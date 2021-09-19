Blue Jays 6, Twins 2

    Minnesota    Toronto

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Buxton cf    4    0    1    0    Springer dh    3    1    0    0

Polanco 2b    3    1    0    0    Semien 2b    5    1    1    1

Donaldsn 3b    3    1    1    2    Gurrro Jr. 1b    2    1    1    0

Sano dh    4    0    1    0    Bichette ss    4    1    3    2

Rooker lf    3    0    0    0    Hernandez rf    4    1    1    3

Kepler rf    4    0    0    0    Gurriel Jr. lf    4    0    0    0

Jeffers c    4    0    0    0    Dyson cf    0    0    0    0

Astudillo 1b    3    0    0    0    Valera 3b    2    0    1    0

Gordon ss    3    0    1    0    Grichuk cf-rf    4    0    0    0

                    McGuire c    1    0    0    0

                    Kirk ph    0    0    0    0

                    Jansen pr-c    1    1    0    0

Totals    31    2    4    2    Totals    30    6    7    6

Minnesota    200    000    000    —    2

Toronto    000    400    20x    —    6

DP—Minnesota 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Minnesota 5, Toronto 8. 2B—Valera (6). HR—Donaldson (24), Semien (40), Hernandez (28). SB—Valera (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Minnesota

Ober L,2-3    4    4    4    4    2    3

Garza Jr.    1    2    0    0    0    0

Moran    1⅓   0    2    2    4    1

Barraclough    1⅔    1    0    0    2    2

Toronto

Matz W,13-7    5⅔    3    2    2    2    5

Richards H,4    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Mayza H,17    1⅓    0    0    0    0    2

Cimber    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Romano    1    0    0    0    1    2

Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Lance Barrett.

T—2:58. A—14,722 (53,506).

Dodgers 5, Reds 1

    Los Angeles    Cincinnati

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Betts rf    5    0    1    1    India 2b    4    0    1    0

Seager ss    5    0    0    0    Schrock lf    3    0    0    0

T.Turner 2b    5    1    2    0    Stephnsn ph    1    0    0    0

Muncy 1b    3    0    0    0    Castellans rf    4    0    0    0

J.Turner 3b    4    1    2    0    Votto 1b    1    1    0    0

Taylor cf    3    1    1    1    Moustaks 3b    4    0    1    0

Lux lf    3    1    1    2    Farmer ss    4    0    1    0

Barnes c    3    1    0    1    Barnhart c    3    0    0    0

Scherzer p    3    0    0    0    Suarez ph    1    0    0    0

Kelly p    0    0    0    0    DeShields cf    3    0    0    0

Pujols ph    1    0    1    0    Gray p    2    0    0    0

Vesia p    0    0    0    0    Hoffman p    0    0    0    0

Jansen p    0    0    0    0    Warren p    0    0    0    0

                    Friedl ph    1    0    0    0

                    Garrett p    0    0    0    0

Totals    35    5    8    5    Totals    31    1    3    0

Los Angeles    000    031    001    —    5

Cincinnati    000    000    001    —    1

E—Seager (6), Moustakas (4), Votto (7). LOB—Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B—J.Turner (21), India (28). 3B—Lux (4). SB—T.Turner (30). S—Taylor (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Los Angeles

Scherzer W,15-4    7    2    0    0    2    7

Kelly    1    0    0    0    0    0

Vesia    ⅔   1    1    0    1    0

Jansen S,34-39    ⅓   0    0    0    0    1

Cincinnati

Gray L,7-8    6    5    4    4    2    5

Hoffman    1    0    0    0    0    2

Warren    1    1    0    0    0    3

Garrett    1    2    1    1    1    0

Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Fieldin Cubreth    ; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T—3:05. A—29,861 (42,319).

Indians 11, Yankees 3

    Cleveland    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Straw cf    6    0    1    0    LeMahiu 3b    4    1    2    0

Mercado lf    4    1    1    0    Voit 1b    2    1    1    2

Ramirez 3b    3    3    1    1    Judge rf    3    0    0    0

Reyes dh    5    2    3    3    Stanton dh    4    1    1    1

Ramirez rf    3    1    0    0    Gallo lf    1    0    0    0

Chang 1b    5    2    2    3    Wade lf    3    0    1    0

Miller 2b    4    1    2    1    Torres 2b    4    0    1    0

Hedges c    5    0    0    0    Sanchez c    4    0    2    0

Gimenez ss    5    1    2    3    Gardner cf    3    0    0    0

                    Urshela ss    4    0    0    0

Totals    40    11    12    11    Totals    32    3    8    3

Cleveland    010    072    010    —    11

New York    000    000    120    —    3

E—Sanchez (6), LeMahieu (7). DP—Cleveland 2, New York 0. LOB—Cleveland 8, New York 7. 2B—Mercado (9), Reyes (16), Chang (12), LeMahieu (23). HR—Chang (8), Gimenez (3), Reyes (30), Ramirez (34), Stanton (30), Voit (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Cleveland

