PULLMAN — The final score was similar, many of Washington State’s key stats almost were the same, and head coach Kamie Ethridge’s sentiments echoed Wednesday’s loss too: Stanford is an elite, championship-caliber program, and the Cougars have a long way to go to get there.
The No. 6 Cardinal wrapped up a season sweep of WSU with a 77-49 win Friday at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars’ struggles were comparable to the 71-49 loss to Stanford two days earlier, and illuminated the Cardinal’s offensive proficiency, resolute defense and coaching know-how.
Washington State (8-6, 6-6 Pac-12) was within 47-39 midway through the third quarter before Stanford surged ahead and put it away. The Cardinal (14-2, 11-2) shot 52.5 percent from the field, 47.4 percent on 3-pointers and nullified WSU’s Leger-Walker sisters for the second game in a row.
The Cougars, who on Wednesday shot 32.8 percent from the field and committed a season-worst 21 turnovers, were better in the rematch, shooting 33.3 percent with 19 giveaways. Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU’s star freshman and the Pac-12’s leading scorer, was locked down for six points Wednesday and had just two points in this one as a result of Stanford’s well-executed game plan to take her out of the Cougs’ offense.
“I just learned how good Stanford is,” Ethridge said when asked what she learned about her team during the back-to-back games versus the Cardinal. “They’re really, really good. They’re just so good at every position. They have depth, they have length that just is otherworldly when it comes to what we put on the floor. They shoot the ball great, they’re disciplined, they’re fundamental. It’s just a great team.
“So what a great test for us to go against, I think, a Final Four-caliber team.”
WSU trailed 40-27 at halftime but stormed back early in the third quarter. Sophomore post Bella Murekatete scored the Cougars’ first nine points of the period — including all six during a 6-0 WSU run — to close the gap to 45-36. Johanna Teder hit a 3 to make it 47-39 at the 4:28 mark.
That’s as close at WSU got. The Cardinal closed the period on a 10-2 spurt and outscored the Cougars 20-8 in the fourth to close out their 11th 20-plus-point win this season.
WSU started the game with much-improved composure and organization and led 15-14 midway through the first quarter. Then, the Cougs used a 5-0 run to get within 31-26 late in the second. Shortly after both occasions, and again after climbing to within eight points in the third, the Cougars went cold from the field, allowing Stanford to rebuild a double-digit advantage.
“It’s hard to hold them down too long,” Ethridge said. “They’re pretty potent on the offensive end, and they’re going to put some punches together and obviously that separated us in those runs.”
Stanford was efficient from inside and outside the arc, getting 34 points in the paint and 27 points from distance. Haley Jones and Kiana Williams led the way with 16 points apiece, and Ashten Prechtel added 11 on 3-of-3 shooting from 3.
Murekatete finished with a career-high 17 points and added a game-high seven rebounds. Ula Motuga chipped in 10 points, matching her total from Wednesday.
The Leger-Walker sisters, Charlisse and Krystal, combined to score seven points on 2-of-16 shooting. The Cardinal made it evident that the tandem was their defensive focus, and Ethridge lamented her team’s inability to create open looks for them or, alternatively, turn to other players to score.
“We’re just not quite to the level where we can just score at every position,” she said. “When people make mistakes, we have to manufacture really great plays by people. Again, just hats off to Stanford.”
The sisters combined for nine of WSU’s 13 assists.
WSU’s string of ranked opponents continues next week, when No. 5 UCLA visits Pullman on Feb. 5. Five of the Cougars’ past seven games have been against top-25 teams.
STANFORD (14-2, 11-2)
Brink 3-6 0-0 6, Le. Hull 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 7-11 2-2 16, Williams 6-16 2-2 16, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Belibi 3-6 2-2 8, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 4-5 0-0 11, La. Hull 2-3 0-0 5, Jump 2-3 0-0 6, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 6-6 77.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-6, 6-6)
Motuga 3-7 2-4 10, Murekatete 8-11 1-2 17, C. Leger-Walker 0-6 2-2 2, K. Leger-Walker 2-10 0-0 5, Teder 2-6 0-0 6, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Cherilyn Molina 3-9 1-1 7, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-4 0-0 0, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 6-9 49.
Stanford 22 18 17 20 — 77
Washington St. 15 12 14 8 — 49
3-Point Goals: Stanford 9-19 (Prechtel 3-3, Jump 2-2, Williams 2-9, Wilson 1-2, Hull 1-2, Van Gytenbeek 0-1), Washington St. 5-17 (Motuga 2-3, Teder 2-5, K. Leger-Walker 1-4, Sarver 0-2, C. Leger-Walker 0-3). Rebounds: Stanford 35 (Belibi, Jones 6), Washington St. 32 (Murekatete 7). Assists: Stanford 18 (Hull 5), Washington St. 13 (C. Leger-Walker 5). Total Fouls: Stanford 14, Washington St. 11.
