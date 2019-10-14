Saints hush Minshew Mania

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Minshew Mania didn’t have a prayer against New Orleans.
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew was harassed, hurried and humbled in a 13-6 loss to the Saints on Sunday, his worst performance of the season coming just a few hours after Pope Francis accidentally tweeted support for the visiting team.
“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints,” Pope Francis tweeted. “They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.”
The hashtag and capitalization inadvertently added the Fleur de Lis, the emblem associated with the Saints and worn on their helmets. It was widely regarded as a good omen.
The Saints (5-1) held Minshew without a touchdown pass for the first time in six games and limited the Jaguars (2-4) to a season-low 226 yards.
New Orleans pressured Minshew in the pocket and did equally well on the AFC’s leading receiver, DJ Chark.
Minshew finished 14-of-29 for 163 yards and an interception. He was sacked twice. It didn’t help that he played with a sore groin and a brace on his left knee. But he made no excuses.
“We’ve got enough guys to make plays and we’re going to do better,” he said.
New Orleans 3 0 3 7 — 13
Jacksonville 0 3 3 0 — 6
First Quarter
NO: FG Lutz 47, 2:29.
Second Quarter
Jac: FG Lambo 22, 2:41.
Third Quarter
NO: FG Lutz 21, 8:40.
Jac: FG Lambo 32, 3:11.
Fourth Quarter
NO: Cook 4 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 11:49.
A: 64,341.
NO Jac
First downs 18 11
Total Net Yards 326 226
Rushes-yards 26-104 24-75
Passing 222 151
Punt Returns 2-12 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-21 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-36-0 14-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 2-12
Punts 6-41.8 5-48.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 2-15
Time of Possession 33:09 26:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: New Orleans, Murray 8-44, Kamara 11-31, T.Hill 3-17, Ginn 1-12, Bridgewater 3-0. Jacksonville, Fournette 20-72, Lee 1-1, R.Armstead 1-1, Minshew 2-1.
PASSING: New Orleans, Bridgewater 24-36-0-240. Jacksonville, Minshew 14-29-1-163.
RECEIVING: New Orleans, M.Thomas 8-89, Kamara 7-35, Cook 3-37, Murray 3-35, Ginn 2-36, J.Hill 1-8. Jacksonville, Fournette 6-46, Westbrook 3-53, Chark 3-43, DeValve 1-16, Swaim 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.