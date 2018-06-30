Sanders got 'goosebumps' when call from Nuggets came

MOSCOW - Two days after learning the Nuggets will carry him on their NBA Summer League roster, recent Idaho basketball standout Victor Sanders shared how he learned of the news.
"My agent called me, like 10:30 in the morning and he asked me, 'Do you want to play Summer League?' " Sanders said, recounting what happened on Wednesday. "I almost answered with an attitude, like, 'Yeah, what are you talking about?' But I said yeah, and he said, 'Well guess what? You got it, you're playing with the Nuggets.'
"It gave me goosebumps," Sanders added. "You work so hard to wear that NBA logo and now you get a chance to actually make that dream come true. It's crazy."
Sanders finished up his playing career with Idaho back in March, leaving the team as its second-leading scorer in program history.
Sanders worked out with the Nuggets while preparing for the draft, where he went untaken. But he came away with a good feel for Denver's staff.
"They have a great staff, great people," said Sanders. "Of course they made me feel like I was at home for the time that I was there. I did my workout, I thought I did pretty well. It was crazy, no words can explain the feeling."
Sanders said he'll take the same approach he always has as he begins the Summer League on Friday in Las Vegas.
"Just do what I've been doing. Just play my game, stay true to what I do and don't try to do anything out of the ordinary. They see me for what I am and what I've done, so just show them that."