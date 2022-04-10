Russell’s single in 9th lifts WSU baseball past Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — For the first time this season, the Washington State baseball team will win a Pac-12 Conference series. The Cougars did it in dramatic fashion Saturday.
Junior shortstop Kyle Russell had the game-tying and game-winning singles in the eighth and ninth innings as Washington State turned back No. 9 Arizona 6-5 at Hi Corbett Field.
“That’s pretty clutch,” WSU coach Brian Green said of Russell, who had two strikes on him with two outs in the two late at-bats. “Those were some awesome at-bats by Russell, really competitive. Our guys are competing at the plate. There’s a looseness that they have, so hopefully we can keep that feeling.”
Russell finished 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Cougars (12-18, 4-10), who last won a series on the road against a top 10 team against No. 6 Oregon in 2002. It also was the first time the team has taken a series here against the Wildcats since 2014. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Senior Jack Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Mac Bingham went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for the Wildcats (21-10, 9-5). Daniel Susac went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of one-hit relief. He struck out three. Sophomore right-handed starter Grant Taylor, however, deserved a better fate. He allowed eight hits, one walk and five runs, all of which were unearned, in a career-high seven innings. He struck out six.
“My main goal was to get the leadoff guy out,” said Taylor, who eliminated the first man up in six of those innings. “Just the trust I had in my catcher in (junior) Jake Meyer to call pitches and (pitching coach Anthony Claggett). Big defense behind me, which gave me a lot of confidence, which really helped.”
Holden Christian (2-2) took the loss. He allowed two hits, two walks and an earned run in 1ž innings. He struck out two.
Washington State held a 2-0 lead after three innings. In the second, senior outfielder Collin Montez led off with a walk and he moved to second on a single by Meyer. Russell moved the runners up a base on a sacrifice. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake struck out, but the ball got away from Susac at catcher. Susac would eventually throw out Van De Brake, but not before Montez scored.
In the fourth, Kolden led off with a single. Freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline got aboard on a fielding error on a sacrifice bunt, putting runners at second and third. Smith then grounded out to score Kolden.
But Arizona scored all five of their runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Tony Bullard and Tyler Casagrande each singled. Garen Caulfield walked to load the bases. Taylor looked like he was out of the ining on a ground ball, but a throwing error enabled two runs to score. Bingham, Susac and Tanner O’Tremba all followed with RBI singles to make it 5-2 Wildcats.
However, the Cougars didn’t dwell on it, scoring twice in the fifth. Three consecutive singles, the third by Smith, plated a run. Montez’s sacrifice fly with one out scored Hainline to make it 5-4.
In the eighth, Montez got on thanks to a two-base error. An out later, he moved up to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a single to left-center by Russell to tie it.
Junior Jacob McKeon drew a one-out walk in the ninth, and Montez followed with an infield single. Meyer reached on a fielder’s choice, then Russell laced a 1-2 pitch to center that scored pinch-runner Hylan Hall.
“The approach is he’s got to beat me, it’s going to be tough to beat me, and I’m going to put a ball back up the middle,” Russell said.
Grillo allowed a one-out single in the bottom half to Nik McClaughry, but he struck out Bingham and induced Susac to fly out to center to end it.
The two teams will meet in the series finale at noon Pacific today at the same site.
“We’ve got some good things going on and obviously, Arizona is a great baseball team, so it’s a good weekend for us so far,” Green said.
Washington St. 011 020 011—6 10 1
Arizona 000 500 000—5 9 3
Taylor, Grillo (8) and Meyer; Irvin, Long (7), Orloff (8), Barazza (8), Christian (8) and Susac. W—Grillo. L—Christian.