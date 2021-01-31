Rylan Rogers, now at Coeur d’Alene, beats Thill for Rumble title

Rylan Rogers is back in the Inland Northwest, again making things difficult for wrestlers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Having transferred from wrestling-rich Blair Academy to Coeur d’Alene High School, Rogers on Saturday defeated Lewiston’s Reuben Thill to capture the 195-pound title at the North Idaho Rumble.
Rogers, a junior who grew up in Clarkston and was a dominant force in area youth wrestling, pinned Thill in 1 minute, 22 seconds of the championship match.
He was ranked No. 1 in the country at 182 pounds by Flowrestling in August, and now is rated No. 2 at the same weight by The Open Mat. But he’s thinking of moving permanently to 195.
Rogers decided to leave Blair Academy prep school in New Jersey recently because its wrestling season has been placed in limbo by the coronavirus pandemic, according to his father, Bob Rogers of Clarkston.
Last semester, he’d been training in Coeur d’Alene and taking online classes with Blair. So getting back into a classroom setting was another incentive for transferring.
Depending on virus restrictions, Rogers plans to train at the U.S. Olympic Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., this spring or summer. In terms of college recruiting, he has assembled a short list of five schools and hopes to make some campus visits before making a decision.
Also in the North Idaho Rumble, at Coeur d’Alene, Potlatch’s Gabe Prather (145) and Eli Prather (152) placed third, and Izack McNeal (170) was fourth. Lewiston’s Gage Fiamengo (138) and Landon Bennett (152) each placed fifth.
Of 15 teams, Lewiston placed ninth and Potlatch 11th. Post Falls was the team champion and Coeur d’Alene was third.