Civale W,11-4    6    4    0    0    1    4

Shaw    1    2    1    1    0    1

Garza    ⅔    1    2    2    2    0

Parker    ⅓    1    0    0    0    0

Clase    1    0    0    0    1    1

New York

Gil L,1-1    4⅓    3    3    2    4    6

Abreu    ⅔   4    5    3    0    0

Heaney    3    5    3    2    0    4

Rodriguez    1    0    0    0    0    2

HBP—Civale (Voit), Gil (Mercado), Abreu (Ramirez).

Umpires—Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T—3:26. A—39,088 (47,309).

Red Sox 9, Orioles 3

    Baltimore    Boston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Mullins cf    4    1    2    0    Hernandez cf    5    2    2    0

Mntcstle 1b    4    1    2    2    Renfroe rf    5    1    1    1

Santander lf    4    0    1    0    Devers 3b    5    3    3    1

Hays rf    3    0    1    0    Bogaerts ss    5    2    3    4

Stewart dh    2    0    0    0    Martinez dh    3    0    1    0

McKenna dh    2    0    0    0    Schwarber lf    4    1    1    0

Valaika 2b    4    0    0    0    Dalbec 1b    3    0    2    2

Gutierrez 3b    4    0    1    0    Vazquez c    3    0    0    0

Martin ss    4    0    1    0    Iglesias 2b    4    0    1    0

Wynns c    4    1    1    1            

Totals    35    3    9    3    Totals    37    9    14    8

Baltimore    210    000    000    —    3

Boston    300    014    10x    —    9

DP—Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, Boston 7. 2B—Mullins (35), Hernandez (33), Dalbec (20), Devers (36), Renfroe (31). HR—Mountcastle (30), Wynns (4), Bogaerts (22). SB—Mullins 2 (30).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Baltimore

Lowther    3⅓    5    3    3    2    2

Greene    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Baumann L,1-1    2    6    5    5    1    2

Abad    1    3    1    1    0    0

Knight    1    0    0    0    0    1

Boston

Pivetta    3⅔    7    3    3    1    3

Hernandez    ⅔    1    0    0    1    1

Houck W,1-4    2⅔    1    0    0    0    3

Robles    1    0    0    0    0    2

Richards    1    0    0    0    1    2

Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Brian Knight.

T—3:09. A—30,027 (37,755).

Rockies 6, Nationals 0

    Colorado    Washington

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hampson cf    4    2    2    0    Thomas cf    4    0    1    0

Rodgers 2b    5    2    3    2    Escobar ss    4    0    1    0

Story ss    5    1    1    3    Soto rf    3    0    1    0

Cron 1b    4    1    2    0    Zimmrmn 1b    4    0    1    0

Diaz c    4    0    1    0    Kieboom 3b    3    0    0    0

McMahn 3b    3    0    1    0    Hernandez lf    3    0    1    0

Vilade lf    4    0    0    0    Nolin p    0    0    0    0

Daza rf    5    0    1    0    Garcia ph    1    0    0    0

Freeland p    3    0    0    0    Mercer 2b    4    0    1    0

Welker ph    1    0    0    0    Avila c    3    0    0    0

Almonte p    0    0    0    0    Corbin p    1    0    1    0

Stephensn p    0    0    0    0    Harper p    1    0    0    0

Hilliard ph    1    0    0    0    Stevenson lf    1    0    1    0

Bard p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    39    6    11    5    Totals    32    0    8    0

Colorado    300    300    000    —    6

Washington    000    000    000    —    0

E—Cron (8), Kieboom (7). DP—Colorado 4, Washington 0. LOB—Colorado 12, Washington 8. 2B—Hampson (21), Diaz (16), Rodgers (18), Cron (24), Soto (18). HR—Rodgers (14), Story (23).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Colorado

Freeland W,6-8    6    7    0    0    1    7

Almonte    1    1    0    0    1    2

Stephenson    1    0    0    0    1    0

Bard    1    0    0    0    0    0

Washington

Corbin L,8-15    4    9    6    5    3    5

Harper    2    1    0    0    0    2

Nolin    3    1    0    0    3    2

Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T—3:06. A—29,315 (41,339).

