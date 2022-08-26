Savages will be walking on thin ice all season

The Salmon River Savages will be walking a tightrope all season long.
Fourth-year coach Ty Medley only has nine players of the 14 boys total in the school, on his roster. It turns injury concerns from a depth issue to an eligibility one.
Salmon River does not have a game this weekend, then will play the next eight weeks. With no off weeks, endurance will be tested.
“It is more important than ever to keep these guys in shape,” Medley said. “(This season) is a lot to ask, but it is nothing new for Riggins.”
Depth already caused issues, as the Savages had to cancel a preseason appearance Aug. 19 in a jamboree at Clearwater Valley. The Savages only had six eligible players with enough practices in by the time the glorified scrimmage took place.
Medley said even having a season was in question. Now that Salmon River will play, he and his players are focused on not only competing but winning.
“We can compete with anyone,” Medley said. “Just can we compete with anyone in the fourth quarter.”
While the numbers are low, Salmon River only lost one senior from the 2021 season. With only two freshmen, the Savages have a lot of experience.
Four-year player Tyrus Swift will be the anchor. Swift will play at halfback and linebacker this season.
Junior Gabe Zavala will take over quarterback duties behind an offensive line led by sophomore Devon Herzig.
“(In the) Long Pin (Conference) there is not really a clear favorite,” Medley said. “I really think over the course of the season, where we finish is on the work we put in.”
It is work Medley and his team are going to have to come at in a strategic way, and hope for some luck.
“We have to be smart enough to stay healthy, no dumb mistakes,” Medley said. “Lots on the players.”
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.
COACH — Ty Medley, fourth season
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-6, overall, 1-4 in Long Pin Conference
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Tyrus Swift, sr., RB/LB; Mortaki Ceglia-Klaudt, sr., OL/DL; Cordell Bovey, jr., WR/LB; Gabe Zavala, jr., QB/LB; Devon Herzig, soph., OL/DL.
5 things to watch
Tyrus Swift will be a big factor on both sides of the ball.
Small numbers have created a lack of depth.
The Savages graduated one senior, so there is a lot of experience on the team.
Devon Herzig will anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
Salmon River will attempt to spread out defenses and make them defend the entire field.
