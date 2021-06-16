AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — Xavier Santana drilled a 35-foot 3-pointer as time expired Tuesday to give the Clarkston boys’ basketball team a thrilling 74-71 win in the first round of Class 2A Greater Spokane League culminating event.
“Xavier has a flair for the dramatic and being able to make big plays at big times, and he did it again for us tonight,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
With the victory, the Bantams (10-2) will play at Pullman, which beat West Valley 80-76 in double overtime in another game Tuesday, at 6 p.m. today.
Clarkston led by as many as 11 points with two minutes to go, but Shadle Park (10-3) hit four 3-pointers, and got it within two with 18 seconds to go.
The Highlanders’ Reese Snellman, who had 13 points, hit a basket with less than five seconds to go, then Santana, who tallied 11 points, received a cross-court pass from a teammate and nailed the winner.
“It was one of our most complete games offensive and defensively,” Jones said. “We got a big contribution from Austin (Steinwand).”
Steinwand led Clarkston with 24 points, 17 in the second half, and nine rebounds. Mason Van Tine had 16 points, including 11 in the first half. Conrad Dudley chipped in 14.
Jamil Miller paced Shadle Park with 21 points, Jake Wilcox finished with 16.
CLARKSTON (10-2)
Mason Van Tine 7 1-2 16, Kasch Auer 2 0-0 5, Xavier Santana 4 0-0 11, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0, Austin Steinwand 8 5-6 24, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 1 2-4 4, Cole Morscheck , Conrad Dudley 6 2-5 14. Totals 28 10-17 74.
SHADLE PARK (10-3)
Logan Doyle 1 0-0 3, Jamil Miller 7 3-4 21, Reese Snellman 6 0-2 13, Ethan Pugh 2 0-0 4, Ryan Schmidt , Ronan Redd 2 0-0 5, Cole Votava 0 0-0 0, Kohlby Sorweide 3 3-4 9, Jake Wilcox 4 6-7 16, Andrew Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-17 71.
Clarkston 19 15 17 23—74
Shadle Park 10 18 15 28—7`
3-point goals — Santana 3, Steinwand 3, Van Tine, Auer, Miller 4, Wilcox 2, Doyle, Snellman, Redd.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLKettle Falls 50, Colfax 40
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Colfax kept pace with Kettle Falls and “made some runs” at the host Bulldogs, visiting coach Mike Dorman said.
But his Bulldogs “couldn’t quite capture the momentum,” as Kettle Falls answered surges with clutch shots to eliminate Colfax from the Class 2B Bi-County postseason tournament.
Asher Cai posted 21 points to lead the effort for Colfax (7-5), which had the game tied in the first, second and third quarters, but never earned the lead.
“They’re a good ballclub as well. It was a good battle,” Dorman said.
While Dorman said the conclusion of this pandemic-delayed campaign stings, he was proud of the dedication and care shown by his Bulldogs, who don’t graduate a player.
“I can’t say enough good things about the girls. They worked hard all season,” he said. “It’s hard to walk away right now. It was important to them. As much as I hated to see them hurting, it showed how much they enjoyed the time together.”
COLFAX (7-5)
Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Justice Brown 2 1-2 6, Abree Aune 1 0-0 2, Jaisha Gibb 2 0-1 4, Hailey Demler 2 0-0 4, Lauryn York 0 0-2 0, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 7 5-5 21. Totals 15 6-11 40.
KETTLE FALLS (9-4)
Rachel Johnson 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Hooper 2 0-1 5, Karyss Pfeffer 2 0-0 6, Lavay Shurum 1 1-6 3, Ashley Lawrence 0 1-2 1, Ella Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mya Edwards 5 4-6 16, Kat Lawrence 6 6-7 19. Totals 16 12-22 50.
Colfax 11 8 11 10—40
Kettle Falls 14 11 13 12—50
3-point goals — Cai 2, Brown, Baerlocher, Pfeffer 2, Edwards 2, Lawrence, Hooper.
LEGION BASEBALLCoeur d’Alene 12, L-C Twins 10
The Twins trailed by five runs midway through, rallied to take the lead in the eighth, lost it in the top of the ninth, tied in the bottom half only to have the Lumbermen score twice in the 10th and hang on to win at Harris Field.
“I loved our guys’ fight today,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “We talked about being competitive on any pitch and every ballgame, and I truly appreciate that fact. They had to fight back to even get into the game. We’re making strides in the right direction.”
Jack Johnson led L-C (0-8) with three hits, including two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI, including a two-run single in the ninth that tied it at 10. Thomas Reynolds and Kaden Daniel each had two hits, with Reynolds and Carson Kolb each driving in a pair of runs. Quinton Edmison scored three times.
Kayden Carpenter took the loss in relief, allowing five hits, a walk and five runs, four earned, in three innings. He struck out four.
The Twins next play Mercedes-Benz of Seattle at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Dwight Church tournament at Harris Field.
Coeur d’Alene 033 010 003 2—12 18 2
L-C Twins 011 000 422 0—10 13 4
Owen Benson, Cooper Erickson (7), Zach Garza (8) and Joe DuCoeur; Carson Kolb, Thomas Reynolds (3), Kayden Carpenter (8) and Quinton Edmison.
W — Garza. L — Carpenter.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Cooper Larson 4 (2 2B), Joe DuCoeur 4 (2B), Parker Rimpau 3 (2 2B), Kyle Bridge 3, Jackson Scherr (2B), Manzardo, Zach Garza, Austin Taylor.
L-C Twins hits — Jack Johnson 3 (2 2B), Thomas Reynolds 2, Kaden Daniel 2, Cole McKenzie, Elliott Taylor, Carson Kolb, Kayden Carpenter, Jake Feger, Quinton Edmison.