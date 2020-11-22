WEIPPE — Three players cracked double figures as the Salmon River girls’ basketball team opened the season late Friday with a convincing 70-12 nonleague victory at Timberline.
Sofie Branstetter led the way for the Savages with 23 points, inlcuding 11 in the second quarter. Raney Walters added 19 points, 13 coming in the first half. Jordyn Pottenger chipped in with 12. Salmon River held Timberline to just three first-half points, and didn’t allow a point in the second quarter in sprinting out to a 42-3 advantage.
Grace Warner paced the Spartans (0-3) with six points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (1-0)
Madi Pottenger 1 0-1 2, Jordyn Pottenger 4 4-5 12, Charee Hollon 3 0-0 6, Lauren Martens 1 0-2 2, Raney Walters 9 1-4 19, Alethea Chapman 3 0-0 6, Sofie Branstetter 11 1-3 23. Totals 32 6-15 70.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-3)
Gracie Warner 2 1-2 6, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 2 0-0 4, Elise Martin 0 0-0 0, Abby Brown 0 2-3 2. Totals 4 3-5 12.
Salmon River 21 21 16 12—70
Timberline 3 0 7 2—12
3-point goal — Warner.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU rolls to dual-meet victory against Idaho
MOSCOW — The Washington State swim team recorded wins in all four events contested as the Cougars beat Idaho 178-104 to conclude a two-day meet Saturday at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
Senior Taylor McCoy was victorious in the 200 backstroke (1:58.12), senior Chloe Larson took the 100 freestyle (50.46), senior Mackenzie Duarte placed first in the 200 breaststroke (2:20.11) and sophomore Mia Zahab touched the wall in the 200 butterfly (2:05.00).
“We swam well today and I liked how we competed that past two days, our first competition in 250-plus days. I’m proud of these young women for their hard work, their commitment to the process and to pushing through adversity,” third-year Cougar coach Matt Leach said.
Idaho coach Mark Sowa was happy to see his athletes in the pool.
“We’re psyched to be racing, we’re psyched to be healthy,” he said. “We’re very thankful to have this opportunity to race good competition as well.”
WSU has no more meets scheduled at this time, while Idaho visits Northern Arizona for a three-day meet starting Dec. 3.