman’s dramatics.
“We know we weren’t at our best tonight,” Flowers said. “We had a couple of players under the weather. We just gotta keep going, keep pushing and know how to win those games.”
The Cougars next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum against New Mexico State.
S. DAKOTA ST. (9-3)
Dentlinger 4-6 0-0 8, Wilson 1-4 2-3 4, Arians 0-0 0-0 0, Freidel 7-13 5-7 23, Scheierman 4-10 0-0 11, Mayo 6-7 2-2 17, Easley 4-6 0-0 8, Appel 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 28-52 11-15 77.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-3)
Gueye 2-6 1-2 5, Abogidi 1-2 2-2 4, Bamba 7-15 3-4 19, Flowers 9-19 2-2 24, Williams 1-9 3-4 6, Rodman 2-4 2-2 7, Jakimovski 1-1 2-2 4, Rapp 1-5 0-0 3, DeWolf 1-1 0-0 2, Roberts 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 15-18 74.
Halftime: S. Dakota St., 39-31. 3-Point Goals: S. Dakota St. 10-16 (Freidel 4-6, Mayo 3-3, Scheierman 3-6, Easley 0-1), Washington St. 9-35 (Flowers 4-11, Bamba 2-8, Rodman 1-3, Williams 1-4, Rapp 1-5, Roberts 0-4). Rebounds: S. Dakota St. 31 (Scheierman 8), Washington St. 31 (Gueye 6). Assists: S. Dakota St. 13 (Scheierman, Mayo 3), Washington St. 11 (Flowers 5). Total Fouls: S. Dakota St. 15, Washington St. 17. A: 1,686 (12,210).