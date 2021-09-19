Blue Jays 6, Twins 2
Minnesota Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 Springer dh 3 1 0 0
Polanco 2b 3 1 0 0 Semien 2b 5 1 1 1
Donaldsn 3b 3 1 1 2 Gurrro Jr. 1b 2 1 1 0
Sano dh 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 3 2
Rooker lf 3 0 0 0 Hernandez rf 4 1 1 3
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0
Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 Valera 3b 2 0 1 0
Gordon ss 3 0 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0
McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Kirk ph 0 0 0 0
Jansen pr-c 1 1 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 30 6 7 6
Minnesota 200 000 000 — 2
Toronto 000 400 20x — 6
DP—Minnesota 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Minnesota 5, Toronto 8. 2B—Valera (6). HR—Donaldson (24), Semien (40), Hernandez (28). SB—Valera (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ober L,2-3 4 4 4 4 2 3
Garza Jr. 1 2 0 0 0 0
Moran 1⅓ 0 2 2 4 1
Barraclough 1⅔ 1 0 0 2 2
Toronto
Matz W,13-7 5⅔ 3 2 2 2 5
Richards H,4 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza H,17 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2
Cimber ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Romano 1 0 0 0 1 2
Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Lance Barrett.
T—2:58. A—14,722 (53,506).
Dodgers 5, Reds 1
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 0 1 1 India 2b 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 5 0 0 0 Schrock lf 3 0 0 0
T.Turner 2b 5 1 2 0 Stephnsn ph 1 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 Castellans rf 4 0 0 0
J.Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 Votto 1b 1 1 0 0
Taylor cf 3 1 1 1 Moustaks 3b 4 0 1 0
Lux lf 3 1 1 2 Farmer ss 4 0 1 0
Barnes c 3 1 0 1 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 Suarez ph 1 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 Gray p 2 0 0 0
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0
Friedl ph 1 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 31 1 3 0
Los Angeles 000 031 001 — 5
Cincinnati 000 000 001 — 1
E—Seager (6), Moustakas (4), Votto (7). LOB—Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B—J.Turner (21), India (28). 3B—Lux (4). SB—T.Turner (30). S—Taylor (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Scherzer W,15-4 7 2 0 0 2 7
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vesia ⅔ 1 1 0 1 0
Jansen S,34-39 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Gray L,7-8 6 5 4 4 2 5
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 3
Garrett 1 2 1 1 1 0
Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Fieldin Cubreth ; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T—3:05. A—29,861 (42,319).
Indians 11, Yankees 3
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 6 0 1 0 LeMahiu 3b 4 1 2 0
Mercado lf 4 1 1 0 Voit 1b 2 1 1 2
Ramirez 3b 3 3 1 1 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 5 2 3 3 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1
Ramirez rf 3 1 0 0 Gallo lf 1 0 0 0
Chang 1b 5 2 2 3 Wade lf 3 0 1 0
Miller 2b 4 1 2 1 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
Hedges c 5 0 0 0 Sanchez c 4 0 2 0
Gimenez ss 5 1 2 3 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Urshela ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 40 11 12 11 Totals 32 3 8 3
Cleveland 010 072 010 — 11
New York 000 000 120 — 3
E—Sanchez (6), LeMahieu (7). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 0. LOB—Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B—Mercado (9), Reyes (16), Chang (12), LeMahieu (23). HR—Chang (8), Gimenez (3), Reyes (30), Ramirez (34), Stanton (30), Voit (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale W,11-4 6 4 0 0 1 4
Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 1
Garza ⅔ 1 2 2 2 0
Parker ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0
Clase 1 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Gil L,1-1 4⅓ 3 3 2 4 6
Abreu ⅔ 4 5 3 0 0
Heaney 3 5 3 2 0 4
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Civale (Voit), Gil (Mercado), Abreu (Ramirez).
Umpires—Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.
T—3:26. A—39,088 (47,309).
Red Sox 9, Orioles 3
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 Hernandez cf 5 2 2 0
Mntcstle 1b 4 1 2 2 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1
Santander lf 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 3 3 1
Hays rf 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 4
Stewart dh 2 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0
McKenna dh 2 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 2 2
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 Iglesias 2b 4 0 1 0
Wynns c 4 1 1 1
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 37 9 14 8
Baltimore 210 000 000 — 3
Boston 300 014 10x — 9
DP—Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, Boston 7. 2B—Mullins (35), Hernandez (33), Dalbec (20), Devers (36), Renfroe (31). HR—Mountcastle (30), Wynns (4), Bogaerts (22). SB—Mullins 2 (30).
IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lowther 3⅓ 5 3 3 2 2
Greene ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Baumann L,1-1 2 6 5 5 1 2
Abad 1 3 1 1 0 0
Knight 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Pivetta 3⅔ 7 3 3 1 3
Hernandez ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1
Houck W,1-4 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 3
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Richards 1 0 0 0 1 2
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Brian Knight.
T—3:09. A—30,027 (37,755).
Rockies 6, Nationals 0
Colorado Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hampson cf 4 2 2 0 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 5 2 3 2 Escobar ss 4 0 1 0
Story ss 5 1 1 3 Soto rf 3 0 1 0
Cron 1b 4 1 2 0 Zimmrmn 1b 4 0 1 0
Diaz c 4 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0
McMahn 3b 3 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0
Vilade lf 4 0 0 0 Nolin p 0 0 0 0
Daza rf 5 0 1 0 Garcia ph 1 0 0 0
Freeland p 3 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 0
Welker ph 1 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 1 0 1 0
Stephensn p 0 0 0 0 Harper p 1 0 0 0
Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 Stevenson lf 1 0 1 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 6 11 5 Totals 32 0 8 0
Colorado 300 300 000 — 6
Washington 000 000 000 — 0
E—Cron (8), Kieboom (7). DP—Colorado 4, Washington 0. LOB—Colorado 12, Washington 8. 2B—Hampson (21), Diaz (16), Rodgers (18), Cron (24), Soto (18). HR—Rodgers (14), Story (23).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland W,6-8 6 7 0 0 1 7
Almonte 1 1 0 0 1 2
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Corbin L,8-15 4 9 6 5 3 5
Harper 2 1 0 0 0 2
Nolin 3 1 0 0 3 2
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T—3:06. A—29,315 (41,339).
Tigers 4, Rays 3
Detroit Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Baddoo lf-cf 4 0 2 0 Diaz 3b 5 0 0 0
Schoop 1b 3 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 0 0 Margot rf 3 2 3 0
Candelrio 3b 3 1 1 3 Luplow dh 2 1 2 2
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 2 0 1 0
Garneau c 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Hill cf 2 0 0 0 Wacha pr 0 0 0 0
Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 Wendle ss 3 0 0 0
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 32 3 7 2
Detroit 310 000 000 — 4
Tampa Bay 020 100 000 — 3
DP—Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Margot (17). HR—Candelario (16), Garneau (5), Luplow (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 3 3 2 2 0 2
Urena W,4-8 3⅓ 2 1 1 2 4
Lange H,5 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0
Funkhouser H,8 1 2 0 0 0 0
Fulmer S,10-14 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,8-6 6 5 4 4 0 4
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chargois 1 0 0 0 1 2
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 1 2
HBP—Lange (Phillips), Fulmer (Wendle).
Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T—2:50. A—22,921 (25,000).
Pirates 6, Marlins 3
Pittsburgh Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hayes 3b 5 2 2 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Newman ss 5 0 1 2 Chshlm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 De La Crz cf 3 0 0 0
Tsutsugo 1b 4 1 2 0 Sanchez rf 4 0 0 0
Alford lf 3 1 1 0 Brinson lf 4 0 1 1
Perez c 3 1 0 0 Diaz 1b 4 1 1 0
Tucker rf 5 0 3 1 Fortes c 3 1 2 2
Park 2b 3 0 1 2 Alvarez 3b 3 0 1 0
Wilson p 3 1 0 0 Cabrera p 1 0 0 0
De Ls Snts p 0 0 0 0 Guenther p 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Leon ph 1 0 0 0
Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Campbell p 0 0 0 0
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 5 Totals 32 3 7 3
Pittsburgh 100 220 100 — 6
Miami 000 020 001 — 3
E—Wilson (3). DP—Pittsburgh 2, Miami 0. LOB—Pittsburgh 10, Miami 3. 2B—Hayes 2 (19), Alford (4). 3B—Tucker (1), Park (1). HR—Fortes (1). SB—Newman (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Wilson W,3-7 5 4 2 2 0 3
De Los Santos H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Howard 1 0 0 0 0 2
K.Keller 1 2 1 1 0 0
Shreve 1 1 0 0 1 2
Miami
Cabrera L,0-2 4 6 3 2 3 7
Guenther 1 2 2 2 1 1
Campbell 3 1 1 1 2 2
Williams 1 1 0 0 1 1
K.Keller pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP—Cabrera 2.
