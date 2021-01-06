MOSCOW — Lewiston wrestling coach Stuart Johnson and Moscow wrestling coach Pat Amos shared similar feelings after Tuesday’s tri-match: Their teams were timid against Lakeland and saved their best wrestling for the final dual of the night.
Lakeland, of Rathdrum, beat both teams at Bear Den, and Lewiston topped Moscow 54-25 in the nightcap.
“We came out kind of asleep against Lakeland and they took it to us,” Johnson said of his team’s 60-27 loss to the Hawks. “We had some great matches with Moscow.”
“I wasn’t very excited about how we competed against Lakeland, Amos said of the Bears’ 70-18 defeat. “I didn’t think we competed very well. It was nice to see, especially as young as we are, that we turned around and competed very hard against Lewiston and scrapped. Even in the losses, we were battling, and that’s a good step for us as a young program.”
It was both teams’ first night on the mat since the Christmas break, and both showed some rust against the Hawks — a perennial Class 4A State contender. Moscow’s only non-forfeit wins came at 106 pounds (Skyla Zimmerman) and 220 (Logan Kearney). The undermanned Bears also dropped six bouts by forfeit. Amos was critical of his team’s tentativeness, which he said was a product of Lakeland’s reputation as a quality program.
“I got after the wrestlers, because you should wrestle whoever’s across (from) you the same way,” Amos said. “We thought, ‘Oh, it’s Lakeland,’ so we kind of shut down.”
Johnson’s Bengals had a bit more success, including a string of three consecutive wins from 126 pounds to 138 to surge ahead 21-12. Lakeland claimed the next five bouts by pin to reclaim the tally at 42-21.
Lewiston shuffled its lineup, moving a few wrestlers up a weight class, which ended up being advantageous for Lakeland, Johnson said.
“When you give up that kind of weight, especially against tough teams or tough wrestlers, it makes it a hard dual,” he said.
There was more excitement when Lewiston and Moscow shared the mat.
Four matches went the distance and were won by decision — there were only two such bouts in the earlier duals — and both teams had a win in their sights midway through, with Lewiston narrowly leading 18-13 after the 152-pound wrestlers clashed.
It was a high point of the night for Amos, whose Bears were less competitive with the Bengals in a 65-18 loss Dec. 17.
“Last time we wrestled Lewiston up here, Lewiston just freaking shellacked us. It wasn’t even a match,” he said. “We competed in every single match (tonight), so I was pleased with that.”
Before the wrestling started, Moscow sent off its four seniors. Only two of them wrestled on this night: Kearney, last year’s 220-pound state runner-up, and Bergan Ostvig, who didn’t wrestle last season but rejoined the team as a senior.
Ostvig went 0-2 at 152, losing by fall against Lakeland and in a 12-5 decision against Lewiston’s Dominic Maiorana. Kearney performed as his billing suggests, pinning Lakeland’s Hayden Berger in 44 seconds and Lewiston’s Matthew Collins in 28 seconds.
It was the sort of performance that gives Amos confidence that Kearney can get back to the state title stage.
“He’s starting to get better technically and starting to be more offensive, which I think is going to really help him,” Amos said. “He is a beast. ... We think he’s one of the better 220s in (Class 4A) in the state.”
Zimmerman also went 2-0 for the Bears, and she was perhaps as impressive as Kearney. The sophomore, who was one of a few girls who qualified for the boys’ state tournament in 2020, pinned both of her male opponents, getting past Lakeland’s Duke Williamson in 2:32 and Lewiston’s Zander Johnson in 1:12.
Lewiston’s state title contenders also left their marks on the tri-match. Tristan Bremer, last year’s Class 5A state champ at 106, pinned Lakeland’s Lucas Williams in his only match of the night. Reuben Thill, last year’s state runner-up at 182, also earned a pin in his only bout.
“He came out strong,” Johnson said of Bremer. “Traditionally, Lakeland is a very physical team, so he knew he had to come out and be physical against his opponent and he did that.”
Added Johnson of Thill, “We’re trying to work him out of the funk stuff that he used to do, and he’s starting to get better and better about using it only when he needs it. I think he showed that tonight, where he was just doing straight-up, solid wrestling.”
Lewiston’s schedule, which has been dotted with open dates in this abnormal season, is about to get busier — in a good way. The Bengals head to Weiser for a dual Thursday, then travel south to Nampa for the annual Rollie Lane Invitational this weekend.
The Bears next compete at St. Maries next Tuesday.
Lewiston 54, Moscow 25
98 — Dominic Gutknecht, Lew, won by forfeit; 106 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Zander Johnson, 1:12; 113 — Jason Swam, Mos, won by forfeit; 120 — Sam Young, Mos, dec. James Grossman, 13-3; 126 — Wyatt Schlafman, Lew, won by forfeit; 132 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, won by forfeit; 138 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, dec. Andrew Bollinger, 5-2; 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos, dec. Cole Lockart, 10-4; 152 — Dominic Maiorana, Lew, dec. Bergan Ostvig, 12-5; 160 — Austin Nine, Lew, p. Micah Harder, 3:19; 170 — Logan Meisner, Lew, won by forfeit; 182 — Brenden Thill, Lew, won by forfeit; 195 — Reuben Thill, Lew, won by forfeit; 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, p. Matthew Collins, 0:28; 285 — Robert Storm, Lew, p. Oscar Kearney, 0:13.
Lakeland 70, Moscow 18
98 — Matt Williams, Lak, won by forfeit; 106 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Duke Williamson, 2:32; 113 — Jason Swam, Mos, won by forfeit; 120 — Peyton Wysong, Lak, p. Sam Young, 1:20; 126 — John Meredith, Lak, won by forfeit; 132 — Lucas Williams, Lak, won by forfeit; 138 — Austin Stutzke, Lak, p. Andrew Bollinger, 5:05; 145 — Riley Siegford, Lak, dec. Diego Deaton, 14-0; 152 — Soren Sabatke, Lak, p. Bergan Ostvig, 1:22; 160 — Cooper Johnson, Lak, p. Micah Harder, 3:03; 170 — Devon Suko, Lak, won by forfeit; 182 — Jacob Lafollette, Lak, won by forfeit; 195 — John White, Lak, won by forfeit; 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, p. Hayden Berger, 0:44; 285 — Sam Feusier, Lak, p. Oscar Kearney, 0:53.
Lakeland 60, Lewiston 27
98 — Matt Williams, Lak, p. Dominic Gutknecht, 0:34; 106 — Zander Johnson, Lew, p. Duke Williamson, 3:25; 113 — Reilly Saxe, Lak, won by forfeit; 120 — Peyton Wysong, Lak, p. James Grossman, 1:14; 126 — Wyatt Schlafman, Lew, dec. John Meredith, 5-3; 132 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Lucas Williams, 3:56; 138 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, p. Austin Stutzke, 2:56; 145 — Riley Siegford, Lak, p. Cole Lockart, 1:44; 152 — Soren Sabatke, Lak, p. Dominic Maiorana, 3:58; 160 — Cooper Johnson, Lak, p. Austin Nine, 3:57; 170 — Devon Suko, Lak, p. Logan Meisner, 0:53; 182 — John White, Lak, p. Brenden Thill, 0:13; 195 — Reuben Thill, Lew, p. Jacob Lafollete, 2:53; 220 — Hayden Berger, Lak, p. Matthew Collins, 3:35; 285 — Sam Feusier, Lak, p. Robert Storm, 0:20.
