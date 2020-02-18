PREP hoops
MCCALL, Idaho — The sixth-seeded Salmon River High boys’ basketball team absorbed a 71-64 loss to third-seeded Council in the opening round of a Idaho I-A D-II district tournament at McCall High on Monday night.
The loss came despite Jimmy Tucker exlploding for 34 points while going 9-of-9 from the foul line and connecting on five 3-pointers.
Ethan Shepherd added 22 points for the Savages, who used just six players and eventually ran out of gas defensively, allowing 41 second-half points.
Council’s depth proved to be the deciding factor, as Thatcher McLinn’s 18 points led the way. Omer Ivory recorded 16 and Wyatt Vining pitched in 14.
Salmon River will continue tournament play at 4:30 p.m. MST on Saturday at the same venue against an undecided opponent, while Council will advance in the winner’s bracket and face No. 2 seed Garden Valley at 7:30 p.m. MST on Wednesday.
COUNCIL (14-6, 7-4)
Omer Ivery 6 3-6 16, Porter McLinn 1 2-4 4, Cooper Iveson 1 0-0 3, Josh Gipe 3 0-3 6, Mileo Stanford 2 1-1 5, Wyatt Vining 7 0-0 14, Sam Mahon 2 1-3 5, Thatcher McLinn 7 1-2 18 . Totals 29 8-20 71.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (6-13, 2-9)
Jimmy Tucker 10 9-9 34, Justin Whitten 2 0-0 4, Garrett Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Ethan Shepherd 9 1-5 22, Jonathan Swift 1 2-4 4, Eric Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-18 64.
Council 11 18 22 19—71
Salmon River 13 18 17 16—64
3-point goals — Ivery, Iveson, T.McLinn 3, Tucker 5, E.Shepherd 3.