Tigers 4, Rays 3

    Detroit    Tampa Bay

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Baddoo lf-cf    4    0    2    0    Diaz 3b    5    0    0    0

Schoop 1b    3    1    1    0    Arozarena lf    4    0    1    0

Grossman rf    4    0    0    0    Lowe 2b    4    0    0    0

Cabrera dh    4    1    0    0    Margot rf    3    2    3    0

Candelrio 3b    3    1    1    3    Luplow dh    2    1    2    2

Goodrum ss    4    0    0    0    Meadows dh    2    0    1    0

Garneau c    4    1    1    1    Choi 1b    3    0    0    0

W.Castro 2b    3    0    0    0    Zunino c    3    0    0    0

Hill cf    2    0    0    0    Wacha pr    0    0    0    0

Reyes rf    1    0    0    0    Wendle ss    3    0    0    0

                    Phillips cf    3    0    0    0

Totals    32    4    5    4    Totals    32    3    7    2

Detroit    310    000    000    —    4

Tampa Bay    020    100    000    —    3

DP—Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Margot (17). HR—Candelario (16), Garneau (5), Luplow (11).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Detroit

Skubal    3    3    2    2    0    2

Urena W,4-8    3⅓    2    1    1    2    4

Lange H,5    ⅔    0    0    0    0    0

Funkhouser H,8    1    2    0    0    0    0

Fulmer S,10-14    1    0    0    0    1    1

Tampa Bay

Yarbrough L,8-6    6    5    4    4    0    4

McHugh    1    0    0    0    0    0

Chargois    1    0    0    0    1    2

Krehbiel    1    0    0    0    1    2

HBP—Lange (Phillips), Fulmer (Wendle).

Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T—2:50. A—22,921 (25,000).

Pirates 6, Marlins 3

    Pittsburgh    Miami

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Hayes 3b    5    2    2    0    Rojas ss    4    0    1    0

Newman ss    5    0    1    2    Chshlm Jr. 2b    4    1    1    0

Reynolds cf    4    0    0    0    De La Crz cf    3    0    0    0

Tsutsugo 1b    4    1    2    0    Sanchez rf    4    0    0    0

Alford lf    3    1    1    0    Brinson lf    4    0    1    1

Perez c    3    1    0    0    Diaz 1b    4    1    1    0

Tucker rf    5    0    3    1    Fortes c    3    1    2    2

Park 2b    3    0    1    2    Alvarez 3b    3    0    1    0

Wilson p    3    1    0    0    Cabrera p    1    0    0    0

De Ls Snts p    0    0    0    0    Guenther p    0    0    0    0

Howard p    0    0    0    0    Leon ph    1    0    0    0

Gamel ph    1    0    0    0    Campbell p    0    0    0    0

K.Keller p    0    0    0    0    Panik ph    1    0    0    0

Shreve p    0    0    0    0    Williams p    0    0    0    0

Totals    36    6    10    5    Totals    32    3    7    3

Pittsburgh    100    220    100    —    6

Miami    000    020    001    —    3

E—Wilson (3). DP—Pittsburgh 2, Miami 0. LOB—Pittsburgh 10, Miami 3. 2B—Hayes 2 (19), Alford (4). 3B—Tucker (1), Park (1). HR—Fortes (1). SB—Newman (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Pittsburgh

Wilson W,3-7    5    4    2    2    0    3

De Los Santos H,2    1    0    0    0    0    1

Howard    1    0    0    0    0    2

K.Keller    1    2    1    1    0    0

Shreve    1    1    0    0    1    2

Miami

Cabrera L,0-2    4    6    3    2    3    7

Guenther    1    2    2    2    1    1

Campbell    3    1    1    1    2    2

Williams    1    1    0    0    1    1

K.Keller pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP—Cabrera 2.

Umpires—Home, Alex Tosi; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T—3:30. A—12,300 (36,742).