Umpires—Home, Alex Tosi; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T—3:30. A—12,300 (36,742).
Cardinals 3, Padres 2
San Diego St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Edman 2b 3 0 2 1
Crnnwrth 1b 4 0 1 0 Gldschmdt 1b 2 1 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 4 1 1 2
Frazier 2b 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 1 1 Molina c 3 0 0 0
Marisnick lf 0 0 0 0 Carlson rf 3 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Sosa ss 3 0 0 0
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 0
Caratini c 3 0 2 1 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0
Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 1 0
Darvish p 3 0 1 0 Whitley p 0 0 0 0
Pagan p 0 0 0 0 J.Miller p 0 0 0 0
Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
San Diego 000 200 000 — 2
St. Louis 000 000 03x — 3
LOB—San Diego 6, St. Louis 4. 2B—Cronenworth (29), Carpenter (10), Bader (15). HR—O’Neill (28). SF—Edman (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Darvish 7 3 0 0 1 9
Pagan L,4-2 BS,0-4 1 2 3 3 1 0
St. Louis
Wainwright 6 7 2 2 0 2
Whitley 1 2 0 0 0 1
J.Miller W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos S,9-17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T—2:59. A—40,626 (45,494).
Rangers 2, White Sox 1
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Robert cf 5 0 1 0 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 2 0
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Garcia rf 3 0 1 0
Grandal c 2 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0
Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 Ibanez dh 4 1 2 0
Sheets dh 2 0 0 0 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0
L.Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 1 0 1 0
Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 Peters ph-lf 1 0 1 1
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 0 1
Holt 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 2 9 2
Chicago 000 001 000 — 1
Texas 000 101 00x — 2
E—Gonzalez (1), Kiner-Falefa 2 (17). DP—Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB—Chicago 9, Texas 9. HR—Grandal (21). SB—Heim (3), A.Garcia (11), Peters (2). S—Solak (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn L,10-5 5⅓ 6 2 1 2 5
Crochet ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Kopech 1 2 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 2
Texas
Howard 3 1 0 0 3 3
D.Anderson W,1-1 3 1 1 1 2 1
Patton H,10 1 1 0 0 0 0
Santana H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0
Barlow S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Gabe Morales.
T—3:15. A—31,121 (40,300).
Brewers 6, Cubs 4
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 Wong 2b 5 0 1 1
Thompsn ph 0 0 0 0 Escobar 1b 5 1 1 1
Schwindl 1b 5 1 1 0 Yelich lf 4 1 1 0
Happ lf 5 1 3 2 Urias ss 3 0 1 1
Contreras c 4 1 1 2 Cain cf 1 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Rivas rf 4 0 1 0 Pina c 3 2 2 2
Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 Peterson rf 4 1 1 1
Alcantara ss 2 0 0 0 Reyes 3b 4 1 2 0
Steele p 1 1 1 0 Burnes p 1 0 0 0
Martini ph 1 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0
Alzolay p 0 0 0 0 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0
Bote ph 1 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Effross p 0 0 0 0 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0
Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 34 6 9 6
Chicago 001 020 100 — 4
Milwaukee 011 011 02x — 6
E—Alcantara (8). LOB—Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B—Yelich (19), Reyes (5). HR—Happ (23), Contreras (20), Pina 2 (12), Escobar (28), Peterson (6). SB—Wong (10), Contreras (5), Reyes (3), Happ (5), Thompson (1). S—Alzolay (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Steele 4 2 2 2 4 4
Alzolay 3 4 2 2 0 3
Effross L,2-1 ⅔ 3 2 2 0 1
Rucker ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Burnes 6 6 3 3 3 11
Boxberger BS,4-7 1 1 1 1 0 1
Williams W,8-2 1 0 0 0 1 3
Hader S,33-34 1 1 0 0 1 2
HBP—Burnes (Duffy).
Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Scott Barry.
T—3:35. A—33,625 (41,900).
