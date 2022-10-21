A Washington State running back who was set to receive an expanded role has elected to leave the program.
WSU coach Jake Dickert confirmed Thursday freshman running back Kannon Katzer no longer is with the team for unknown reasons.
Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: October 21, 2022 @ 3:58 am
A Washington State running back who was set to receive an expanded role has elected to leave the program.
WSU coach Jake Dickert confirmed Thursday freshman running back Kannon Katzer no longer is with the team for unknown reasons.
Katzer announced on social media later in the day his intention to transfer out of Pullman.
“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and no longer will be attending Washington State University,” Katzer said on Twitter. “My love and respect goes out to all my teammates, coaches and staff at WSU.”
A Spokane product out of Mt. Spokane High School, Katzer was set to see more playing time after an injury to starting running back Nakia Watson on Oct. 8 against USC.
The third-stringer was announced as the backup to fellow freshman Jaylen Jenkins. But Katzer didn’t play the next week against Oregon State despite making the trip.
“It isn’t what one person does over another,” Dickert said of the running back situation. “Some of those things are internal and we’ll keep them internal.”
Katzer joined WSU as a preferred walk-on after totaling 3,171 all-purpose yards and 39 touchdowns en route to Class 3A Greater Spokane League MVP and Washington state player of the year honors in the classification as a senior in 2019.
Katzer rushed for 54 yards, including a 24-yard run, and a touchdown in a Sept. 17 game against Colorado State in his only action this season.
That backup role will now go to Dylan Paine, a freshman from Tumwater, Wash., who has three carries for two yards on the season. A fourth freshman RB, Djouvensky Schlenbaker, also could see time, although he hasn’t played yet this season.
“I will forever be grateful for the impact and connections I made at WSU,” Katzer said.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.