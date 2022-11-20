Runs don’t favor Idaho men in loss to Utah Tech

Utah Tech's Isaiah Pope drives to the basket as Idaho senior guard Trey Smith defends during Saturday's nonconference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

 Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW — Idaho’s men’s basketball team has been able to shoot the ball well in the early season. The problem for the Vandals has been their inability to stop teams from making big runs. That issue reared its ugly head once again Saturday.

Visiting Utah Tech used a 21-2 spurt during a six-minute stretch of the first half, and the Vandals never could catch up in an 81-71 nonconference loss to the Trailblazers at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