Diamondbacks 6, Astros 4
Arizona Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0
Marte 2b 5 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0
Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 Siri pr 0 0 0 0
Calhoun dh 5 1 1 1 Alvarez lf 5 1 1 2
Varsho c 5 2 2 2 Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 0
Walker 1b 5 1 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 2 0
Smith rf 4 0 1 1 Correa ss 3 0 1 1
VanMeter 3b 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez dh 4 0 0 0
McCarthy cf 4 0 1 0 McCormck cf 4 0 1 0
Meyers cf 0 1 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0
Castro ph 1 0 1 1
Totals 40 6 10 5 Totals 37 4 11 4
Arizona 000 300 000 3 — 6
Houston 200 001 000 1 — 4
E—Gurriel (6). DP—Arizona 2, Houston 0. LOB—Arizona 8, Houston 7. 2B—Varsho (14), Peralta (28), Walker (19), Marte (23), McCarthy (2), Rojas (31), Altuve (28), Tucker (34). HR—Varsho (11), Alvarez (31). SF—Correa (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Castellanos 5 8 3 3 1 3
Sittinger BS,0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Widener 1 2 0 0 0 0
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wendelken W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard S,6-9 1 1 1 0 1 0
Houston
McCullers Jr. 6 7 3 2 2 8
Maton ⅔ 0 0 0 1 0
Raley ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia L,0-2 1 2 3 2 0 1
Castellanos pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, John Libka; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T—3:44. A—25,314 (41,168).
Phillies 5, Mets 3
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0
Segura 2b 5 2 2 2 Nimmo cf 4 2 2 1
Harper rf 4 0 2 2 Lindor ss 4 0 0 1
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 2 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0
McCutchn lf 3 0 1 0 Baez 2b 4 1 1 0
Moniak pr-lf 0 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 0 1 0
Miller 1b 4 1 1 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0
Galvis 3b 3 1 2 1 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0
Nola p 2 0 0 0 Carrasco p 2 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 1 1
Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 3 7 3
Philadelphia 101 000 300 — 5
New York 000 001 110 — 3
E—Alonso (8). DP—Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB—Philadelphia 8, New York 5. 2B—McCutchen (21), Miller (8), Galvis (3), Harper (38). 3B—Nimmo (1). HR—Segura 2 (14), Nimmo (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola W,8-8 5⅔ 4 1 1 1 9
Alvarado H,16 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1
Coonrod 1 2 1 1 0 0
Neris H,11 1 1 1 1 0 0
Kennedy S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Carrasco L,1-3 6 5 2 2 2 5
Hand ⅓ 2 3 1 0 0
May ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 1 0 0 2 0
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Hand (Herrera). WP—Hand.
Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T—3:35. A—33,442 (41,922).
Giants 2, Braves 0
Atlanta San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0
Soler rf 3 0 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Wade Jr. lf 2 1 0 0
Duvall lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Slater ph-lf 1 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 2 0
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Yastrzmski rf 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 1 2
Rosario ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0
Morton p 1 0 0 0 Wood p 0 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Solano ph 1 0 0 0
Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 Littell p 1 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Smyly p 0 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Ruf ph 1 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 28 2 5 2
Atlanta 000 000 000 — 0
San Francisco 000 200 00x — 2
DP—Atlanta 0, San Francisco 2. LOB—Atlanta 6, San Francisco 8. 2B—Soler (9), La Stella (10). S_Morton (6), Yastrzemski (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton L,13-6 5 4 2 2 3 3
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smyly 1 1 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Wood 3 0 0 0 0 4
Littell W,4-0 1 2 0 0 0 3
Jackson H,5 1 0 0 0 2 2
Garcia H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarez H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers H,28 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leone S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jackson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP—Wood (d’Arnaud), Morton 2 (Belt,La Stella).
Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T—2:40. A—32,058 (41,915).
Athletics 3, Angels 1
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0
S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0
Canha lf 3 1 0 0 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0
Pinder rf 4 1 2 1 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 Rengifo ss 4 0 1 0
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Rojas rf 3 0 2 1
Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Wong pr 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 2 0 1 0 Mayfield 3b 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 34 1 7 1
Oakland 300 000 000 — 3
Los Angeles 000 000 100 — 1
DP—Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Oakland 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Pinder (13), Chapman (14), Harrison (10), Mayfield (12). HR—Olson (36). SB—Pinder (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian W,8-5 6 2 0 0 0 5
Guerra H,3 1 3 1 1 0 1
Petit H,21 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chafin S,5-7 1 2 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Suarez L,7-8 5⅔ 6 3 3 2 3
Ortega 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 2
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.
T—3:06. A—27,150 (45,517).