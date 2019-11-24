NEZPERCE — Lotus Harper had a game-high 20 points as the visiting Salmon River Savages eventually pulled away from the Nezperce Indians for a 37-32 nonleague victory Saturday.
The Savages used a 17-9 first-quarter run to take the lead, but the Indians were able to tie it at 32-32 in the fourth. Salmon River responded by scoring the final five points of the game.
Sofie Branstetter added nine points for Salmon River (1-0).
“They came out ready to play and we didn’t,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “Lotus had a great game, and we couldn’t get her under control.”
Caitlyn Cronce finished with 18 points for the Indians (2-1).
In a late-reported game from Friday, Nezperce was able to turn back St. John Boscoe 42-26.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (1-0)
Lotus Harper 6 5-8 20, Jordyn Pottenger 1 0-1 2, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Emily Diaz 1 1-2 3, Alethea Chapman 1 0-0 3, Sofie Branstetter 3 2-4 9. Totals 12 8-15 37.
NEZPERCE (2-1)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 1 0-0 2, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 8 1-1 18, KC Wahl 3 0-0 6, Kayden Horton 2 0-0 4, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-1 32.
Salmon River 17 6 3 11 — 37
Nezperce 9 4 8 11 — 32
3-point goals — Harper 3, Chapman, Branstetter, Cronce 1.
Lake City 67, Moscow 30
MOSCOW — Aubrey Avery of Lake City hit six 3-point goals and the Timberwolves stormed to a 24-2 lead by the end of the first quarter en route to dealing host Moscow a nonleague defeat.
The Bears (0-2) were more competitive in the next three quarters but never turned the tide.
“Our first home game, (we were) coming out with a little bit of nerves and Lake City jumped out with a press, but once we settled down, we were able to handle the press a little better and attack the rim,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said
“Our girls played hard all the way through. They never gave up, and that’s the most important thing to me.”
Megan Watson led the way for Moscow with 11 points.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE
Kendall Pickford 4 3-4 12, Aubrey Avery 7 4-5 24, Brooklyn Rewers 6 3-4 15, Brenna Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 3-4 6, Chase 1 0-0 2, Parks 1 0-0 2, Shanley 0 0-0 0, Murtoz 1 2-3 4. Totals 18 15-20 67.
MOSCOW (0-2)
Megan Watson 3 4-7 11, Ellie Gray 3 0-0 6, Megan Heyns 0 2-2 2, Peyton Claus 1 4-8 6, Peyton Watson 0 0-0 0, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 1 0-0 2, Grace Mauman 1 1-2 3, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 11-23 30.
Lake City 24 12 14 17—67
Moscow 2 10 6 12—30
3-point goals — Avery 6, Pickford, Watson.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow
St. Maries 56, Potlatch 22
WALLACE, Idaho — The Potlatch Loggers’ trip to the Silver Valley Tournament concluded with a defeat to St. Maries in the third-place game.
Kennedy Thompson of Potlatch converted 7-of-8 free throw attempts and contributed 11 points. St. Maries’ Sami Badgett was the overall high-scorer with 15 points.
“We just couldn’t get the ball to fall, but I thought that we played a lot better than we did yesterday,” said Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh, whose team fell to 1-2 on the season. “We’re going to get better from here, and we got a lot better today.”
POTLATCH (1-2)
Danaira Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Kyndal Cessnun 1 1-2 3, Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Thompson 2 7-8 11, Brenna Larson 0 0-0 0, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-1 2, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Josie Larson 0 0-0 0, Katie Nygaard 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 8-11 22.
ST. MARIES
Jenna Holder 3 1-2 7, Macie Rimel 4 0-0 9, Mackenzie Hammon 5 0-2 10, Katrina Koser 1 0-2 2, Sami Badgett 5 5-6 15, Bianney Ventura 1 0-0 2, Sierra Christensen 2 1-2 5, Taci Watkins 0 0-0 0, Stacie Mitchell 2 1-4 5, Kirsten Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 9-20 56.
Potlatch 5 11 2 4—22
St. Maries 22 15 14 5—56
3-point goal — Rimel.
Pullman Christian 41, Kootenai Thunder 6
SANDPOINT — Faith Berg led Pullman Christian with 15 points and nine rebounds as the Eagles made a dominating start to their season in a late-reported game from Friday, blitzing Mountain Christian League foe Kootenai Thunder.
Teammate Annie Goetze joined Berg in double-digit scoring with 10 points, while Grace Berg added five points, five assists and four steals.
“I’d say as a team we played great,” said Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze. “We’re a young team and improving every day.”
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Faith Berg 6 1-2 15, Annie Goetze 4 0-0 10, Samantha Schaffer 3 1-1 7, Claire Wilson 1 0-1 2, Grace Berg 2 1-2 5, Kate Cummings 0 0-0 0, Alina Combs 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Goetze 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Todd 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Lily Bren 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-6 41.
KOOTENAI THUNDER
Raelyn McArthur 1 0-0 2, Tara Jones 2 0-0 4, Aiden Osman 0 0-6 0. Totals 3 0-6 6.
3-point goals — F. Berg 2, An. Goetze 2.