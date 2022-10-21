Saturday showed there’s no need to change the rules

OK sports fans, you lovers of college football and pro baseball, what were you doing this past Saturday?
I don’t know about you, but as for me, that day turned out to be a television bonanza second to none this year and probably in any recent year. Needless to say, my remote control worked overtime and needed a battery change later in the day.
Many of us didn’t have TV access to Idaho’s resounding 20-13 upset of the Montana Grizzlies and thus listened on radio.
But it was a definite TV day, although Washington State fans must have wondered why the Cougars offense struggled in a 24-10 loss at Oregon State.
Things heated up in the afternoon when Tennessee knocked off No. 2 Alabama 52-49 in a thriller decided in the final minute. Vols fans stormed the field, as did Colorado fans after the Buffaloes upset California 20-13 in overtime for their season’s first victory.
Then there was No. 7 USC blowing a two-touchdown lead and falling to No. 20 Utah 43-42 in another nailbiter decided in the final minute. That’s when the Utes successfully opted to go for the 2-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point that would have sent the game into overtime. Of course, the fans again stormed the field.
But there was no storming the field at Notre Dame where the struggling Irish suffered a 16-14 home setback to Stanford, a team also not going anywhere this season.
While all of this was taking place on the gridiron, the major league baseball playoffs also were providing memorable moments, starting with Cleveland’s two-out two-run single to walk off a 6-5 win against the New York Yankees.
Then came the Seattle Mariners’ epic battle with Houston that saw the Astros prevail 1-0 on rookie Jeremy Pena’s homer in the 18th inning. The game lasted almost six-and-a-half hours and was so devoid of offense that channel hopping to football games became commonplace not only for me, but probably for a lot of viewers.
Yes, the day had all the trimmings, including press box talk of major league baseball rule changes, one rule already in operation in the regular season and one of several new rule changes set for the 2023 season. Both anger me no end and should be thrown out to preserve the game’s traditional on-field makeup.
First, let’s get rid of the extra-inning rule in regular-season play that puts a runner at second base with no outs to start the 10th inning and each inning thereafter.
Had a runner been placed at second to start every extra-inning contest, either the Astros or the Mariners would have found a way to drive in that “undocumented” runner well before 18 innings had elapsed. So how sad it would be that the winning run was really scored by a phantom runner who did not earn that base. And the pitcher in this case doesn’t deserve to eventually allow a run and lose even if the run was unearned.
So let the game play out as it has for the past century-and-a-half. For every fan who wants the game to be decided after nine innings, there’s at least two, including yours truly, who enjoy the thrills and spills a 12- or 15- or 18-inning marathon can provide. We don’t need to add artificial runs to gum things up.
Next year, MLB is going to resemble a city recreation coed game, in which certain defensive players must be stationed at designated areas instead of being able to position themselves any place in fair territory.
That’s the call that has gone out from MLB to ban defensive shifts by infielders. The four infielders now must be within the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. Thus, two infielders must be on either side of second base. The new rules get worse — infielders can not switch sides. A team also can not reposition its best defender on the side of the infield that the batter is most likely hit the ball. Violations result in the batter being awarded a ball call by the umpire.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes me sick when he says regarding the banning of shifts, “We’ve tried to address the concerns expressed in a thoughtful way, respectful always of the history and traditions of the game.”
Bull!
Banning the shift, in my opinion, is absolute garbage. As we mentioned, this isn’t T-ball. These are major league hitters. If they can’t make adjustments and learn how to bunt and also not always pull the ball, maybe they can find another profession.
By the way, how does allowing more hits and runs speed up the game?
Looking back to the 1946 World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals used a shift on Boston’s great Ted Williams and held him in check in beating the Red Sox.
It’s become a strategy, and if a hitter can’t go the opposite way and instead is predictable in his hitting patterns, why should the defensive side be punished for adjusting accordingly?
Baseball still is the national pastime after a 150-plus years of play in which there never has been a rule that dictated where players on defense can and cannot stand. The game I love is taking wrong and foolish steps.
Barrows is a former sports staffer for the Tribune.