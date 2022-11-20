Runs don’t favor Idaho men in loss to Utah Tech

MOSCOW — Idaho’s men’s basketball team has been able to shoot the ball well in the early season. The problem for the Vandals has been their inability to stop teams from making big runs. That issue reared its ugly head once again Saturday.
Visiting Utah Tech used a 21-2 spurt during a six-minute stretch of the first half, and the Vandals never could catch up in an 81-71 nonconference loss to the Trailblazers at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Cameron Gooden led five Utah Tech (2-3) players in double figures with 27 points, five rebounds and four assists. Isaiah Pope chipped in 11 points. Tanner Christensen had 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out. Jacob Nicolds contributed 10 points and six rebounds. Noa Gonsalves finished with 10 points and four assists for the Trailblazers, who were 25-of-50 (50 percent) from the field, 9-for-24 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range, and 22-of-29 (75.9 percent) at the line.
Junior forward Isaac Jones paced Idaho (1-4) with 25 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt added 16 points and six assists before fouling out. Senior guard Rashad Smith had 12 points. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih finished with 11 points for the Vandals, who were 28-for-52 (53.8 percent) shooting overall.
With Idaho holding an early 5-2 edge, Utah Tech used the big run to take a 16-point advantage with 12:40 left before halftime. Gonsalves had six points and Christensen five in the spurt.
The Vandals slowly cut into the gap, pulling to within 44-36 with 48 seconds remaining before halftime on Smith’s jumper, but the Trailblazers went into the locker room up by 10.
Idaho made a run of its own to start the second half, getting within three twice in the first five minutes, but Utah Tech had a seven-point surge in a 1:09 stretch midway through to take a 57-47 lead. The Vandals pulled within four, but could never get over the hump.
Idaho next plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Cal Poly at the California Thanksgiving Jam in San Luis Obispo, Calif.