Cardinals 3, Padres 2

    San Diego    St. Louis

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Tatis Jr. ss    4    0    1    0    Edman 2b    3    0    2    1

Crnnwrth 1b    4    0    1    0    Gldschmdt 1b    2    1    0    0

Machado 3b    4    1    2    0    O’Neill lf    4    1    1    2

Frazier 2b    4    1    1    0    Arenado 3b    4    0    0    0

Pham lf    4    0    1    1    Molina c    3    0    0    0

Marisnick lf    0    0    0    0    Carlson rf    3    0    0    0

Myers rf    4    0    0    0    Sosa ss    3    0    0    0

Grisham cf    4    0    0    0    Bader cf    3    1    1    0

Caratini c    3    0    2    1    Wainwright p    1    0    0    0

Hosmer ph    1    0    0    0    Carpenter ph    1    0    1    0

Darvish p    3    0    1    0    Whitley p    0    0    0    0

Pagan p    0    0    0    0    J.Miller p    0    0    0    0

                    Nootbaar ph    1    0    0    0

                    Gallegos p    0    0    0    0

Totals    35    2    9    2    Totals    28    3    5    3

San Diego    000    200    000    —    2

St. Louis    000    000    03x    —    3

LOB—San Diego 6, St. Louis 4. 2B—Cronenworth (29), Carpenter (10), Bader (15). HR—O’Neill (28). SF—Edman (3).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

San Diego

Darvish    7    3    0    0    1    9

Pagan L,4-2 BS,0-4    1    2    3    3    1    0

St. Louis

Wainwright    6    7    2    2    0    2

Whitley    1    2    0    0    0    1

J.Miller W,1-0    1    0    0    0    0    0

Gallegos S,9-17    1    0    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T—2:59. A—40,626 (45,494).

Rangers 2, White Sox 1

    Chicago    Texas

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Robert cf    5    0    1    0    Taveras cf    4    0    0    0

Moncada 3b    2    0    0    0    Kinr-Falfa ss    4    0    2    0

Abreu 1b    4    0    0    0    A.Garcia rf    3    0    1    0

Grandal c    2    1    1    1    Lowe 1b    4    1    2    0

Jimenez lf    4    0    0    0    Ibanez dh    4    1    2    0

Sheets dh    2    0    0    0    Solak 2b    3    0    0    0

L.Garcia ss    3    0    0    0    Calhoun lf    1    0    1    0

Goodwin rf    4    0    0    0    Peters ph-lf    1    0    1    1

Gonzalez 2b    4    0    1    0    Heim c    4    0    0    1

                    Holt 3b    3    0    0    0

Totals    30    1    3    1    Totals    31    2    9    2

Chicago    000    001    000    —    1

Texas    000    101    00x    —    2

E—Gonzalez (1), Kiner-Falefa 2 (17). DP—Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB—Chicago 9, Texas 9. HR—Grandal (21). SB—Heim (3), A.Garcia (11), Peters (2). S—Solak (2).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Lynn L,10-5    5⅓    6    2    1    2    5

Crochet    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Kopech    1    2    0    0    0    2

Kimbrel    1    0    0    0    1    2

Texas

Howard    3    1    0    0    3    3

D.Anderson W,1-1    3    1    1    1    2    1

Patton H,10    1    1    0    0    0    0

Santana H,3    1    0    0    0    2    0

Barlow S,7-8    1    0    0    0    0    2

Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Gabe Morales.

T—3:15. A—31,121 (40,300).

Brewers 6, Cubs 4

    Chicago    Milwaukee

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Ortega cf    4    0    1    0    Wong 2b    5    0    1    1

Thompsn ph    0    0    0    0    Escobar 1b    5    1    1    1

Schwindl 1b    5    1    1    0    Yelich lf    4    1    1    0

Happ lf    5    1    3    2    Urias ss    3    0    1    1

Contreras c    4    1    1    2    Cain cf    1    0    0    0

Wisdom 3b    4    0    0    0    Bradley Jr. cf    2    0    0    0

Rivas rf    4    0    1    0    Pina c    3    2    2    2

Duffy 2b    3    0    0    0    Peterson rf    4    1    1    1

Alcantara ss    2    0    0    0    Reyes 3b    4    1    2    0

Steele p    1    1    1    0    Burnes p    1    0    0    0

Martini ph    1    0    0    0    Vogelbach ph    1    0    0    0

Alzolay p    0    0    0    0    Boxberger p    0    0    0    0

Bote ph    1    0    0    0    Williams p    0    0    0    0

Effross p    0    0    0    0    Narvaez ph    1    0    0    0

Rucker p    0    0    0    0    Hader p    0    0    0    0

Totals    34    4    8    4    Totals    34    6    9    6

Chicago    001    020    100    —    4

Milwaukee    011    011    02x    —    6

E—Alcantara (8). LOB—Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B—Yelich (19), Reyes (5). HR—Happ (23), Contreras (20), Pina 2 (12), Escobar (28), Peterson (6). SB—Wong (10), Contreras (5), Reyes (3), Happ (5), Thompson (1). S—Alzolay (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Chicago

Steele    4    2    2    2    4    4

Alzolay    3    4    2    2    0    3

Effross L,2-1    ⅔    3    2    2    0    1

Rucker    ⅓    0    0    0    0    0

Milwaukee

Burnes    6    6    3    3    3    11

Boxberger BS,4-7    1    1    1    1    0    1

Williams W,8-2    1    0    0    0    1    3

Hader S,33-34    1    1    0    0    1    2

HBP—Burnes (Duffy).

Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Scott Barry.

T—3:35. A—33,625 (41,900).

Diamondbacks 6, Astros 4

    Arizona    Houston

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Rojas ss    5    0    1    0    Altuve 2b    5    0    1    0

Marte 2b    5    1    1    0    Bregman 3b    3    1    1    0

Peralta lf    4    1    1    0    Siri pr    0    0    0    0

Calhoun dh    5    1    1    1    Alvarez lf    5    1    1    2

Varsho c    5    2    2    2    Gurriel 1b    5    1    2    0

Walker 1b    5    1    1    1    Tucker rf    4    0    2    0

Smith rf    4    0    1    1    Correa ss    3    0    1    1

VanMeter 3b    3    0    1    0    Gonzalez dh    4    0    0    0

McCarthy cf    4    0    1    0    McCormck cf    4    0    1    0

                    Meyers cf    0    1    0    0

                    Maldonado c    3    0    1    0

                    Castro ph    1    0    1    1

Totals    40    6    10    5    Totals    37    4    11    4

Arizona    000    300    000    3    —    6

Houston    200    001    000    1    —    4

E—Gurriel (6). DP—Arizona 2, Houston 0. LOB—Arizona 8, Houston 7. 2B—Varsho (14), Peralta (28), Walker (19), Marte (23), McCarthy (2), Rojas (31), Altuve (28), Tucker (34). HR—Varsho (11), Alvarez (31). SF—Correa (5).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Arizona

Castellanos    5    8    3    3    1    3

Sittinger BS,0-1    1    0    0    0    0    1

Widener    1    2    0    0    0    0

Mantiply    1    0    0    0    0    1

Wendelken W,1-1    1    0    0    0    0    1

Clippard S,6-9    1    1    1    0    1    0

Houston

McCullers Jr.    6    7    3    2    2    8

Maton    ⅔    0    0    0    1    0

Raley    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Stanek    1    0    0    0    0    1

Pressly    1    1    0    0    0    1

Garcia L,0-2    1    2    3    2    0    1

Castellanos pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, John Libka; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T—3:44. A—25,314 (41,168).

Phillies 5, Mets 3

    Philadelphia    New York

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Herrera cf    4    1    1    0    Villar 3b    4    0    0    0

Segura 2b    5    2    2    2    Nimmo cf    4    2    2    1

Harper rf    4    0    2    2    Lindor ss    4    0    0    1

Realmuto c    5    0    0    0    Alonso 1b    3    0    2    0

Gregorius ss    4    0    0    0    Conforto rf    4    0    0    0

McCutchn lf    3    0    1    0    Baez 2b    4    1    1    0

Moniak pr-lf    0    0    0    0    McNeil lf    4    0    1    0

Miller 1b    4    1    1    0    McCann c    3    0    0    0

Galvis 3b    3    1    2    1    Pillar ph    1    0    0    0

Nola p    2    0    0    0    Carrasco p    2    0    0    0

Alvarado p    0    0    0    0    Hand p    0    0    0    0

Vierling ph    1    0    0    0    May p    0    0    0    0

Coonrod p    0    0    0    0    Smith ph    1    0    1    1

Joyce ph    0    0    0    0    Castro p    0    0    0    0

Neris p    0    0    0    0    Familia p    0    0    0    0

Kennedy p    0    0    0    0            

Totals    35    5    9    5    Totals    34    3    7    3

Philadelphia    101    000    300    —    5

New York    000    001    110    —    3

E—Alonso (8). DP—Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB—Philadelphia 8, New York 5. 2B—McCutchen (21), Miller (8), Galvis (3), Harper (38). 3B—Nimmo (1). HR—Segura 2 (14), Nimmo (6).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Philadelphia

Nola W,8-8    5⅔   4    1    1    1    9

Alvarado H,16    ⅓    0    0    0    0    1

Coonrod    1    2    1    1    0    0

Neris H,11    1    1    1    1    0    0

Kennedy S,8-11    1    0    0    0    0    0

New York

Carrasco L,1-3    6    5    2    2    2    5

Hand    ⅓    2    3    1    0    0

May    ⅔    1    0    0    0    0

Castro    1    1    0    0    2    0

Familia    1    0    0    0    0    0

HBP—Hand (Herrera). WP—Hand.

Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T—3:35. A—33,442 (41,922).

Giants 2, Braves 0

    Atlanta    San Francisco

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Albies 2b    4    0    0    0    La Stella 2b    3    0    1    0

Soler rf    3    0    1    0    Belt 1b    3    0    0    0

Freeman 1b    4    0    1    0    Bryant 3b    3    0    1    0

Riley 3b    4    0    1    0    Wade Jr. lf    2    1    0    0

Duvall lf-cf    4    0    1    0    Slater ph-lf    1    0    0    0

d’Arnaud c    3    0    0    0    Crawford ss    3    1    2    0

Swanson ss    2    0    0    0    Yastrzmski rf    3    0    0    0

Heredia cf    1    0    0    0    Casali c    4    0    1    2

Rosario ph-lf    2    0    1    0    Duggar cf    3    0    0    0

Morton p    1    0    0    0    Wood p    0    0    0    0

Chavez p    0    0    0    0    Solano ph    1    0    0    0

Arcia ph    1    0    0    0    Littell p    1    0    0    0

Minter p    0    0    0    0    Jackson p    0    0    0    0

Smyly p    0    0    0    0    Garcia p    0    0    0    0

                    Ruf ph    1    0    0    0

                    Alvarez p    0    0    0    0

                    Rogers p    0    0    0    0

                    Leone p    0    0    0    0

Totals    29    0    5    0    Totals    28    2    5    2

Atlanta    000    000    000    —    0

San Francisco    000    200    00x    —    2

DP—Atlanta 0, San Francisco 2. LOB—Atlanta 6, San Francisco 8. 2B—Soler (9), La Stella (10). S_Morton (6), Yastrzemski (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Atlanta

Morton L,13-6    5    4    2    2    3    3

Chavez    1    0    0    0    0    1

Minter    1    0    0    0    0    2

Smyly    1    1    0    0    0    0

San Francisco

Wood    3    0    0    0    0    4

Littell W,4-0    1    2    0    0    0    3

Jackson H,5    1    0    0    0    2    2

Garcia H,9    1    1    0    0    0    0

Alvarez H,6    1    1    0    0    0    1

Rogers H,28    1    0    0    0    0    0

Leone S,2-4    1    1    0    0    0    0

Jackson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP—Wood (d’Arnaud), Morton 2 (Belt,La Stella).

Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T—2:40. A—32,058 (41,915).

Athletics 3, Angels 1

    Oakland    Los Angeles

    ab    r    h    bi        ab    r    h    bi

Harrison 2b    4    0    1    0    Marsh cf    4    0    0    0

S.Marte cf    4    0    0    0    Fletcher 2b    4    0    0    0

Olson 1b    3    1    1    1    Ohtani dh    4    1    2    0

Canha lf    3    1    0    0    Gosselin lf    4    0    0    0

Pinder rf    4    1    2    1    Walsh 1b    4    0    1    0

Chapman 3b    4    0    1    1    Rengifo ss    4    0    1    0

Davis dh    3    0    0    0    Rojas rf    3    0    2    1

Lowrie ph-dh    1    0    0    0    Wong pr    0    0    0    0

Murphy c    4    0    0    0    Stassi c    4    0    0    0

Andrus ss    2    0    1    0    Mayfield 3b    3    0    1    0

Totals    32    3    6    3    Totals    34    1    7    1

Oakland    300    000    000    —    3

Los Angeles    000    000    100    —    1

DP—Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Oakland 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Pinder (13), Chapman (14), Harrison (10), Mayfield (12). HR—Olson (36). SB—Pinder (1).

    IP    H    R    ER    BB    SO

Oakland

Kaprielian W,8-5    6    2    0    0    0    5

Guerra H,3    1    3    1    1    0    1

Petit H,21    1    0    0    0    0    1

Chafin S,5-7    1    2    0    0    1    0

Los Angeles

Suarez L,7-8    5⅔    6    3    3    2    3

Ortega    1⅓    0    0    0    1    1

Mayers    1    0    0    0    0    2

Herget    1    0    0    0    0    1

Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.

T—3:06. A—27,150 (45,517).

